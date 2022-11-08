Amul welcomes Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's bundle of joy

Trust Amul to come up with a witty topical for every big news in the world. This time, it captured India's excitement about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's newborn baby girl. The two reigning superstars welcomed their child on November 6, following which they announced the news on Instagram.



"And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is (red heart emoji). We are officially bursting with love-blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir"



Amul wished the new parents with a heartwarming topical titled: "Alia Bhetti. Utterly Daughterly Delicious." The caption was a play on Bhatt's surname and the fact that the couple had a daughter.



Usually, Amul's topicals are met with applause in the comment section, but this time around, many left unsavoury remarks possibly because of the looming anti-Bollywood sentiments on Twitter.

Never expected such ads from u.Going forward will try to avoid amul products n encourage others also to do so coz u r just promoting bullyweed. — Common Man (@Rarecommonman) November 7, 2022

Amul you are lowering your standard, hope the script writer has changed or the boss have changed. Thumbs down. ??? — M Majumder (@MMsquarek) November 7, 2022

Why amul ?...why? — archie (@ArchiesK) November 7, 2022

utterly laughterly adious ? — Sanjay Verma (@geetsun) November 7, 2022

Sane voices were few and far between.

Dude they are just congratulating the new born kid and her parents what's wrong in that — ʀᴀʜᴜʟ ✨ (@HeyyRahuul) November 7, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been targetted by Twitter trolls before and their recent movie together Brahmastra was in the crosshairs of the "boycott brigade" on the internet.

