Asian Paints celebrates selfless shades of fatherhood

Bringing a new perspective on fatherhood, Asian Paints launched a heart-touching video this Father’s Day. The video celebrates the selfless shades of fatherhood by shifting the spotlight on the unsung sides of a father’s love. Featuring famous TV actress Anita Hassanandani Reddy and her husband Rohit Reddy, the video was released as a part of Asian Paints’ #MoreThanAFather campaign.

Starting with the pretext of a couple bringing their newborn home, the video unexpectedly shows the father’s thoughtful preparation of not just welcoming the baby but also the mother. To memorialize this ‘nayishuruwat’ (new beginning), the father has decorated their home to welcome the baby. He goes a step ahead to adorn the mother’s room with Asian Paints Royale Play to create a special effect. The beautifully textured wall with photos celebrating milestones in their relationship subtly conveys the message that the child is a new landmark to their journey of togetherness.

As narrated in the video, every father should appreciate the mother for bringing the new bundle of joy into his world. A doting husband and wife relationship that is shown in the video is a reassurance of a happy home for the baby. The campaign highlights the understated need for a harmonious husband-wife relationship for a healthy childhood.

Speaking about the campaign, KosalMalladi - Vice President, Digital West Head, Madison, “#NayiShuruwat by Asian Paints Royale Play strikes an emotional chord with the audience. Madison and Asian Paints aims to bring out the undiscovered shades of fatherhood with this film. This video of #MoreThanAfather fits in sync with NayiShuruwat Asian Paints Royale Play kesaath. I am glad, that we conveyed these emotions with such a beautiful film. I hope the consumers showers this film with lots of love and support as they have always in the past”

The video stands out of its league by not talking about a father-child relationship per se and bringing to light the mother-father relationship that will create a happy experience for the child. It restates the famous saying, “the best way to be a good father to your children is to be a good husband to their mother”.

Azim Lalani, COO - Brand Solutions & Convergence, Network18 Media & Investments Limited, said, “We at Network 18 have always strived to create relevant stories for brands and fatherhood being a special occasion called for something that could make a difference. The campaign celebrates the untold side of a loving father, the side that loves and pampers the mother of his child. It evokes the larger role of a father, as a guardian of the child and the companion of the mother. The video is dedicated to all the fathers who continue to be more than a father every day

