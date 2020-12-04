Build a valuable audience first to monetize them in different ways: Joe Pulizzi

On the 2nd Day of e4m India Brand Conclave Joe Pulizzi, Author, Podcaster, Marketing Speaker & Entrepreneur shined the spotlight on how marketing can survive the next decade

The 4th edition of the exchange4media India Brand Conclave saw industry leaders and brand experts showcased their strategies to stay relevant during the COVID pandemic. The last session on Day 2 ended with a Global Keynote Address by Joe Pulizzi, Author, Podcaster, Marketing Speaker & Entrepreneur. Pulizzi elaborated on 'MKTG 2030: How Marketing can Survive the Next Decade.'

Focusing on media marketing, Pulizzi said, “This is where we look at the business model of driving multiple revenue lines by first building a loyal audience of subscribers.”

Pulizzi remarked, “Marketing in the next 30 years is going into communication with the consumers. That is the most important thing. When you build a valuable audience first, you can monetize that audience in all sorts of different ways.”

He then shared insights on the different steps: internal Marketing, tuning up the content tilt, content mission statement, consistency, stealing talent and audience to help your content move forward, creating less content which is the key to success and multiple lines of revenues.

Pulizzi says that you need to first sell internally to create and give time to plan strategies effectively. “We need to first need to teach teams the art of content marketing internally. 99% of the enterprises I work with don’t have the internal marketing set up for success and they try something and somebody internally would cut it out of the budget”, he explained.

Speaking about Content Tilt, Pulizzi said, “Before you start creating any content program you have to figure out what your sweet spot is. You need to target a specific audience. The problem is that people don’t take the next step, which is figuring out what your content tilt is. It is the area of little to no competition, which gives you the chance to breakthrough with the information you are going to send. For instance, hosting a webinar for plant managers is not specific enough. It should be targeted. Instead of plant managers, we package it as plant managers at companies of 10K people who outsource parts to India and China.”

Speaking about consistency Pulizzi explained, “It is very important for the brands to have a frequency, connection and the ability to come back with new stories to build a brand in the experience economy. Brands need to be visible, they need to have the passion and high recall value.”

Talking about audience data to build impactful media content, Pulizzi says, “Whenever you're trying to build an audience, to change behaviour with valuable, relatable content, you need to first find the people who control your budget. You have to figure out something that is unique in which you can tell a story about to a specific audience.”

Pulizzi said today with the adoption of video content which is almost 50% more than the past it is all about multi-screen and multi-channels.

On how consumers are leaving digital footprints, he added that people have become more vocal and expressive about their feelings as they have found a medium for expression and social media or platforms are nothing but a footprint for their expression.”

On a concluding note, Pulizzi summed it up for the audience: “Start with internal marketing. Then make sure you have a content tilt. Develop a content marketing mission statement for every audience. Next, be consistent with your content to develop success. Less content and more impact should be developed. Spend maximum time on promotions of content. Lastly, prepare more revenue sources for your media platform.”