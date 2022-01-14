Croma on the lookout for a new creative agency, invites pitches

Croma is in the process of onboarding a new creative agency to help manage their next phase of growth and infuse a fresh lease of life to its marketing and creative campaigns

According to sources, the company is inviting pitches from all agencies, irrespective of their size and stature

Croma’s prerogative is to find an agency with an excellent body of work and an insatiable drive to transform, a right team which will elevate Brand Croma, one campaign at a time. It is on a lookout for a strategic partner who can envision and drive the next phase of their exponential growth, keeping customers at the core of its planning and execution.

It opens up the floodgates of opportunities for agencies to partner with a reputed retail giant like Croma.

As a first step, agencies can send a brief elevator pitch in response to the question – “What would it take for Croma to become the No. 1 Omni-Channel Electronics Retailer in the country?”

Agencies can pitch in any format of their choice – written, audio, song or dance, to qualify for the next round.

Queries can be directed to pitch@croma.com

The last date for submission is Jan 25, 2022

Croma is the first one-of-its-kind large format specialist retail electronics store in India, catering to 15 million+ happy customers across multi-brand digital gadgets and home electronics. It has been a one-stop shop for all electronic needs in India since 2006 and is now present in over 60+ cities with more than 200 stores and a website www.croma.com, that aims to get the latest and the best in the world of electronics to every home.

May the best pitch win!

