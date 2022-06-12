IPL Day 1: Bids for TV & digital rights touch Rs 43K crore, per match value at Rs 105 cr

The cumulative bids for Package A and Package B have touched Rs 43,050 crore at the close of Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights e-auction.



The IPL per match value has crossed Rs 100 crore mark to touch Rs 105 crore per game. For TV, the bid has jumped to Rs 57 crore on a base price of Rs 49 crore. The value for digital rights has surged to Rs 48 crore on a reserve price of Rs 33 crore.



The base price for the two packages is Rs 30,340 crore. While the base price for Package A (broadcast rights for the Indian sub-continent) is Rs 18,130 crore, Package B (digital rights for the Indian sub-continent) carries a base price of Rs 12,210 crore.



The IPL media rights e-auction is seeing a fierce four-way battle between Disney Star India, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), and Reliance-backed Viacom18.

