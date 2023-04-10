JioCinema unveils TATA IPL contest ‘Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan’
The contest has been introduced to increase active engagement and enhance the overall experience of watching TATA IPL on the app
JioCinema has announced Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan for the TATA IPL. The contest gives fans a chance to win one car every match.
Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan aims to enhance the viewer’s experience while watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema vis-à-vis passively watching the league on legacy platforms. Introduced on April 8th, the platform has said that JioCinema recorded over 1.5 crore plays on the contest on the first two matches between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.
Actor Alia Bhatt is the face of the TVC campaign introducing the Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan. She is also engaging with the viewers on JioCinema explaining how to play the contest and win exciting prizes.
“By offering interactive and immersive features on JioCinema, we are creating an unprecedented level of engagement and personalization with fans and becoming their preferred platform to watch TATA IPL,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “Our focus is to elevate the fan’s viewing experience throughout the season, and Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan is one among a plethora of reasons that Alia is helping us amplify.”
IPL 2023: Zed Black is ‘Official Prayer Partner’ for Delhi Capitals
The Zed Black logo features prominently on the match and training trouser of the Delhi Capitals uniform
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 6:40 PM | 3 min read
Zed Black, the flagship incense sticks brand from MP based FMCG conglomerate Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), has partnered with Delhi Capitals as their 'Official Prayer Partner' for the T20 League 2023 edition. With this c partnership with Delhi Capitals, Zed Black becomes the first incense sticks brand to join forces with a popular T20 League team and also the first FMCG brand from Madhya Pradesh to partner with a team in an Indian T20 League.
With the brand tagline 'Prarthna hogi Sweekar’ , the company has shot an anthem that featuring three players of Delhi Capitals team, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma & Manish Pandey. The Zed Black logo features prominently on the match and training trouser of the Delhi Capitals uniform. Additionally, the collaboration will involve giving away special signed team merchandise and memorabilia to winners of contests run by the brand across its social media handles.
Commenting on this collaboration, Ankit Agrawal, Partner & Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black shares, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Delhi Capitals. Cricket is a religion in India and the T20 League is one of the most eagerly awaited sporting extravaganzas amongst fans across the globe. We believe, Zed Black resonates well with Delhi Capitals as both brands, are bringing India together. Just like the tournament offers high voltage entertainment to cricket lovers, Zed Black offers prayers through its immense Prayer & Puja Essentials like Agarbatti, Dhoop, Dhoop Sticks, Dhoop Cones etc across the globe".
Anshul Agrawal, Partner & Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black further adds, "With Zed Black's venture into IPL as the Official Prayer Partner for Delhi Capitals we feel it is one of the best mediums to spread the power of prayers amongst millions of hearts. With our anthem, 'Prarthna Hogi Sweekar', we want to be the catalysts of victory with prayers. Our association with cricket isn't new as we have had Veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as our brand ambassador since last six years for our flagship product Zed Black 3-in-1 Premium Agarbatti. We are a global brand and Delhi is a big consumer market for us in India for Dhoop & Dhoopsticks. Considering the popularity of Delhi Capitals, our sponsorship will allow us to penetrate in deeper markets with our innovative fragrance offerings”
Delhi Capitals, CEO, Dhiraj Malhotra shares, “Our team features in India’s biggest sporting festival that is received with an unrivalled and unmatched experience. The tournament holds the power to create strong emotional connections across India. We are excited to sign a partnership with Zed Black as our ‘Official Prayer Partner’ which adds a wonderful dimension of spirituality to an otherwise high-octane sporting event. Delhi Capitals has been an extremely consistent team and we look forward to witnessing some exciting cricket this T20 season".
The association will also be amplified by way of a 360-degree campaign across the offline, digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament.
IPL 2023: Medulance associates with Delhi Capitals as Official Medical Partner
Medulance will provide medical care and emergency response at all the seven matches being played by the Delhi Capitals team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from April 4 to May 20, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 4:57 PM | 2 min read
Medulance Healthcare has associated with Delhi Capitals as the Official Medical Partner for the Indian T20 League matches to be held in the national capital in April and May 2023.
As part of its responsibilities, Medulance will provide medical care and emergency response at all the seven matches being played by the Delhi Capitals team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from April 4 to May 20, 2023. The company will station Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulances along with doctors, paramedics, and nurses at the venue to effectively deal with any kind of injuries and other health emergencies during the matches.
Speaking about the association, Medulance Co-founder Ravjot Singh Arora said, “We are more than happy to be appointed as the Official Medical Partner of Delhi Capitals for this Indian T20 League season. We have made elaborate arrangements to provide world-class emergency medical services at every match that the Delhi Capitals play in Delhi. Our ambulances and a highly trained medical team comprising of doctors, paramedics, and nurses would be on standby at the venue to cater to any emergency health need of the players and spectators. We have been successfully providing emergency medical services for several other big events around the country too. Delhi Capitals is one of the leading teams in the Indian T20 League and we wish them all the very best for the 2023 season.”
Meanwhile, Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals said, “Severe injuries can happen at anytime in top level sport and therefore it’s crucial for us to have a medical staff stationed at the stadium. Our players are certainly in good hands with Medulance Healthcare’s state-of-the-art ambulances and superbly trained medical staff at the ground. With the country’s leading emergency response provider on board, we are assured of quality medical services throughout the 2023 season.”
IPL 2023: Hindware partners with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore
The company will get an opportunity to create engagement activities for fans along with players such as Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Shikhar Dhawan
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 3:47 PM | 2 min read
Hindware Limited, a bathroom solutions company, has announced its partnership with two of the teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming 2023 season. This strategic partnership will enable Hindware to strengthen its brand visibility and engagement with cricket fans across the country, the company said.
Speaking about the partnership Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited said “Cricket is a sport that unites the entire country with thrilling sporting action that is a feast for Indians around the world. We are delighted to be associated with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Through this synergic partnership, we look forward to engaging with our audience. We are confident that this partnership will help us strengthen our brand presence and drive growth in the highly competitive bathroom solutions market.”
Charu Malhotra, Vice-President, Marketing, Hindware Limited further added, “We are extremely thrilled to partner with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023. This partnership presents a unique opportunity for Hindware to connect with millions of cricket fans across the country. We are proud to have partnered with Punjab Kings and RCB and wish both the teams all the very best for the season ahead.”
Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited said, “It’s always a pleasure when a partner reaffirms their faith by extending the relationship. Especially a partner like Hindware Limited, as a trusted brand across the country they echo our commitment to our fans, and we are confident of expanding this successful partnership.”
Through the partnership Hindware Limited will also get an opportunity to create exciting engagement activities for fans along with stars Virat Kohli, Mohd Siraj, Glenn Maxwell from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar from Punjab Kings. There is more in store from Hindware in terms of contests, giveaways, and social media campaigns with the players.
Astral celebrates 25 years with CSK players grooving to #AstralSilverShuffle beats
The video features Ravindra Jadeja along with Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 3:09 PM | 1 min read
As Astral Limited completes 25 years, it has released a special video with the leading players of IPL’s marquee team Chennai Super Kings. The video showcases the team’s star player Ravindra Jadeja along with Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, and Ruturaj Gaikwad who are seen dancing to the catchy tune of #AstralSilverShuffle. They can be seen showing some #YellowLove for their longtime sponsor by proudly showcasing Astral’s logo on their jersey.
Astral is also the sponsor for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. Astral has been at the forefront of partnerships, collaborations, and sponsorship deals across various gamut of sporting events in the country including teams in the previous seasons of IPL, T20 league, teams in the Pro-Kabbadi League, and is focused on developing an ecosystem for nurturing and stimulating young talent across the country.
The company strongly believes in associating with India’s popular culture – Cricket and Bollywood to create a strong brand recall value. Astral Limited has also roped in stars like Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun as their ambassadors for their north and south divisions respectively to keep their image fresh and relevant in the eyes of the consumers.
RuPay kicks off IPL 2023 campaign with Dinesh Karthik
The campaign has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group and highlights the benefits of RuPay Credit Cards linkage on the UPI platform
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 1:13 PM | 2 min read
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in partnership with the Indian Premier League (IPL) has kicked off the 2023 season with ‘RuPay Credit Card on UPI’ campaign that has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group.
The campaign focuses on creating greater customer awareness of the game-changing product offering from NPCI which allows users to access their RuPay credit cards through the UPI platform.
The opening day of the season features Dinesh Karthik in a humorous advertisement highlighting the benefits of RuPay credit card linkage on UPI, encouraging the viewers to ask their bank for the same. Additionally, as part of the campaign, 3 other films developed by DDB Mudra Group will also be released throughout the league season.
The films playfully describe how customers will be able to use UPI, while also enjoying rewards and the loyalty points program of their favorite credit card.
Commenting on the campaign, Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI, said, “We, at NPCI, are proud to share this path-defining offering of RuPay Credit Cards on UPI and believe it would play a significant role in India’s credit journey. We have always looked to create innovative products facilitating convenience for better payments systems for the nation. Our partnership with IPL, just like the partnership between RuPay and UPI, will amplify our efforts in consumer awareness on the benefits of having access to credit on UPI. The RuPay campaign is witty and breaks clutter. We hope consumers enjoy the ads, as they do IPL.”
Rahul Mathew CCO & Executive Director, DDB Mudra Group, said, “RuPay is the first credit card that allows you to pay through UPI. It’s such a breakthrough and disruption in the category. We felt a product that’s so differentiated and is a standout, needs work that is the same.”
B Natural roped in as Official Fruit Beverage Partner for Punjab Kings
As part of the collaboration, B Natural has launched a campaign #MatchReadyBNaturalDeNaal
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 12:53 PM | 2 min read
B Natural Juices & Beverages has announced its partnership with Punjab Kings for the forthcoming Season of IPL 2023. In a first-of-its-kind association, B Natural has come on board as the official Fruit Beverage Partner for IPL 2023 scheduled to begin on March 31, 2023.
As part of the collaboration, B Natural has launched a campaign #MatchReadyBNaturalDeNaal, where the brand is helping Punjab Kings players be match ready with its fruit and fibre beverages.
Expressing his delight on this association, Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer, Dairy & Beverages, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Punjab Kings, one of the preeminent IPL teams. B Natural has always been focused on providing fruit and fiber to its consumers and we are happy to extend the same goodness to the players of Punjab Kings and help them be match ready.”
He further added, “The partnership represents a significant milestone for both organizations, and I am confident that it will be an exciting season ahead for the team and the fans.”
Commenting on this collaboration, Satish Menon. CEO of K.P.H. Dream Cricket Pvt. Ltd. said “We are delighted to have B Natural Juices & Beverages onboard as the official Fruit Beverage Partner for Punjab Kings. Their goal of promoting an active lifestyle in India is something we as a team admire and support. It’s great to find synergies when you come across like-minded brands with a vision that aligns with yours.”
147 cr video views recorded for IPL 2023 opening weekend: JioCinema
As per the streaming platform, the number of video viewers for the first weekend is more than what was recorded across the entire last season of TATA IPL on digital
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 12:20 PM | 2 min read
JioCinema, the Official Digital Streaming Partner of TATA IPL 2023, has said that the number of video viewers for the first weekend on JioCinema has crossed what was recorded across the entire last season of TATA IPL on digital.
This was also higher than the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the platform said.
The average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes. The time spent per viewer per match on JioCinema increased by over 60% compared to last season’s first weekend, it said. According to a release shared by JioCinema, it has clocked over 147 crore video views, recording the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital.
“These numbers are exceptional and evidence of the digital revolution sweeping through the country. Digital is targetable, addressable and interactive. Unlike legacy services, measurement on digital is based on the exact number of people who come in to watch and not based on subjective extrapolation from a small sample set. The landscape for content consumption has irrevocably moved to digital and JioCinema performance this week is the biggest evidence of it,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “What we witnessed through the opening weekend of the TATA IPL 2023 is a testimony of the faith viewers have shown in JioCinema’s offerings to make the league more accessible, affordable, and in unique first-time cricket broadcast languages, including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya and Gujarati. I want to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for embarking with us on this journey where we strive to elevate every fan’s TATA IPL viewing experience.”
