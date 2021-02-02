Britannia Good Day unveils #LearnFromHome campaign

With schools having moved online, a good technology device is no longer a luxury but a necessity for children to learn from home. However, a recent survey suggested that only 8% of India’s households owned a laptop with an internet connection. That sparked the thought of the Britannia Good Day Learn from Home campaign whereby children from all over the country stand a chance to win laptops free every hour, for 2 months. The campaign idea is embedded in the brand’s ethos of spreading happiness and smiles.

Good Day, the largest brand of Britannia, rolled out the campaign a fortnight back with a nationwide TV and Print blitzkrieg. The thematic TVC captures the inseparable bond of school friendships and the joy of learning together. Conceptualized by McCann Worldgroup the film showcases two friends who are reunited while schooling from home, thanks to Britannia Good Day. As one boy wins a laptop by participating in the #LearnFromHome campaign, he invites his friend over to share his joy and study along with him just like they did in school.

Commenting on the campaign, Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing, Britannia Industries said, “Millions of children across the country are struggling to go to online school given the paucity of resources such as laptops/internet connections. With Britannia Good Day’s Learn from Home campaign, we hope to play a small part in enabling kids to continue their learning journey seamlessly. Frankly, this is not about a laptop, this is about a gateway to go to school, learn, collaborate and experience the joy of learning. We aim to deliver a smile to the face of many children by giving away free laptops every hour for 2 months”.

Sambit Mohanty, Creative Head - South, McCann India, said, "When you buy a Good Day, you get a chance to win a laptop - that’s what the Good Day ‘learn from home’ promo is about. And today, having a laptop matters more than ever, thanks to online classes. But while schools may be shut indefinitely, friendships don’t shut down - that’s the key thought behind our film which explores the joy of winning and sharing between two buddies."

