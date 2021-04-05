Nippon Paint announces sponsorship alliance with T20 cricket franchise RCB

Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), Asia Pacific’s paint manufacturer today announced its sponsorship alliance with leading T20 cricket franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This agreement will see Nippon Paint’s logo appear on the back of the player’s helmets. To commemorate this, Nippon Paint unveiled a new Blobby in the shade of red with a golden hat resembling the colours of RCB. This year, the company has further launched a new paint shade called the ‘RCB red’ a distinct tone of red wall paint, in keeping up with this association. Following this announcement, TV, Print and digital campaigns will be launched in succession.

Associating with Royal Challengers Bangalore adds to Nippon Paint’s growing portfolio of sports sponsorships in India which includes three-time T20 champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Chennaiyin FC, Indian Olympic Association (IOC), Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), Pro Kabbadi – Bengaluru Bulls, Karnataka Premier League amongst others.

Speaking about the association, Mahesh Anand, President, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) said, “We are extremely elated to team up with Royal Challengers Bangalore for 14th edition of T20 as their associate sponsor. It provides a perfect platform to promote audience engagement and increase awareness amongst our end consumers. In the next few weeks, we will be launching a series of digital ads and contests on our social media pages for RCB fans. With most of India’s population still working from home, we are confident that the viewership and reception for the matches this time is going to be much bigger. With the season starting in less than a week, we are geared up in anticipation. Also, we are launching a special consumer promotion which provides loyal fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet their RCB stars.”

Adding about the association, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are delighted to welcome Nippon Paint as our associate sponsor for this year. We are positive to paint our fans Red, in RCB colours as we bring them an exciting season again. We will miss our fans cheering for us at the stadium, but we sincerely hope that they enjoy the cricket experience with families and friends, together at home.

