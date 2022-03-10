IPL: Usha International continues partnership with Mumbai Indians for 9th consecutive year

The brand's logo will be prominently visible on the caps & helmets and on the mat during the official match toss of Mumbai Indians matches

Usha International today announced the continuation of its official partnership with Mumbai Indians for the 9th consecutive season. The association builds on Mumbai Indians’ focus on health and fitness and USHA’ ‘Play’ ethos of curating fun and unique integrated experiences for its consumers and audiences which support an active and healthy lifestyle.

The Usha International logo will be prominently visible on the caps and helmets and on the mat during the official match toss of Mumbai Indians matches. Carrying on from previous seasons, Usha will soon be announcing details of it on-ground brand integration during the matches, as well as digital-led campaigns to engage with Mumbai Indians Paltan and cricket fans alike.

Commenting on the association, Komal Mehra, Head – Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International, said, “The fact that this is our 9th year of association underscores our brand’s culture – we believe in committing to long term strategic partnerships when it comes to nurturing sporting events, then whether it is the youth, the differently-abled, or then established players like the Mumbai Indians team and Mithali Raj. Cricket is an integral part of our country, and the Mumbai Indians are icons playing a huge role in inspiring the youth to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. We are committed to this partnership and extremely happy with it and wish them the very best as they battle to wrest back the championship.”

Speaking on the continued partnership, Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are extremely satisfied to see Usha International benefiting from a long-standing partnership with the Mumbai Indians through brand campaigns and fan activations to build a strong pan India consumer connect. Keeping the Mumbai Indians fan community at heart and leveraging our brand-building capabilities to drive long-term values, we’re delighted to provide the platform that our partners need to continue to build brand prominence.”

Led by Rohit Sharma, and supported by some of the most promising and inspiring talent – Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishaan Kishan, the team is scheduled to play 14 matches over the course of the league stage. The matches will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, D.Y. Patil Stadium and MCA International Stadium in Pune and will have only 25% fans capacity and tickets available only to full vaccinated individuals.

The highly anticipated Summer of Cricket begins on March 26, 2022 and Mumbai Indians play their first game on 27th March. The tournament is set to welcome fans back to the stadium and the excitement continues to build in the run-up to the first match. On 27th March, Mumbai Indians will play against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne. The season will include a total number of 70 league matches and 4 playoff games.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)