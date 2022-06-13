BCCI is yet to make an official announcement on winners of Package A and B rights

Disney Star India has reportedly won the TV rights for the Indian sub-continent while Viacom18 has bagged the digital rights, multiple sources have confirmed to e4m. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make an official announcement on the winners of Package A and B rights.

Disney Star, which has won Package A rights, was locked in a bidding war with Viacom18 for Package B rights as well. There were reports that Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) had bagged the TV rights.

As per the IPL tender document, the Package A winner has an option to offer a 5% higher rights fee than the highest bid price for Package B. If Package A winner exercises its option within the time period specified by BCCI, then there will be an auction process between the Package A winner and the highest bidder for Package B, with each entitled to make a minimum incremental bid which is 5% higher than the previous bid.

Disney had exercised its choice to match the winning bid of Package B winner Viacom18. Following the bidding process involving Disney and Viacom18, the value of digital rights touched Rs 50 crore compared to the previous day's close of Rs 48 crore. Viacom18 retained digital rights despite aggressive bidding by Disney.

The BCCI has collected a staggering Rs 44,075 crore from the sale of TV and digital rights for the Indian sub-continent. The per match value of IPL has jumped to Rs 107.5 crore.



The TV and digital rights have been sold for Rs 23,575 crore and Rs 20,500 crore respectively. The per match value for TV rights is Rs 57.5 crore while for digital it's Rs 50 crore.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)