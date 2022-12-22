IPL Auction Live: Broadcaster, streaming partner set to make big money
While Star Sports is reportedly seeking Rs 35-40 lakh for a co-presenting sponsor slot, JioCinema is said to have priced its inventory at Rs 20 lakh
The Indian Premier League has grown into a decacorn within 13 years of its launch with sponsors and advertisers playing a big role in this journey.
Such is the craze for this sports property that even the live telecast of the players’ auction, slated to be held in Kochi this Friday, is set to make huge money for the broadcasters. IPL’s official broadcaster, Star Sports, and digital streaming partner, JioCinema, are selling ad inventory at premium rates. They have even onboarded a few sponsors for the live telecast. The list of sponsors even has an international bank, sources privy to the development have told e4m.
“Star Sports is seeking Rs 35-40 lakh for co-presenting sponsor of the live telecast. While associate sponsorship is priced at Rs 19-20 lakh, a spot buy is costing around Rs 11-16 lakh,” sources claimed.
Officials further said, “The broadcaster is also offering different packages for the auction day, ranging between Rs 12-18 lakh.”
JioCinema is reportedly seeking Rs 20 lakh for a co-presenting sponsor, another source informed.
Queries sent to Star Sports and JioCinema remained unanswered till the time of filing this story.
IPL media partners had been reigning in as sponsors in the past auctions as well, but their rates were not in this range, experts said.
In a historic auction held early this year, Disney Star acquired the rights to broadcast men’s IPL in the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 crore ($3.02 Bn) for 2023-27, and Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights for the league with a bid of Rs 20,500 Cr ($2.57 Bn).
With $12 million per match, IPL is only behind the NFL as the world's 2nd most lucrative sports league.
Action at Auction
The IPL 2023 auction shortlist has 405 cricketers, including 273 from India. A maximum of 87 slots are up for grabs, with 30 to be filled by overseas players, BCCI has said.
Rs 2 crore has been set as the highest reserve price. While 19 overseas players have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket, 11 players are with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players on the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.
The auction is set to start at 14:30 IST. Fans can watch the live streaming on JioCinema and the live telecast on Star Sports.
IPL rights: JM Financial gives thumbs up to media bids, expects bidders to break even
The JM Financial report says IPL ad rates on TV for a 10-sec spot will go from Rs 15.7L to Rs 18.2L in 2027. For Voot, no. of incremental subscribers expected to jump from 25 mn in ’23 to 70 mn in ’27
By Javed Farooqui | Sep 23, 2022 7:49 AM | 4 min read
Ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights got sold for an eye-popping Rs 48,390 crore in an open auction, questions have been raised over the viability of the bids. Is there a method to this madness – this is an oft-repeated question ever since Disney Star and Viacom18 acquired the IPL TV and digital rights, respectively, by committing a massive sum of money.
New research by JM Financial attempts to throw light on the level of monetisation that both the rights owners - Disney Star and Viacom18 - can achieve over the next five years. The report states that the IPL TV rights owner Disney Star can expect to make profits from the third year (2025) while the digital rights winner Viacom18 will have to wait till the fifth year (2027) to ring in the profits.
The report estimates that Star India’s IPL-driven ad revenue (live + repeat) can grow from Rs 4100 crore in 2023 to Rs 6100 crore in 2027, at a CAGR of 10%. The ad revenue growth will be driven by a 6% volume CAGR (number of matches going up from 74 to 94) and a 4% pricing CAGR. Disney Star is estimated to garner over Rs 25,000 crore in ad revenue to break even on its IPL investment.
A typical IPL match has 325 ad spots and the total ad inventory will increase as the number of matches increases from 74 in 2023 and 2024 to 84 matches in 2025 and 2026 and 94 matches in 2027. The report projects that the IPL ad rates on TV will jump from Rs 15.7 lakh per 10-second spot to Rs 18.2 lakh per 10-second spot in 2027.
"At an annual media rights cost of Rs 47.15 bn (5-year rights cost at Rs 23.6bn), Star India can break even in 2025, the third year of the current cycle," the report said. The stock broking and investment firm noted that it has not assumed any incremental subscription revenue for Star India as they are the incumbent broadcaster for IPL.
On Viacom18, the report stated that IPL will catapult the network's streaming platform Voot to the top of the heap in the OTT pecking order. Voot, it added, will also benefit from Reliance’s parentage as it can ride on Jio’s 400 million strong telecom user base. For Voot, the number of incremental subscribers due to IPL is expected to jump from 25 million in 2023 to 70 million in 2027. The platform's ARPU for IPL could rise from Rs 198 in 2023 to Rs 435 in 2027.
The report estimates the cost per mile (CPM) rates for mid-roll ads will remain at Rs 200 for all five years of the rights cycle with per match ad revenue expected to increase from Rs 5.1 crore in 2023 to Rs 14.3 crore in 2027. The CPM rates for pre-roll ads are projected to increase from Rs 180 to Rs 229 in the fifth year. The ad revenue per match for pre-roll ads is expected to grow from Rs 3.6 crore to Rs 11 crore in the final year.
The report has projected that Voot’s Monthly Active Users (MAU) can reach 400 million by 2027 (up from Disney+ Hotstar’s 300 million MAU), thanks to IPL. Further, the platform is expected to garner ad revenue of Rs 2160 crore and subscription revenue of Rs 3000 crore by 2027 from IPL alone, which is more than the average annual licence fee pay out of Rs 4100 crore.
Over the five-year period, Voot is projected to collect ad revenue of Rs 6800 crore and subscription revenue of Rs 8470 crore. This, the report said, translates to cumulative revenue of over Rs 15,000 crore from the IPL, thereby falling short of the media rights value it has paid on a cumulative basis. That said, the knock-on effect of IPL should help it recoup the media rights’ investment, the report added.
The firm stated that IPL accounts for over 60% of cricket’s AdEx and 5% of India’s overall AdEx. The 3x increase in the price of IPL’s recently auctioned media rights suggests IPL’s share in India’s AdEx is likely to increase substantially in the coming years, it noted.
It also pointed out that the IPL ad revenue grew significantly despite significant participation from the country’s largest advertising industry (FMCG) and despite being held in a traditionally soft first quarter (non-festive season) speaks volumes about the immense AdEx potential of the league.
IPL, the report said, also acts as a natural user acquisition funnel for video streaming platforms, sports portals (ESPNcricinfo, Cricbuzz, etc.), and cricket-based fantasy sports apps (Dream11, My11Circle, etc.). The user base in the entire sports and related media ecosystem swells during the IPL season.
"A BARC-Nielsen report estimates that the active user base of Disney+Hotstar (OTT platform that streamed IPL 2020), sports news portals/apps, and fantasy sports platforms nearly doubled in the first week of IPL 2020 versus a week before, indicating the strong pull that the league wields. Conversely, consumption of other media and entertainment segments goes down," the report said.
'IPL will provide strong entry point for consumers to come to Viacom18’s digital platform'
The league will play a pivotal role in helping establish it as India’s leading digital media, entertainment, and sports destination, said Network18 has said in its Q1 FY23 earnings release
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2022 5:28 PM | 3 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the highest reach sports property in the country and will provide a strong entry point for consumers to come to Viacom18’s digital platform, Network18 has said in its Q1 FY23 earnings release.
"It will play a pivotal role in helping establish it as India’s leading digital media, entertainment, and sports destination," the company added.
Viacom18 recently acquired the exclusive digital streaming rights of the IPL for the Indian sub-continent for the next 5 seasons (2023-2027) for Rs. 23,757.5 crore. It also won the rights for 3 out of 5 international territories, which include major cricketing nations like South Africa, Australia, and the UK, for Rs. 594.5 crore.
“With rights to a slew of diverse sports properties like football (FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue1), basketball (NBA), badminton, and tennis already acquired, Viacom18 is building one of the largest sporting destinations in the country, offering a compelling proposition for the core and casual sports fans,” the company said.
“Viacom18, while continuing to strengthen its broadcasting vertical, is building a digital platform of the future, to provide a best-in-class product, and user experience to the fast-growing Indian digital audience. The platform will utilize a combination of exciting sports action and captivating entertainment content across Hindi and regional languages, to build a winning consumer value offering,” they said.
During the quarter, Viacom18 increased its investments across content categories, in order to grow its share of TV viewership and to expand its growth businesses – Digital and Sports. As Viacom18 scales up its presence in sports and digital segments, content investments are expected to continue to increase going forward.
The TV network ramped up its programming with 2 new weekday slots and 1 additional impact show in Hindi, along with increased spending on movie channels and regional markets. It also stepped up its digital content offering with 9 new shows/movies that were launched on the digital platform this quarter compared to none last year, and sports-related costs added to the investments.
Marketing spending also grew significantly for the launch of new shows (TV and Digital) and to promote the 3 sports channels launched during the quarter.
The company noted that the revenue grew amidst a challenging advertising environment, but increased investments impacted profitability. "A high inflation environment posed a challenge for advertising growth, with total TV ad inventory (excluding sports) being flat on a YoY basis, despite the base quarter being impacted by pandemic," it stated.
Network18 Group revenue grew by 10%, driven by the growth in Entertainment and Digital News businesses, whose revenues grew 13% YoY and 24% YoY, respectively.
The entertainment business delivered robust growth in advertising revenues, despite the drop in Colors Rishtey revenue after it went off DD FreeDish (also impacting the margins directly). The ad revenue, adjusting for the impact of Colors Rishtey, grew in the high-teens, partly aided by the impact of the pandemic in the base quarter.
TV News ad revenue was flattish YoY, with branded content-led monetisation compensating for the loss of state elections-linked revenue last year. The network also optimized inventory.
IPL media rights: Will the split make monetisation tougher?
The fact that only a handful of advertisers can afford to spend on the IPL will also make the going difficult for the rights owners
By Javed Farooqui | Jul 15, 2022 8:33 AM | 9 min read
After having a five-year run as an exclusive media rights owner for the Indian Premier League (IPL), Disney Star India will have to remain content with airing the tournament’s matches on its sports channels as Viacom18 has wrested the digital rights for the next five years (2023-27).
Experts feel that the split in TV and digital rights of the IPL for the Indian sub-continent has major ramifications on how the two parties go about monetising the property in the next cycle. Not only have the media rights got split between two players, but the digital rights value of IPL has also overtaken that of TV.
Viacom18 has paid Rs 23,758 crore to become the exclusive home of IPL on digital. Disney Star India has retained the TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore. Both Disney and Viacom18 will now have the daunting task of monetising the huge bets that they have made on IPL.
Most experts feel that both the rights owners have their tasks cut out due to the stiff per-match fee that they have to pay. However, some experts believe that the shift in eyeballs and ad dollars to digital will mean that Disney Star will have to work much harder in the face of competition from Viacom18/Jio.
That said, IPL has an established advertising revenue stream on TV which is also the go-to medium for brand building. It also adds to the distribution muscle of the broadcast rights holder. Disney Star will look to build on its successful monetisation strategy for TV while Viacom18 will be banking heavily on the enviable reach of Jio.
If estimates provided by industry sources are to be believed, the ad revenue earned by Star Sports from IPL has almost doubled from Rs 1800 crore in 2018 to reach a high of Rs 3500 crore in 2022. In contrast, Disney+ Hotstar’s ad revenue from IPL jumped from Rs 300 crore in 2018 to an estimated Rs 800-1,000 crore in 2022. This implies an ad revenue growth of 2.5 to 3 times albeit on a lower base.
Disney Star vs Viacom18: Who will win the monetisation game?
Kurate Digital Consulting Senior Partner Uday Sodhi believes that the going will be tough for TV compared to digital. “It's possible that the split will create challenges for media agencies and brands. Over the last few years, we have seen that Hotstar and Star Sports were selling ad spots separately. While some advertisers are common, many advertisers are unique to either medium. TV will suffer more on monetization over a 4-5 year period,” he stated.
While concurring with Sodhi, ITW Consulting MD Bhairav Shanth said both entities may define Return on Investment (ROI) differently. He also feels that the fight for eyeballs and revenue between Disney Star and Viacom18 for IPL augurs well for consumers.
“Star may be looking to maximise profitability, and even at the price they paid, they have the sales network, the national and regional reach, and the experience to be able to do that. Besides, for Viacom18, the ROI may be defined in terms of growth. Crucially, competition is usually better for consumers so we can expect a better product (in terms of the IPL broadcast), which is a win-win,” he noted.
While digital has overtaken TV in terms of value, the same might not be true when it comes to monetisation since the latter has a mature revenue model. However, the biggest factor that might work in favour of Viacom18 is the fact that it can bank upon Reliance Jio to monetise the IPL rights. Jio is India’s leading telecom operator with over 400 million customers.
“I believe that digital is the media to own and invest in. Revenue opportunities will lag and are not as mature as TV but the medium of the future is digital,” asserts Sodhi. “Jio as a telecom company and Viacom18 as a media company is a great combination to ensure monetisation is maximised. It will positively impact both the brands and adoption.”
Shanth noted that there is a major difference in how the different platforms monetise their viewers. While TV ads are sold on a spot basis, digital ads are sold on the basis of impressions.
“Just as the IPL has maximised its media value by unbundling packages, digital broadcasters unbundle their viewers. This allows them to cut and splice the viewers and target specific groups, thus getting more value from every one of them than possible before when it had to be one size fits all. Also, OTT viewers as a proportion of the total are just going up, and revenues will come from both SVOD (subscriber video on demand) and AVOD (advertising video on demand) models,” he said.
Sports and Live Media Entertainment Chairman Atul Pande, who earlier served as the CEO of Ten Sports, believes that subscription revenue will be an important component of Viacom18’s strategy to monetise IPL digital rights.
“For this bid to make sense, Viacom18 will have to generate Rs 15-18K crore revenue on subscription over 5 years, which is Rs 3.6k crore a year which on Rs 1000 a year of sub revenues allocated to IPL is 36 million subscribers, which is 80% more than the current Hotstar number (20 million subs),” Pande said.
He also noted that IPL digital rights will provide an edge to Reliance Jio vis-à-vis rival telcos. “I think the other play will be that they will significantly increase penetration through Jio, where they have 230 million subs, and can effectively block the other two operators from the current telco deals (which are Rs 12-15 per pop) or take up pricing significantly. This is also a strategic play for Murdoch / Reliance and I think they could have gone higher. I think they should not lose money on this.”
Both Sodhi and Shanth believe that IPL will help Viacom18’s OTT platform Voot to bring the next 100 million users to their platform. “Voot, if it becomes the destination for IPL, will become the largest OTT platform in the next couple of years,” Sodhi said.
“Viacom18 don’t actually have any live cricket on their platform at the moment. This means that they can leverage their IPL rights to promote their relatively new platform Voot. And while they may not make it all back via subscriptions or ad revenue, the remaining cost they can absorb as programming costs. Their longer game might be to tap into the next 100m users for not just the IPL, but making them part of their ecosystem (Apple-style!),” Shanth averred.
Challenges galore for TV and digital rights owners
Triplecom Media iTap Founder-CEO Kunal Dasgupta said that the number of concurrent viewers for IPL on digital is already rivaling TV. He believes that Viacom18’s bid for digital rights proves the point that eyeballs are shifting to digital. In his view, TV will have a tough time despite the fact that it has a strong revenue stream.
“Since Viacom18 is backed by Jio they can offer a lot of freebies. I won't be surprised if digital viewing for IPL goes up to 50 million concurrent viewers in the coming years. If this happens, then the TV will not be able to compete with digital which will lead to a drop in TV ad rates. The challenge is more for TV than for digital because the latter is on the upswing,” he stated.
Dasgupta also feels that IPL monetisation will be driven by advertising because Jio will focus on expanding the reach of IPL. Soon after winning the IPL digital rights, Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj, in an internal email to employees, asserted that the company backed by Jio’s massive reach will aim to take the property to every nook and corner of the country. He also stated that Viacom18 will provide a wider reach and sharper targeting options to advertisers.
According to a top-level official with a leading OTT platform, the going will be tough for Disney Star. However it won’t be easy for Viacom18 either. He feels Disney Star has the advantage that it doesn’t need to invest much in the IPL over and above what it will be paying the BCCI every year for the TV rights since it has the studio and production infrastructure in place.
He added that Viacom18, on the other hand, will have to make additional investments in building a strong video streaming platform that is capable of handling millions of concurrent users. Disney+ Hotstar had built a strong tech stack to offer a seamless viewing experience to cricket fans.
“Viacom18 will need to invest in infrastructure which will be over and above what they will be paying for securing the rights. However, building a stable streaming platform takes a lot of time. Even after considering 5G roll-out, growth in smartphone users, and increasing CTV penetration, it will be tough for them to recover the investments in IPL,” he stated.
The fact that only a handful of advertisers can afford to advertise on the IPL will also make the going tough for IPL rights owners. “New-age tech businesses who have emerged as key advertisers on IPL are facing their own challenges due to funding crunch. Here again, digital might have an edge over TV since new-age brands identify digital as a natural medium to acquire new customers,” the executive stated.
He also noted that the digital rights holders will have an uphill task since they will have to maintain a fine balance between subscription and advertising revenues. “If they go aggressively after subscription, the reach of IPL will take a hit. However, if they take the ad-supported model route then their subscription revenue will take a hit,” he added.
That said, the executive pointed out that the IPL brings strategic value to Reliance Jio since the telco can use it to acquire new customers and reduce churn by retaining existing ones.
“IPL will help Jio to bring 100 million new users to its ecosystem of apps across categories like OTT, telecom, e-commerce, and so on. The data and insights from these new users can be combined with the existing data that sits on various other apps and services of Jio. With all this data, Jio will be in a position to create a marketplace like Google Ad Network and offer targeted advertising to brands,” he pointed out.
IPL ad rates likely to soar: Are advertisers ready to loosen their purse strings?
Ad rates for the upcoming IPL season are expected to be double, according to experts. Also, since the entry cost will be high, casual spot buy may have to go away
By Sonam Saini | Jul 5, 2022 8:14 AM | 4 min read
Disney Star India recently won the TV rights for Indian Premier League (IPL) (2021-27 cycle) at Rs 23,575 crore. The broadcaster had paid Rs 16,347.5 crore in 2017 for a combined bid for TV and digital rights for the 2018-22 cycle, which means they paid approximately 36% more this year.
So, if Disney Star has paid twice as much to secure the media rights, they must raise advertising rates in order to break even. Industry experts say ad rates for IPL are expected to double for the upcoming season. Notably, the ad rates for the previous season (IPL15) were around Rs 14.5 lakh per 10 seconds.
"A lot also depends on market conditions and, of course, what IPL delivers. While there is no doubt that the IPL provides the best in the country, the big question that marketers and advertisers will ask themselves is whether it is worth that price," said a senior media planner who did not wish to be named.
He explained that previously, the cost per match, including digital rights, was approximately Rs 54 crore. But this year, the price per match is Rs 57 crore only for TV, so there is a 20% premium, and on digital, prices have risen by 60-70 per cent. That's where a 90-100% hike is coming, he shared.
Another media buying head of a leading media agency explained that the broadcaster has paid approximately 20% more for television rights, which means they have to hike rates by 20-25%. “The price gradually rises over the five years, with an average increase of 20%. That doesn't mean they have to raise the price by 20% every year.”
About viewership, he stated that the drop in viewership of IPL 15 will most likely have an impact on the upcoming season's ad deals. “The broadcaster will need to come up with some innovative ideas to get more out of television." He is, however, confident that Disney Star India will succeed. "Don't forget that they had the IPL for five years and made it profitable. It will undoubtedly be difficult, but I am confident that they will break even."
"There is no choice but to raise ad rates now that the bidding price has skyrocketed," said the head of a media buying agency. "IPL is now equivalent to NFL in the US, which is the most expensive media buy that can happen, so it will also take that kind of stature," he added. As part of the launch and marketing strategy, advertisers will run campaigns around this type of event."
He went on to say that in the past, broadcasters would sell 60-65 percent of their inventory to lead sponsors and then sell the rest to casual advertisers (spot buy) at a huge premium. “Those people who thought they could do casual spot buy, will have to go away. The ROI will not justify itself in any case unless they are there for sure to build stature. Therefore, a lot of shifting will happen.”
He also mentioned that because the entry cost has increased, the broadcaster will have to rethink their sales strategy and will try to target the major advertisers. "The profit-making aspect from casual buyers will be undermined."
Disney Star India has secured TV rights for the Indian subcontinent, while Viacom18 has secured digital rights. Viacom18 has also secured media rights in Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, while Times Internet has secured rights in the Middle East and the United States.
Other media experts believe that because the digital rights have been moved to a different party, the broadcaster may face difficulties. "Previously, they could package deals (combining TV and digital), but now that they don't have digital rights for IPL, they might face additional challenges."
A lot will also depend on Viacom18's plans for its digital platform around IPL. However, it significantly reduces the broadcaster's leverage, he added.
The bidding war for IPL has clearly indicated that digital is going to be the future, though TV is here to stay and one can not ignore the fact TV earns more revenue than digital when it comes to IPL. Experts noted that the pay-TV universe is diminishing in the country as people are moving towards digital. “The subscription revenue is also under pressure due to TRAI’s NTO 2.0. Having said that, in the last five years Star has taken IPL to every part of the country in different languages and I am sure they will be able to break even.”
‘You cannot deny Lalit Modi’s imprint on IPL, you can question the way he ran it’
Sports historian & journalist Boria Majumdar talks to e4m about his new book ‘Maverick Commissioner’ and how it is not a biography of Lalit Modi but gives him his due & documents what the IPL story is
By Ruhail Amin | Jun 20, 2022 8:22 AM | 5 min read
The IPL media rights saga is over but the league is again in focus. This time the attention is on its founder, Lalit Modi.
Noted sports historian and journalist, and Founder RevSportz, Boria Majumdar’s new book ‘Maverick Commissioner’ is an insider account of what led to the ouster of the man who changed Indian cricket forever.
According to Majumdar, this book is not a biography of Lalit Modi, nor his official version either. This book gives the man his due and documents in black and white what the story is.
Majumdar spoke to e4m about his new book and more.
Excerpts:
Why this book and why now?
I was first asked to write this book by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who is the producer of the film 83.
He wanted to know about the next big cricket moment in India after 1983, and no doubt it's the IPL. Induri wanted me to do something that could document the formation of IPL and Lalit Modi in good and bad, and not a whitewashed biography.
So, this is not a biography of Lalit Modi, this is not his official version either. This book gives the man his due and documents in black and white what the story is.
IPL is one of the riveting stories of modern India creating its first global sports brand that is speaking out to the world. It’s a story waiting to be told. I don't judge Lalit Modi in this book, instead, I leave my readers to judge him.
It's said that Modi’s personality became bigger than IPL and that finally led to his ouster?
IPL belongs to every Indian and not to the board (BCCI) or Lalit Modi, not to the sponsors or the broadcasters. IPL was turning into Lalit Modi’s legacy and that is perhaps why he couldn't stay on.
But you have to give it to him because without him there was no IPL. However, the institution is far bigger than the individual. Ultimately, he was banking on the passion of the Indian cricket fan. For me, IPL belongs to the fans.
With IPL, cricket has changed forever. Look at the Rs 50K crore, today the cricket ecosystem has become a self-sustaining industry, thanks to one property.
Do you think IPL has become an overpriced property?
No, I don't think so. It’s definitely viable. When Sanjiv Goenka, (Chairman, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group) put in the Rs 7K Cr bid, people thought it was over the top and an ego bid. Now, when you put it in the context of the recent media rights bids, all of these teams will be valued at a billion-dollar-plus, and each of them will be unicorns in a couple of years.
Also, if you see, there is not a single brand that is pan-India, not even Bollywood. The only pan-India brand is the IPL.
Disney-Star and Reliance-Viacom are some of the world's top companies with some top minds working for them, and such bids should make business sense, that is why people are bidding what they are bidding.
Will IPL be able to shrug off the Lalit Modi imprint?
You cannot deny Lalit Modi’s imprint on the IPL. The institution of IPL will always be bigger than the individual. He made the IPL, and in doing so made his own destiny. He had a meteoric rise and subsequently an even bigger meteoric fall. It is that. You can never deny his role. Yes, you can question the way he ran it.
Had he not taken the calls in the manner he did, would there have been an IPL? So, when we judge Lalit Modi, we have to judge him keeping these parameters in mind.
The overall deal for the 2023-27 cycle is 2.96 times or 196% higher than the previous IPL rights deal (2018-22). Do you think marketers will be willing to loosen their purse strings given the fact they had some concerns last season?
The TV ratings shifted in the middle, although the last four games were brilliant. There is one fundamental reason - and that is what Lalit Modi got right, and the BCCI will get right next year - there was no home venue. A Kolkata Knight Riders fan following a KKR match in Mumbai is never going to be the same. It has to be the Eden Gardens.
A Chennai Super Kings Fan in Chennai will always be different compared to a Chennai game in Pune. It has to be played on the home ground and it's premised on that rivalry.
With Covid under control and with crowds allowed, BCCI will get it right next year.
Has the IPL bid reinforced that India is a one-sport nation?
If you see, in the middle of the last IPL, India won the Thomas Cup and if you see the news coverage, it got more space than the IPL.
Look at PV Sindhu, she has some 20 brands, next only to Virat Kohli. Look at the way badminton stars are getting the sponsorships, look at the way our Prime Minister is involved. Neeraj Chopra today is the biggest brand today in India post-Tokyo. I think India is at the cusp of a sporting revolution, and the IPL is way ahead in terms of the brand. But that doesn't mean we cannot be a multi-sport nation.
Why should people read this book? Three reasons.
If you are in the business of sports you should, second if you are interested in the backstage story as to what exactly transpired between the formation of IPL and between Lalit Modi and BCCI, you should read this book. And finally, if you are interested in a no-holds-barred account as to what the story of modern India’s sports is like, you should read this book.
IPL media rights: Did simultaneous e-auctions help BCCI get a better value?
According to people in the know, the simultaneous e-auction ensured that each of the players put their entire purse on the table before they pulled out
By Javed Farooqui | Jun 20, 2022 8:45 AM | 4 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) strategy to conduct simultaneous e-auctions for Packages A and B followed by Packages C and D has helped it to extract the maximum value for the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights, a source close to the development has asserted.
The source, who was closely involved in the e-auction process, noted that each individual bidder had entered the e-auction with a certain purse which was approved by their respective boards. He further added that the simultaneous e-auction ensured that each of the players put their entire purse on the table before they pulled out. This, the source said, helped the BCCI to get incremental value for each of the packages.
"BCCI followed a simultaneous auction methodology. The BCCI could have done Package A first followed by Package B. But the BCCI was advised to do a simultaneous e-auction for Package A/B and Package C/D. Hypothetically speaking, when a media company wants to bid for Package A, let's say that the company is willing to go up to Rs 55 crore per match. In a simultaneous e-auction, the media company can keep on increasing the bids if they see that digital is also going to come their way," the source elaborated.
A senior official with one of the big 4 networks said that a simultaneous auction might have played a role in the sharp increase in the value of Package A and B rights. "Each player had a purse so maybe the simultaneous auction might have played a role in increasing the value of IPL media rights," the official said, requesting not to be named.
The IPL media rights for the 2023-27 cycle have been sold for Rs 48,390.32 crore, with the value of digital rights overtaking TV for the first time. The media rights were divided into four packages namely Package A (TV rights for Indian sub-continent), Package B (digital rights for Indian sub-continent), Package C (non-exclusive digital rights for Indian sub-continent), and Package D (Rest of the World media rights).
Disney Star India won Package A rights for Rs 23,575 crore while Viacom18 paid Rs 23,758 crore for Package B and C rights. Package D attracted bids worth Rs 1058 crore from Viacom18 and Times Internet. The overall base price for IPL media rights stood at Rs 35,803 crore including Rs 20,090 crore for Package A, Rs 13,530 crore for Package B, Rs 1,568 crore for Package C, and Rs 615 crore for Package D.
As is known, the e-auction kept rolling over after every 30 minutes with incremental bids of Rs 50 lakh per match which in raw terms translated to an increase of Rs 205 crore per match (Rs 50 lakh x 410 matches) for the BCCI. The e-auction saw participation from Disney Star India, Viacom18, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), and Times Internet.
The source informed that the bidding for Package A started at Rs 49 crore and at one point stopped at Rs 53 crore because everyone started bidding for Package B, which went up from Rs 33 crore to Rs 46 crore in no time.
"All this while there was no bidding on Package A. It had stopped at Rs 53 crore for two hours while the digital rights went up from Rs 33 crore to Rs 46 crore. When the digital rights started hitting the ceiling, people again started bidding for Package A which went up from Rs 53 crore to Rs 57.5 crore," the source noted adding that the Department of Telecom (DoT) had earlier conducted the spectrum auctions simultaneously.
What would have happened if each package was auctioned separately? The source said that the value of TV rights might have ended on the lower side. "If simultaneous methodology had not been followed, Package A would have halted at Rs 53 crore. Let's assume, the Disney board had approved Rs 40,000 crore for the auction for both packages. The simultaneous auction ensured that Disney was putting Rs 40,000 crore on the table before they backed out," the source stated.
It is believed that Disney Star had bid aggressively for both Package A and B rights while Sony and Viacom18 were keen on Package A and Package B rights, respectively. ZEEL was also in the race to buy Package B rights along with key contenders Disney and Viacom18. Package C saw a tough contest between Disney and Viacom18 since the former was desperate to bag rights to the 18 to 22 non-exclusive games for its streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Argus Partners was the legal advisor to BCCI and assisted in the entire tender process. While KPMG was the advisor to BCCI, MJunction Services provided the platform for the smooth conduct of the e-auction.
IPL will have 2.5-month window in next ICC FTP calendar: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
The BCCI Secretary also said that the bidding war for digital rights under Package B and C is testimony to the growth of cricket consumption on digital
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2022 6:35 PM | 4 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) will have an official 2.5-month window in the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has told newswire PTI.
"Let me inform you that from the next ICC FTP calendar, IPL will have an official two-and-a-half-month window so that all the top international cricketers can participate. We have had discussions with various boards as well as the ICC," said Shah.
Shah is also elated about the kind of response that the IPL media rights e-auction witnessed. The IPL media rights have been sold to Disney Star India, Viacom18, and Times Internet for a whopping Rs 48,390 crore.
"The auction was always going to be exciting for every stakeholder. We have been able to realise the true value and the numbers in front of you are a testimony to that. These numbers show the potential of the Indian economy and the faith of investors in new India," he stated.
The BCCI Secretary also said that the bidding war for digital rights under Package B and C is testimony to the growth of cricket consumption on digital. "The digital India push has changed the way cricket is watched in India. So the bid outcome of digital rights bears testimony to that," Shah noted.
Answering a question about the stiff base price set by the BCCI, Shah said that the base price wasn't high considering the growth in the number of games in the 2023-27 rights cycle. Another reason for setting an aggressive base price was the growth in the number of digital viewers.
"You need to understand that in 2018, it was for 60 games. For the next cycle, we will have 410 games, with 74 games each in the first two seasons and then 84 games in the next, and finally 94 in the 2027 edition. You also need to check the digital numbers -- there were approximately 560 million digital viewers in 2017 and 665 million in 2021."
Shah said that the number of internet users in India is expected to touch 900 million by 2024 which will fuel content consumption on digital platforms. "Obviously linear viewership (TV) will remain but there is a transition towards digital viewership and that's how you realise the value."
Explaining the rationale behind the Package C rights, Shah said that the BCCI's aim was to ensure maximum participation, maximum value, and better price discovery. "So if someone is winning A and B, they need to shell out more for buying Package C. It is as simple as that. This is called better price discovery. I think the manner in which we pulled off the e-auction was the most transparent one," he elaborated.
On the speculation about splitting the IPL season into two halves, Shah said that the BCCI is having discussions with various stakeholders. "There are also multiple proposals for all the IPL franchises of playing friendlies overseas. That idea is being seriously contemplated but for that, we also need to speak to other boards as we would need to know the schedule of international players."
Responding to a question about the dip in IPL's TV viewership, Shah said that the viewership hasn't dipped as it is not fair to compare the IPL 2022 season with the 2021 or 2020 seasons. "You have to factor in pre-COVID and post-COVID numbers. The 2020 and 2021 IPL viewership numbers skyrocketed because cricket was the only source of live sporting entertainment for the Indian public. People were unable to venture out due to COVID-19. So the figures saw a sharp rise. Now in 2022, the same public after the return of a certain amount of normalcy is venturing out. People are socialising, going out for dinners, taking vacations which they didn't do in the last two years," he explained.
He also pointed out that the out-of-home viewership for IPL games, which is a sizeable portion of the overall viewership, is not getting measured adequately. "Also, when you calculate viewership, this year, during evening games, you would have hundreds watching it on TV while sitting in a pub or a restaurant. So there are hundreds of fans watching an IPL match on one DTH (Direct To Home) connection. Therefore, if you calculate viewership numbers, I would want you to calculate on the basis of 2019 viewership numbers vis-a-vis 2022."
