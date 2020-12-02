e4m India Brand Conclave today: Industry to discuss 'brands of tomorrow' in the new normal

In the 4th edition of the event, industry leaders and reputed brands will showcase how brands battled the constraints of the pandemic to stay relevant in the minds of the consumers

In keeping with its efforts to gauge the complex and dynamic world of marketing, exchange4media is back with the 4th edition of the India Brand Conclave to be held on December 2 and 3, 2020. Powered by Colors, the two-day event will bring together India most reputed brands and its best minds to share insights on game-changing marketing stories.

e4m will be joined by its digital growth partner InMobi, knowledge partner ICFAI Business School, co-partners India Today, Talkwalker and Tyroo, and its reward partner XOXODAY to create a platform for industry leaders to share their success stories through case studies.

In the light of the pandemic and the new normal, this year, the theme is 'Brands of Tomorrow'. The case studies at the Conclave will showcase how brands battled the constraints of the pandemic to engage with the consumer and stay relevant in these tough times. Panel discussions will focus on key areas like embracing digital, building brand globally with common ideology, purpose before profit and brand re-building.

Day one of the event will commence at 3 pm on December 2.