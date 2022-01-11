Tata Group to replace vivo as IPL’s title sponsor

The decision over the sponsorship change was reportedly taken during the IPL Governing Council meeting on Tuesday

Tata Group will replace vivo as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI has said.

“This is indeed a momentous occasion for the BCCI IPL as the Tata Group is the epitome of global Indian enterprise with a legacy of over 100 year and operations in more than 100 countries across six continents. The BCCI, like the Tata Group, is keen to promote the spirit of cricket across international borders and the growing popularity of the IPL as a global sporting franchise, bears testimony to the BCCI’s efforts. We are truly happy that India’s largest and most trusted business groups has believed in the IPL growth story and together with the Tata Group, we will look to take Indian cricket and the IPL forward to greater heights,” Shah said.

The decision over the sponsorship change was reportedly taken during the IPL Governing Council meeting on Tuesday. The financial and other details of the deal are yet to be known.

vivo had pulled out of IPL sponsorship in 2020 due to the rising anti-China sentiment in the country, but returned as the title sponsor in 2021.

This year, two new teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, have been added. The total number of teams is now 10.

The Lucknow team is owned by RPS Goenka group and the Ahmedabad team is owned by CVC Group.

