MI-CSK game most-watched IPL mid-season match ever: Star

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match 27 between Mumbai Indians (MI)-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the most-watched IPL mid-season match ever in BARC history with 11.2 billion minutes of consumption. This match also became the most-watched match of season 14.



Mumbai Indians had pulled off a nail-biting win as they beat table-toppers CSK by four wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.



The broadcaster also noted that IPL 2021 surpassing the overall reach to 367 million versus 357 million in 2020. The IPL megacast with 9 different feeds in multiple languages along with broadcast innovations such as simulated crowd sound and dynamic audio kept viewers equally engaged as the last season. The Star India network had earlier announced that it had clocked 323 million total impressions for the opening match of IPL 2021.



The opening match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore received a tremendous response, bigger than opening matches of all other IPL editions held previously other than Dream11 IPL 2020 and 42% higher than the edition in 2019. This year, nearly every third TV-owning household in India watched the opening match live.

