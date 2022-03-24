Rapido launches IPL campaign with Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun

Bike-taxi platform Rapido has announced the launch of a star-studded campaign ‘Smart Ho, Toh Rapido’ (#SmarthotohRapido), featuring the superstars Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, and other celebrities to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) frenzy bandwagon.

The campaign aims to inform the potential consumers on the use-case benefits of the distinctive services through a light-hearted take. In addition, through these ads, Rapido intends to transform daily commuting for the better, as well as, strengthen its presence in pan-India, the company said.

Amit Verma, Head of Marketing, Rapido, commented, “A commonality between Rapido and IPL has been in both our abilities to reimagine the existing ecosystem and enable the masses in adopting a new format that promises to revolutionize their lives for the better. Furthermore, the IPL has teams representing the different regions which is in alignment with Rapido’s ethos of establishing greater inclusivity by operating beyond metro cities. Post the success of our first campaign with the exceptional actors and youth icons - Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun, we are excited about this collaboration to drive the criticality of having a safe, convenient, comfortable, affordable alternative daily commuting solution that can solve last-mile connectivity issues. In its later phases, the campaign is expected to feature other superstars joining the league.”

Featuring across TV, radio, and OTT platforms, the first phase of the campaign is going live on March 24, 2022. The campaign, with a big-ticket budget of close to $20 million, will include numerous films for Hindi-speaking Markets (HSM) and Non-Hindi Speaking Markets (Non-HSM), and would be directed by Sizil Srivastava (HSM) and Trivikram Srinivas (Non-HSM). Produced by Dream Vault media, the 12-week campaign will witness Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun essaying the roles of Babban and Guru, both smart and clever personalities. Their unique and interesting characters will guide the daily commuters, who are fed up with the hassles of traveling via buses/autos, to opt for a smart option like Rapido. The bike taxis offered by Rapido can swiftly cut through the traffic to offer timely, convenient, and pocket-friendly rides.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)