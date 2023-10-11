Banking on positive consumer sentiment: BFSI optimistic on doubling festive AdEx
Some categories within the sector, however, may spend more in the quarter that follows the festive season
The BFSI sector is expecting a surge in demand for loan during the festive season and is looking at increasing its ad spends to cash in on the celebration spirit. Industry leaders say they are hopeful of witnessing a good growth in the number of applications for auto loan, home loan, credit card and health insurance during October, November and December due to positive consumer sentiment this year. However, though most of the BFSI players are planning to double their advertising budget this time compared to the previous year, there are some who are not investing too heavily on marketing during the festivals as they plan to save the money for the fourth quarter.
According to Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BOB Financial, they witness incremental growth every year during the October-December quarter, and they anticipate an increase in consumer spending as well as new enrolments for cards this year too. “There remains a surge in customer demand for credit during the festive season,” said Singh.
Singh shared that the company is fully geared up for the launch of #FestiveShoppingRewards on all Bank of Baroda credit card variants under the theme ‘Reimagine Festivities’. They would kickstart festive offerings with the start of Navratri.
The festive season does not just see the demand for credit go up, but there is an increase in applications for health and motor insurance too during this time of the year.
Aabhinna Suresh Khare, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, BajajCapital Ltd, shared that among insurance products, health insurance and motor insurance reign supreme during festivals. According to Khare, the demand for mutual funds and SIPs too sees a hike.
“Overall, the festive season presents an opportune moment to secure insurance coverage. A plethora of attractive products and services are on offer, with financial institutions extending special discounts and promotions to entice new customers,” said Khare.
The company launched #BlessMeGanesha campaign during Ganesh Chaturthi. “Our goal for this festive season is not only to provide financial solutions but also to create memorable experiences and deepen the connection with our customers,” said Khare.
Though all major sectors spend heavily on advertising during the festive season, within the BFSI sector, some categories spend more in the quarter that follows the festive season.
Explaining the trend, Samir Sethi, Head of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar.com, said that the festive season has varying impacts on the BFSI sector. In the banking sector, for instance, the demand for loans surges as many individuals purchase items and undertake home renovations. Conversely, in the insurance category, the festive season doesn't result in significant changes. Instead, the insurance industry experiences its peak season after the festive period, particularly during the fourth quarter of the financial year.
“As the festive season approaches, there is a noticeable increase in car sales though, leading to a surge in the demand for motor insurance. Consequently, we see a significant uptick in the requests for motor insurance policies. During the festive period, there is an upswing in demand for various categories, such as electronics. However, in the insurance sector, this period doesn't significantly affect us, so we don't run specific campaigns targeting festivals. Nevertheless, we do roll out multiple campaigns throughout the year, and some of them may coincide with the festive season,” said Sethi.
According to the TAM AdEx report on BFSI sector across media for H1, the advertising volume of the sector grew on TV, radio and digital, but declined in the print medium. The report indicated that ad impressions on digital saw 91% rise during Jan-Jun '23 over Jan-Jun’22. The increase was 32% for radio and 4% for TV. The ad space of the BFSI sector decreased by 7% in print.
Speaking on media mix, Singh shared that BOB Financial has a good mix of customer segments belonging to Tier I, II and III. So, understanding their needs and preferred form of media channels, the company will reach out to them through relevant media promotions. “For the easy discovery of our offers, we shall have a dedicated offers page with regular promotion of top offers on our social media and other digital channels,” said Singh. Without disclosing the figure, Singh shared that the company’s promotion budget has surely increased from last year and it will be visible through their multi-channel promotional activities.
According to the TAM report, in the BFSI sector, life insurance is the leading category on TV and radio whereas mutual funds is the top category on digital.
Khare highlighted that in recent times, Bajaj Capital has observed a significant growth in audiences on online platforms and the changing preferences of their clientele. “This observation led us to recalibrate our marketing approach, placing a heightened emphasis on digital avenues,” said Khare.
He further added, “Our promotional efforts are primarily digital-focused, accentuating areas like social media engagement, search engine outreach, content-driven marketing, and targeted online advertising. As we approach the festive season, we've fine-tuned our online approach. By harnessing the insights from data analytics, we aim to grasp our clients' needs and inclinations better, ensuring our content is both tailored and pertinent.”
Khare also mentioned that Baja Capital has doubled its advertising budget compared to the previous year.
“This increase in our ad spend signifies our confidence in the opportunities this festive season presents. This impressive surge in our budget allocation underscores our dedication to maximizing the potential of this festive season and driving significant expansion within our business. We firmly believe that this increased investment in advertising will not only elevate our brand presence but also lead to an exceptional uptick in customer engagement and sales.”
For Policybazaar.com, the media strategy primarily involves a blend of television and digital platforms, an approach that has remained consistent in recent years and is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.
Oreo & Dhoni World Cup ad: Hit or miss?
A good concept of 'nazar' sandwiched between an unusual ad format and underwhelming execution, say experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Oct 10, 2023 2:16 PM | 5 min read
Ever since MS Dhoni first tied up with Oreo, the two have been part of some unforgettable campaigns. Who could forget the #BringBack2011 campaign in 2022 that was praised for its execution?
The two have reunited once again for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, this time to ward off any jinxes that will impact India's chances of winning the tournament. An effective way to do it, according to an Indian old wives tale, is to not talk about it.
The new campaign "Oreo bola mat bol" (Oreo says, "don't speak") is a joint endeavour to hush a billion cricket-crazy fans before the World Cup to prevent jinxes.
The 2:10 minute-long ad begins with Dhoni unexpectedly walking into a new room and shushing the anchors up. He patiently explains why talking about cricket will nick India's chances of making it to the finals and winning the World Cup.
It gets a bit dramatic when Dhoni offers Oreos to the anchors and tells them not to discuss the match any further. The anchors appear genuinely confused, wondering what to talk about in the rest of the segment.
A hit or miss?
Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said that the campaign is interesting however the execution seems underwhelming. He said, “I find the Oreo campaign featuring M.S. Dhoni interesting, mainly because the brand has chosen an unusual advertising format. Another interesting aspect of the campaign is around “mat bol” idea that leverages a widespread Indian superstition about jinxing an outcome by talking about it prematurely. On the other hand, the execution of the campaign seems somewhat lacklustre and underwhelming.”
“I can’t help feeling that despite having a strong creative idea and a popular celebrity like Dhoni, it hasn’t quite managed to fulfil its potential. However, since the intent behind the campaign appears to build quick brand awareness amongst the Indian mass-market consumers, it perhaps does its job adequately. The only real question is whether it missed a trick or two in the execution of the idea," he added.
“Great opportunity has been missed by Mondelez and they have missed the creative rendition which is not done very fluidly and the outcome of it, the reaction of it from the audiences is going to be a question mark as to what was the ad doing? Because for a consumer I do not think it is adding anything such as emotions, functionality, etc. other than asking them to put an Oreo on their mouth when there is emotion to be expressed”, said Chandramouli Nilakantan, CEO, TRA Research.
According to Nisha Sampath, there is a downside in using Dhoni ad that is the number of brands he is associated with. She said, “The only downside of using MS Dhoni as an endorser, is that the sheer number of brands he promotes reduces the chance of brand recall in users' minds. Also, unless one has a very strong brand idea, people may just remember Dhoni and forget what the brand is talking about. Oreo in my opinion has really utilised Dhoni well, by not just relying on his presence, but also introducing a strong insight. It’s rarely that a brand manages to do both.”
‘Nazar’ during an important event is a concept that will resonate strongly across audiences, both young and old. However, a lot will depend on how well they leverage the insight in the campaign going forward, using it as moment marketing during tense match moments or match analysis for example, she noted.
“In the world where many brands are jumping on the bandwagon of men in blue, Oreo is playing on an Indian theme of ‘jinx’, so that itself is nice. The way they executed it by hijacking the news channel is definitely nice. It is a nice cultural nuance that they have showcased where we don’t have to talk about something which will impact the chances and then using MSD who was the last captain who won the World Cup in 2011, that is a double treat. It is a fantastic campaign which makes people notice Oreo which is one of the players in a very niche cookie category. The campaign has given the brand virality and buzz around the campaign”, said, Business Strategist, Lloyd Mathias.
Way forward during WC and festive clash
With many ads made especially focusing on the World Cup and the festive season, we asked experts as to what they think brands should experiment with. “I think brands have to focus on authentication. AI still remain but brands should also focus on customization and personalization. Brands should customize their communication and make it more personalised," said Mathias.
Nilakantan said, “Whatever everybody is doing, don’t do it and fuel a desire to watch the campaign thereby helping in working out for the brand. Make a mark in the hearts of the people. Don’t follow the crowd, if AI is the theme, brands should avoid it.”
EssenceMediacom bags 4 metals at Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023
The agency won 3 gold and 1 silver metals across categories
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 9:54 PM | 1 min read
The inaugural edition of Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 was held on Tuesday, October 10 in Mumbai. GroupM’s EssenceMediacom won four metals across categories including 3 gold and 1 silver metals across categories. The awards honour the best minds who have developed and implemented successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas.
The awards night was attended by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the BFSI ecosystem. Apart from EssenceMediacom, the other top agencies that took home the highest number of metals include Fulcro and Puretech Digital.
The Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 celebrates the remarkable work done by brands and agencies in implementing successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas. The nominations were accepted under 4 main categories including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Fintech which were further divided into 97 sub-categories.
The winners were judged based on their merit and outstanding work by an esteemed Jury panel of 25 jurors from the BFSI industry. The Jury this year was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com.
Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023: Policybazaar takes home ‘Brand of the Year’ title
The other key winners include Puretech, EssenceMediacom, Fulcro, Bandhan AMC Limited, IndusInd Bank and NPCI
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 9:45 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the inaugural edition of Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 on Tuesday, October 10, at an award ceremony in Mumbai. The big award of the night, ‘Brand of The Year’ was bestowed upon Policybazaar.
The online life insurance and general insurance aggregator bagged as many as nine metals in total, including 3 gold and 6 silver metals. The Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards honour the best minds in the BFSI ecosystem who have developed and implemented successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas.
The awards night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the BFSI sphere. Apart from Policybazaar, the top brands that took home the highest number of metals include Bandhan AMC Limited, IndusInd Bank and National Payments Corporation of India. Bandhan AMC Limited won 6 metals in total including 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze, IndusInd Bank and National Payments Corporation of India won 4 metals each, including 3 gold and 1 silver metals.
Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards is an excellent platform for marketing leaders to showcase their best work and achievements. The winners were judged based on their merit and outstanding work by an esteemed Jury panel of 25 jurors from the BFSI industry. The Jury this year was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com. The nominations were accepted under 4 main categories including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Fintech which were further divided into 97 sub-categories.
The awards are an excellent platform for marketing leaders to showcase their best work and achievements. It aims to inspire others to stay ahead of the curve and unlock their full potential by honouring pioneers in the BFSI & Fintech marketing sector with Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards. The event was Powered by Laqshya Media Group and Disney Star. The Presenting Sponsor of the event was Dangle Ads while Mobavenue was the Growth Partner.
Acer India signs Sunil Chhetri as ambassador for festive season
Chhetri will be part of various media campaigns for the brand
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 12:13 PM | 1 min read
Acer India has introduced Sunil Chhetri as its brand ambassador.
He will represent Acer's products in upcoming media campaigns.
Sunil Chhetri, captain of the Indian football team and Bengaluru FC, said, “I am happy to be associated with Acer, a brand that’s pushing boundaries with innovation and technology. They’re all about inspiring young India, and it’s an effort that resonates with me."
Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, echoed Chhetri's sentiments, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sunil Chhetri, a true sports icon and humanitarian whose remarkable achievements both on and off the field have left an indelible mark. Sunil Chhetri's commitment to empowering youth and exceptional contributions align seamlessly with Acer India's mission of using technology to empower individuals."
Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India, said, “Sunil Chhetri is not just a football icon; he symbolizes determination and leadership, qualities that perfectly align with Acer's principles. We take great pride in having him as our brand ambassador, and we believe that his influence will help us connect with India's youth, showcasing the reliability and innovation that Acer embodies. Together, we eagerly anticipate inspiring and nurturing the aspirations of India's younger generation.”
