Colgate-Palmolive India ad spends grew 30% in Q2FY24

Charu Malhotra, who recently joined APL Apollo Tubes as Chief Brand Officer and Group Head Marketing, talks to e4m on the brand’s plans to grow awareness and the challenges and opportunities in selling physical infrastructure products in the increasingly digital ecosystems.

Excerpts:

In a market where products are seen as a commodity, how can a brand create a lasting competitive advantage? Can you provide insights into how APL Apollo is evolving as a brand within the commoditized building material industry to ensure a strong market position and presence?

At APL Apollo, our strategy revolves around a simple principle-delivering excellence. This approach has become synonymous with our brand name, signifying quality and reliability. Therefore, this strategy is made possible because of the resilient efforts of our R&D team towards creating a superior range of products that add value to our customers' projects. Equally important is our strong emphasis on understanding the unique demands of our customers. This includes offering customised solutions and excellent customer service, which sets us apart in this market.

The building material industry has witnessed a remarkable transfer in the past few decades as it has shifted from commodity based to a brand driven phenomenon. The Infra industry is close to following where steel products which were once considered a part of a purely functional commodity industry are now being driven by a very focused market strategy to create equity, awareness and an aura around the brand that personalised it to create meaningful engagement and experience with the customers and masses at large.

What strategies do you plan to implement to strengthen the brand's position in its category and what would be the primary brand priorities and aspirations over the next couple of years?

As mentioned earlier, today's well-read evolved customer wants to engage with a brand that stands for the larger purpose. APL Apollo, a brand that manufactures structured steel tubes that paves the way for a new age construction, it is important for customers to know how the brand is paving the way to a more sustainable greener construction and hence generate brand love and positive brand 'halo' as for most compelling brands today, people are buying into "WHY YOU DO IT"?

The marketing strategy will incorporate a gamut of conventional as well as new age marketing activities.

Considering our wide team from our channel partners to influencers like fabricators to contractors to architects and structural consultants to project owners, government entities, bureaucrats and diplomats, we will follow hybrid marketing and focus on brand awareness and increasing brand equity not just for the stakeholders but also the masses. As lines between B2B and B2C marketing are diminishing today, it is so important to associate the masses as well.

OOH and TV media will be a crucial part of the media mix along with the digital marketing to reach the right stakeholders. The right platforms on digital/print will be chosen to establish thoughtful leadership and a voice of authority in the steel tube industry and be a major contributor in nation building by promoting green construction.

Our primary objective over the next couple of years is an effort to ingrain sustainability into the very fabric of our brand identity. In today's world where consumer values are increasingly shaped by social responsibility, we've recognized the necessity to align with these principles. This goes beyond just mere green initiatives as we are aiming to embody sustainability in every aspect of our business, from manufacturing processes to products. On that front, the company is currently sourcing 38% of its energy requirements from renewable sources and recycling 27% of its water consumption along with our innovative environment-friendly products which save 2,50,000 trees every year. Moreover, APL Apollo's objective is to become a net-zero company by 2050. With these efforts, we aim to solidify our position as a forward-thinking brand within the steel tubes industry

How does the brand, a highly technical one, plan to enhance its humanization in connecting with audiences and potential consumers?

In this industry, humanizing our brand image has always been the core objective. Tackling this inherent challenge, we are consistently sharing stories of the individuals who drive our brand, from skilled workers in our manufacturing facilities to the experts in our R&D team. By championing the passion and skills of our team, we aim to create a genuine human connection with our customers. Additionally, we make efforts to actively engage with them and figure out their unique preferences while being responsive to their feedback. The overall idea is to highlight the fact that businesses, even in a technical field like ours, are ultimately powered by people.

What are your thoughts on the future of marketing for infrastructure brands such as yours?

Looking at the future, several key marketing aspects would be instrumental for success. First, we believe that maintaining a strong customer relationship will be the cornerstone of our marketing strategy as we must connect with our customers to address their unique needs. Furthermore, aligning our brand image with the rising significance of purpose led brands is key, especially in today's market which puts a strong emphasis on sustainability and transparency. At the same time, thought leadership will also be crucial in our marketing strategy as we contribute to the larger discussion within the industry by sharing valuable insights which would further solidify our position as market creators. The whole “Aura of Brand” will play a crucial role in the future with this industry witnessing brands getting more engaged and providing a unique experience to the customers.

The play of AI based tools will define newer ways of product marketing, with the use of Chatbots and other Assistants will help better brand experience guiding them through the buyer journey. Creating engaging and informational content will be the king and hence video/assets in nuggets will drive social media marketing.

Loyalty programs for influencers will be driving a key force with these stakeholders, and hence creating brand loyalists or evangelists will be imperative.