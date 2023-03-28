WPL: Great show on ground, but what about TV?
Industry players said TV viewership for the first edition of Women’s Premier League was less than expected but decent
The first TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) concluded on March 26, 2023, with a tremendous response on ground. DY Patil saw a full house for the final, but the response was tepid in terms of TV viewership, shared industry players.
It was a different story on digital. JioCinema, which streamed the tournament free as the official digital streaming partner, clocked the highest watch-time per user (more than 50 minutes per match), according to Viacom18 Sports.
“Our vision is to nurture TATA WPL into the biggest women’s sporting league in the world, and this is a big leap in that direction. To see it already on its way to becoming the largest viewed sports event in the world in the first season is a remarkable feat and testament to the potential,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.
Commenting on the advertisers roped in for WPL, he further said, “We’d like to thank our 50+ advertising partners that met us eye-to-eye on this vision, viewers who pushed us to raise the bar and deliver a world-class viewing experience.”
As per the official release, the inaugural season of TATA WPL on JioCinema delivered the highest viewership for any women’s event globally. In fact, the summit clash of the inaugural season between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals saw over 10 million new viewers tuning in.
We are yet to receive the television viewership figures for the finals but industry experts said the ratings were decent for the first couple of matches. However, they are hopeful that the numbers for the semis and finals would be better.
While Madison Media CEO Amol Dighe said the WPL television ratings till the third week were “not fantastic” but decent, Jigar Rambhia, COO of sports ed-tech startup Sporjo, expressed disappointment at the TV numbers, saying they weren’t looking good.
“The TV numbers have been disappointing as the response on-ground has been tremendous. We had a completely sold-out match on Sunday with 35,000 people at the DY Patil stadium for the finals. In fact, the match before that also pulled a crowd of 20,000-25000 people. Getting such numbers for a women's cricket match is not easy and if that has been achieved, I am not sure why TV numbers aren't looking good,” Rambhia wondered.
Sharing the viewership data for the first three weeks of WPL, Madison’s Dighe said the TV rating for the first week was 0.22, which went up to 0.28 in the second week, and 0.27 in the third.
As per Dighe, the male viewership rating for week 1 was 0.2 TVR, in week 2 it was 0.32 and by week 3 it was 0.31.
“The ratings till the third week were not fantastic but it was decent. The expectations were high and I think the ratings for the semi-final and final matches will be better (figures are not available yet),” Dighe noted.
A senior media planner, on the condition of anonymity, said the WPL TV ratings have been decent.
“It was the first edition and with time, WPL will catch up on popularity, but it was a decent start. Also, it's a first edition and there is no data available for comparison. For women’s cricket it's a good start.”
According to data available with exchange4media, in terms of cumulative LIVE reach, in Week 1, 51 million people watched it LIVE while 61 million watched in Week 2.
Sharing the duration of advertising spots in the matches, Dighe said that the ads got 1,800 seconds of air time during the first match, which increased to 2700 seconds by the 14th game.
Talking about the revenue generated by the league, a senior industry person said Viacom18 Sports is likely to have met its targets as the number could be as high as Rs 80-90 crore. Over 50 advertisers and 10 sponsors have signed on with the official broadcaster. Some industry experts said it was too early to provide exact figures, but the official broadcaster is expected to earn around Rs 70-90 crore.
Sharing more insights was Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion, who opined that WPL had a good start and is likely to gain momentum over the years. “Like all new initiatives, WPL 1 has had a good start. I personally played a frontal role in IPL 1 more than 15 years ago and TV ad revenue was a mere Rs 200 odd crore, no more. Today it is 20 times the initial number. So WPL too will gain momentum over the years. Viacom18, I believe, met targets as the feedback has been positive all around.”
Advertisers’ score
Viacom18 Sports, the official broadcaster and digital partner of WPL had signed around 10 sponsors for this first season - Tata Motors, Tata Capital, Hero Vida, BoB, MPL Striker, World Gold Council, H&M, JSW Paints, Noise and Apar Industries.
The women’s league also attracted advertisements across categories and their interest went up from the first match to the 14th, noted Dighe. “I can say it was a decent beginning for the WPL this year. Advertisers' interest also went up and there were ads across categories.”
Rambhia, too, said that the tournament was well received. “Every team sold out every possible slot. TV and digital were almost full. I am hoping it is decent money for Viacom18.”
Goyal, however, noted that advertisers were experimenting with no large commitments. “They were just wetting their feet,” he said.
With inputs from Sonam Saini
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mumbai Indians celebrates Maximum City Mumbai in new campaign for IPL
The marketing campaign will use various touchpoints including TV, Digital, Out of Home and Radio
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 5:04 PM | 2 min read
Ahead of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians launch their season campaign ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’, which celebrates the ever-vibrant ‘Maximum city’ and its people. The marketing campaign will use various touchpoints including TV, Digital, Out of Home and Radio.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking about the campaign, Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, “Mumbai is famed for the spirit with which the people of the city lead their lives, which is also embodied by the team of Mumbai Indians, they rise from the toughest situations and never give up. The campaign TVC uses the iconic song ‘Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan’ with contemporized lyrics that weave in the sentiments that fans have for Mumbai Indians. The entire campaign is conceived to celebrate the city, the culture and the people of Mumbai.”
While the season campaign integrates elements of Mumbai, MI’s 2023 Official Match Jersey too captures the vividness and ardour embedded in the spirit of the city. Designer duo Shantanu Nikhil brought in the hues of the Arabian Sea, the Kaali Peeli Taxi, Sea Link, with a skyline that keeps people gazing for hours. The zig zag gold lines represent the path of dreamers in the city of Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians fan army, the MI Paltan, will have the chance to cheer for their team yet again from their fortress: The Wankhede Stadium, where the team has a set some great records and has created many iconic memories over the years. When it comes to Mumbai and Mumbai Indians, both the players as well as the fans are crucial to what the city’s spirit means. The players and the fans represent the same spirit of the city.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TCL is the official sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad
The association is for the fourth time in a row
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 4:40 PM | 2 min read
TCL, a consumer electronics brand, has become an official sponsor for the cricket team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the fourth time in a row. The sponsorship announcement has been made in line with the company’s plans to launch its revolutionary series of 4K and QLED TVs, the company said.
Delighted with the announcement, Xia Dongyue, CEO, of TCL India, said, “Being a technology-driven brand, we believe cricket and technology share a similar philosophy of connecting people and sharing enhanced experiences. Through this sponsorship, we have kept firm the trustful relationship between TCL and Sunrisers Hyderabad and are certain that SRH will play an integral role in creating an inclusive and exciting event for the viewers.”
“Hyderabad is a big consumer market for us in India. Considering the popularity of SRH, our sponsorship will allow us to bring state-of-the-art HD and 4K LED TVs to consumers so they don’t miss out on a single shot in the field,” he added.
Commenting on the partnership, K Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, “Cricket has the power to create powerful connections among people and states. We believe that TCL’s innovations in each of its products will build a strong community of the brand’s consumers and SRH’s fans. We look forward to witnessing a world-class and valuable viewing experience for the customers during the forthcoming cricket season.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership
DP World will be featured prominently on the back of Delhi Capitals official match jerseys as well as training gear
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 4:32 PM | 3 min read
DP World and Delhi Capitals today announced a long-term partnership. DP World, a leading provider of smart end-to-end logistics, is now the Global Logistics Partner of the popular cricket franchise.
The new multi-year partnership, unveiled today at the Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi, will see DP World featured prominently on the back of Delhi Capitals official match jerseys as well as training gear.
The partnership extends beyond logistics to a shared vision of high-performance premised on innovation. This vision also resonates well with the Indian capital, New Delhi, a multi-cultural city and a global hub, that like DP World, connects across borders.
Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD India Subcontinent & Sub-Saharan Africa, DP World, said: “Over the years, cricket has transformed itself, with ever evolving formats unlocking enormous potential for players across the world and making the game engaging and exciting for a diverse set of audiences. Similarly, DP World is relentlessly focused on innovation, constantly seeking out new opportunities to revolutionise global trade and open opportunities for our customers to grow. We are delighted to announce this partnership bringing together two leading organisations that are ready to go beyond conventional boundaries to change what’s possible for everyone.”
DP World, through its world-class multimodal logistics capabilities spread across more than 75 countries, ensures seamless movement of trade around the world, including India. The company plays a critical role in supporting the game of cricket across the world. From transporting the cork of cricket balls to moving the willow that is used for making bats, DP World’s agile, reliable, and transparent supply chain solutions are helping make cricket possible for players across the globe.
Speaking about the new partnership, Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals said: "We are excited to sign a multi-year partnership with DP World. The organisation is a global leader in logistics and therefore it's a huge privilege for us to have DP World as our Global Logistics Partner. The organisation has a strong global presence, and it will certainly help us grow the Delhi Capitals brand."
The 2022 T20 season was viewed by over 400 million fans across the globe, making it one of the largest sporting events in the world. Partnering with Delhi Capitals provides DP World with a vibrant platform to engage with customers, prospects, and stakeholders within India and beyond.
The new partnership is part of DP World’s growing global portfolio of cricket partnerships. The company is the title partner of the DP World ILT20 in the UAE, and the naming rights partner of the DP World Lions and the iconic DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The company also became the title partner of the DP World Asia Cup, that took place in the UAE in 2022.
DP World will begin their exciting journey with Delhi Capitals with one of cricket’s most brilliant minds, Ricky Ponting guiding the team, against Lucknow Super Giants on 1 April 2023. The season will see Delhi Capitals returning home to the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium after 3 years.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
playR is Punjab Kings' official fan merchandise partner for IPL
The partnership will bring fans Punjab Kings fan merchandise such as fan wear, caps, - cricket equipment, fitness and accessories
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 3:19 PM | 2 min read
Punjab Kings today announced playR its as - Official Fan Merchandise - Partner - for, the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) onwards.
The partnership is aimed at helping fans show their support for the team, by providing them with exclusive fan merchandise and accessories. The partnership will bring fans around the world exclusive Punjab Kings fan merchandise such as fan wear, caps, - cricket equipment, fitness and accessories, the company said.
Each product has been designed keeping in mind the team’s identity and the logo. The collection includes t-shirts, cricket bats, balls, pads, gloves, fitness accessories and more- The merchandise is available for purchase on playR Punjab Kings website - and will also be available across leading stores globally -
playR started in 2021, currently retails in 100 plus retail stores globally and soon to touch 800 stores across the globe. It also retails from its dedicated e-commerce store, as well as on multi-brand online stores. playR specializes in apparel, sports equipment, bicycles, and accessories across sports, age and gender and lifestyle.
Commenting on the partnership, Satish Menon, CEO Punjab Kings shared, “We are thrilled to announce playR as our Global Official Fan Merchandise Partner. After months of research and careful consideration, we have selected playR which shares our values and commitment to quality. What is interesting is that playR as a brand already has a range of apparel and cricket equipment and they understand our requirements and work towards making sure that our brand reaches across platforms”.
"We are confident that this strategic alliance with Punjab Kings for India and the International market will bring success to both parties and the fans of Punjab Kings will surely love the merchandise. We look forward to many years of success together" said Ravi Kukreja Co-Founder, Director – playR.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Croma announces partnership with Gujarat Titans
The electronics retailer has come on board as an official electronics partners
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 2:11 PM | 2 min read
Croma has announced its partnership with Gujarat Titans, for the 2023 season as their Official Electronics Partner.
The league is scheduled to commence on the 31st of March and culminates with the finals on the 28th May, 2023. The Gujarat Titans will play 14 riveting games over two months, including seven home games at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and seven away games in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mohali, New Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai, respectively.
Speaking on this partnership, Shibashish Roy, Chief Operating Officer, Croma - Infiniti Retail Ltd, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Gujarat Titans. Cricket in India brings people together and creates unforgettable moments. Croma is excited to be the electronics partner for Gujarat Titans, a team that has thrilled audiences across the country. Through this partnership, we aim to celebrate cricket and our customer’s passion for the game.”
Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans, said, “Gujarat Titans’ are committed to excellence both on and off the field – which is evident in the impact we made in 2022. We welcome Croma on this exciting journey and look forward to a great association. In tandem, we are committed to delivering quality consistently and maintaining a level of excellence.”
Gujarat Titans have curated an exceptional squad of players for the upcoming season, featuring some of the world's finest cricketers, such as Captain Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and many others. Titans are one of the most prominent teams in the league, with a loyal fan base that stretches across the nation. With their great squad of players and a formidable debut campaign, the team has quickly become a crowd-puller, captivating audiences with phenomenal performances.
As part of this remarkable partnership, Croma will offer exciting deals and offers to customers nationwide. In Croma's stores, customers stand a chance to win incredible Gujarat Titans merchandise, while on Croma's social handles and stores in the match cities, users can participate in fun engagement activities and stand a chance to win tickets to matches in the cities mentioned above, along with fascinating Gujarat Titans merchandise.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jio unveils data plans ahead of IPL
The teleco is offering cricket plans with 3 GB data per day
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 10:16 AM | 1 min read
Jio has unveiled its new data tariff plans ahead of IPL. Users can watch live matches through multiple camera angles in 4K clarity across screens.
Jio Cricket plan comes packed with the highest data offering – 3 GB/day plus additional free data vouchers to ensure a seamless streaming experience. In addition, Jio users can avail Cricket Data-add for an uninterrupted cricket viewing experience.
Speaking about the cricket plans, a Jio spokesperson said, "At Jio, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible sporting experience. We understand the excitement around the cricket season in India, and thus have designed these exclusive plans and offers to ensure that our customers can enjoy the matches to the fullest without any hassle.
Many more such interesting announcements will follow in the next few days related to cricket and the immersive experiences that Jio has lined up for its users."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Havmor Ice Cream becomes official ice cream partner for Gujarat Titans
Ropes in Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 7:08 PM | 3 min read
Havmor Ice Cream today announced its official partnership with the defending champions- Gujarat Titans. The brand which is subsidiary of the South Korean multinational conglomerate, LOTTE Confectionery Ltd. has also roped in cricketer Hardik Pandya as the face of the brand.
The brand unveiled their summer campaign, kicking off two TVC’s starring brand ambassador Hardik Pandya, wherein fans can see him savouring the richness of Havmor ice creams – be it in the living room, cricket stadium or a hospital bed. Playing around the tagline ‘It’s that good’, the delightful campaign reiterates how having a creamy and delicious Havmor ice cream loaded with nuts can transport one to a chilled and enjoyable world in any situation. With this association, the brand aims to create a sweet spot in the mind and hearts of consumers across the country, by bringing alive the role of ice creams as the go-to happiness partner any given day.
Shedding light on the association Komal Anand, Managing Director, Havmor Ice Cream said “At Havmor, we are consistently on the journey to delight the consumers with innovative offerings and flavors, and our partnership with Gujarat Titans Team is a perfect fit for us to bring alive this proposition. Just like Gujarat Titans established its stamp on the tournament in the very first maiden year, we are confident, that with this inspiring partnership we will further strengthen love for our brand amongst the Indian consumers.”
He further added, “Hardik Pandya is one of the most talented and eclectic players of this generation. It is just natural that we have him as our brand ambassador as we unveil our campaign – ‘It’s that good’. Having him as the face of brand signifies the spirit of creativity, uniqueness and community love.”
Commenting on his association, one of India’s most loved and iconic cricketers, Hardik Pandya said, “Ice cream is one of my favorite comfort foods and I am excited to partner with Havmor who have consistently earned the love and trust of customers for over 75 years. Their lip-smacking flavors are all about ‘It’s that good’ experience for customers. I look forward to this partnership, especially indulging in some of their delicious and delightful ice creams.”
Adding to this, Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans, said, “Havmor is a top legacy ice cream brand from Gujarat and has created its identity all over India. The Gujarat Titans believe in building a brand based on excellence and we are delighted to partner with Havmor - looking ahead to a great association.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube