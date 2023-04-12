IPL 2023 being paid or free on digital has no impact on TV viewership: Ajit Varghese
Varghese, Head of Network Ad Sales at Disney Star, in a conversation with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman, asserts that TV will walk away with 75% of the IPL ad revenue
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 enters the third week, the battle between Disney Star and Reliance Jio for eyeballs and ad monies has intensified the TV vs Digital debate further. With this year being the first time when the media rights for the league has been split between two networks, the market is abuzz with claims and counter claims about the viewership numbers on the two mediums. Ajit Varghese, Head of Network Ad Sales at Disney Star, however, has no doubt about TV scoring over digital when it comes to IPL. In a conversation with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman, Varghese asserts that IPL being paid or free on digital has no impact on TV viewership. He estimates that TV would walk away with 75% of the ad revenue as IPL is all about community and family viewing.
Edited excerpts of the conversation
Our sources say you are holding back your inventory this time, unlike previous years when you would go full right at the start of the season. Is it being done on purpose or it is happening because of market conditions? How has the IPL been for you so far?
Overall, the industry has been going through a headwind for the last six months and it has nothing to do with IPL per se. You can see any sector or business, be it the start-up or e-commerce. This is visible across mediums and businesses. Additional factors are global headwinds leading to financial pressures. Also, the marketing calendars are much more spread out and not pre-decided in the way one wants. A lot of decisions are happening as we go and as we speak. Marketers are thinking on the go and spreading out investments. It has nothing to do with the medium. The key point here is that we have not seen any change in the marketing mix of the spends when it comes to Digital vs TV.
Also, there is a lot of negative narrative in the market about IPL this time. Sources in the industry say this has confused the marketers, leading some of them to adopt a wait & watch policy. Do you agree?
The negative commentary never came from us. We have only spoken about our achievements and our strength. We are not in the business of negativity. We feel every platform has its own importance. We are also in an ecosystem that sells sports on digital. The only piece of confusion in the market could be because of a lot of misleading data out there. We definitely believe that someone needs to ratify the confusion. I do feel clients want clarity. We are here to sell our TV story and not negate someone else’s story.
A report last month claimed that Star India is likely to lose the ground this IPL. It also claimed that the larger share of the ad revenue, up to 60%, is expected to go to digital and you may get just 40%. What do you have to say about it?
We look at IPL from three angles- consumer experience, the matrix that comes after the IPL starts and the advertiser support.
If I talk of consumer experience per se digital versus digital itself, we have seen that digital going free has had no impact on television and I can give you data on all the three claims. We have not seen any shift in the TV vs digital mix, neither has there been any change in the budgets. There are always clients who do digital more and there are clients who do TV more and that mix has been the same. The report that you are talking about looks completely exaggerated to me and probably doesn’t even have enough research or backing to the numbers they have claimed.
What is your estimate of the split of the ad revenue between TV and digital?
The range, as per our current analysis, is around 75% TV and 25% digital. We have done this analysis basis our data of previous years and after speaking with our agency partners and clients who are doing business with both. We have not seen any drastic shift at all. If you look at the BARC data, the TV ratings on the first day itself have gone up 31% compared to last year and the viewing time/engagement has gone up by 50%. The increase in viewing time is a clear indicator of consumer enjoying the experience. It shows the strength of the medium where people spend time with family and friends and watch it on a large screen. We believe that this game is all about community and family viewing. We have also seen the reach going up in double digits. These matrixes reaffirm our confidence that IPL being paid or free on digital has no impact on TV viewership.
Your competitor has released reach numbers, which you, in a mailer, have countered with your 2019 numbers when IPL was streamed for free on Hotstar as well. Do you believe that multiple narratives are leading to confusion among marketers and agencies?
There have been lots of claims and counter claims in the market about number of downloads of the app. I would love to clarify a few matrixes there which allow us to track where these numbers are compared to previous year’s data and reality.
Let’s talk about platform reach. Even if I go by the public data that has been released claiming 10 crore in the first weekend, it is actually 26% lower than Hotstar’s 2019 numbers when we were showing it for free.
But, overall, digital is growing drastically across globe. How can it show a decline for IPL?
We are not questioning the overall growth of the digital universe. The point that I am talking about is the current IPL scenario. I don’t know the exact answer but it could be because of the change of the app. We have seen that consumers are still coming to Hotstar. On the opening day, we saw a huge number of downloads of Hotstar app since it was the IPL’s go-to destination for last four to five years.
Coming back to the matrix, we have also seen claims of watch time, which again is 25-26% lower than Hotstar in SVOD last year.
A lot of these data points show that the whole narrative of the landmark moment of more people watching it on digital has not yet happened.
Meanwhile, the experience of digital is available on social media. It’s all about app crashing, buffering and logging issues. This probably has dented the numbers as compared to previous year’s numbers. Also, again considering it’s a new app, a lot of shifting has not happened; people are used to seeing IPL on Hotstar. Thirdly, the number of app installed and download has not increased much. It has been claimed that 25 crore people downloaded the app (on the opening day) and another 50 crore over the weekend. But we have seen published sources and third-party data, and these numbers are nowhere close to the claims. It could be true that a lot of things they planned for hasn’t happened.
Disney Star has paid Rs 23,575 crore for the TV rights of IPL, which means you will be paying Rs 57.5 crore for each match, how do you plan to recover this money?
Markets go through cycles. At the end of the day, we don’t decide when a recession happens or a war takes place and what will be the implications of that. This is a five-year property that we have invested in. We are confident that spends on TV will continue and that’s the reason why we are so hopeful. As long as we can convince marketers about the strength of TV, I don’t see any reason to worry in future as well.
For us, the most important factor is to ensure consumers have a great IPL experience on our medium. That’s our focus, and money will follow.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
23 sponsors onboarded for opening week of IPL 16: JioCinema
The sponsors include names like Dream11, JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS and Oreo
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 10:10 AM | 1 min read
JioCinema has said that it has onboarded 23 sponsors on the platform for the opening week of this IPL.
The sponsors include (Co-Presenting Sponsor) Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar and Indeed.
“The consistency with which we are delivering these numbers is evidence of the paradigm shift in sports viewing in India. Our sponsors and advertisers are rest assured of delivery and return on investment on JioCinema as through digital, they have the security that they are paying only for the actual impressions delivered unlike the legacy services,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Besides advertising on JioCinema offers brands greater precision, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility than TV advertising which is why we are convinced that we will have more and more advertisers shifting their focus and budgets towards digital.”
JioCinema has also announced Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, a new contest that gives everyone a chance to win one car every match. Introduced on April 8th, JioCinema recorded over 1.5 Cr. plays on the contest on the first two matches between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
JioCinema unveils TATA IPL contest ‘Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan’
The contest has been introduced to increase active engagement and enhance the overall experience of watching TATA IPL on the app
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 9:55 AM | 1 min read
JioCinema has announced Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan for the TATA IPL. The contest gives fans a chance to win one car every match.
Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan aims to enhance the viewer’s experience while watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema vis-à-vis passively watching the league on legacy platforms. Introduced on April 8th, the platform has said that JioCinema recorded over 1.5 crore plays on the contest on the first two matches between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.
Actor Alia Bhatt is the face of the TVC campaign introducing the Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan. She is also engaging with the viewers on JioCinema explaining how to play the contest and win exciting prizes.
“By offering interactive and immersive features on JioCinema, we are creating an unprecedented level of engagement and personalization with fans and becoming their preferred platform to watch TATA IPL,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “Our focus is to elevate the fan’s viewing experience throughout the season, and Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan is one among a plethora of reasons that Alia is helping us amplify.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
11 categories and 45 brands are new advertisers in IPL's first 7 games
According to TAM advertising report on IPL 16, the eCommerce-gaming category is the top spender as last year
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 12:02 PM | 2 min read
The eCommerce-gaming category continues to be the top spender on TV during IPL 16 as it was for IPL 15, shows TAM advertising report on IPL 16.
According to the report, during the first seven matches, the top five categories had three categories from 'F&B' as compared to four categories from the 'E-commerce' sector in IPL 15.
Also, the top five categories together had more than 55% share of ad volume in IPL 16, and two out of the top five categories were common between IPL 15 and 16.
Moreover, the top five advertisers contributed nearly 40% share of ad volumes during the seven matches of this season. Sporta Technologies ad K P Pan Foods were the only common advertisers among the top five during both seasons.
Bharti Airtel, Coca Cola and Vishnu Packaging were the other advertisers in the top five during IPL 16. The report also stated that 11 new categories and 45 new brands have advertised in the seven matches of IPL 16, compared to the same number of matches in IPL 15.
Among the new categories, the majority of the E-commerce categories didn't advertise in IPL 16 as compared to IPL 15. Among the 45 new brands, 'Airtel 5G Plus' topped the list followed by 'Vivo V27 Series'. Parle Platina Hide & Seek Black Bourbon, Joy Hello Sun Sunblock Anti-Tan Lotion and Thumbs Up Charged were the other new brands in the list.
The report also shows that the number of categories, advertisers and brands have dropped in IPL 16 compared to the same number of matches last year. In the first seven matches this year, over 25 categories, 35 advertisers and over 60 brands have advertised.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Actors vs cricketers: Will Aamir win the game for Dream11 this IPL?
Brand experts analyse Dream11’s series of ad campaigns with actor Aamir Khan and top cricketers Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 5, 2023 8:44 AM | 6 min read
Over the years, Indian Premier League (IPL) has gradually evolved into an advertising festival where Indian and global brands try to outdo each other to get millions of eyeballs at one go.
Dream11, the homegrown fantasy sports platform and the official partner for IPL, has launched a series of brand films with actor Aamir Khan and cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya among others for the ongoing session of the league. The short videos, which are part of a 10-ads series ‘sab khelenge’, have garnered lakhs of views each on YouTube and Instagram within days of their launch.
Each ad captures Aamir’s reel and real life in an interesting way and portrays hilarious banters between him and Dream11 brand ambassadors Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah among others.
In one campaign, Aamir Khan tells Hardik Pandya that he was the one who defeated English first, referring to his popular movie Lagaan in which a team of untrained villagers led by Aamir defeated English men in a cricket match.
In another campaign, Aamir, who plays an overconfident bowler, challenges the opponent batter Rohit Sharma boasting that he would clean bowled him by hitting middle wicket.
Sharma plays boundary over Aamir’s head showing the world who can play the sport better. Aamir, scared to the core with the flight of the ball, tries to put up a brave face and utters “All Izz Well”, a phrase that was part of Aamir’s film “3 idiots” and a number in the film.
In the third film, Aamir takes bat and after being clean bowled, calls for a “retake”. Hardik Pandya, who took Aamir’s wicket, mocked him for asking for a retake in cricket. Then comes R Madhavan who seeks to convince Pandya that actors can call for retake in sports.
In the fourth campaign, Aamir claims that he would be the man of the match. Pandya makes fun of Aamir by saying, “How does it matter? You don't collect awards anyway.” Aamir is known for never attending and accepting any film awards.
“The campaign films and TVCs have been directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tewari, conceptualized by Mumbai-based brand and communication consultancy TILT Brand Solutions and produced by Earth Sky Productions,” a company official said. The first film in the series, which was launched last week, involved Sharman Joshi and other co-actors of Aamir in “3 Idiots”.
The Mumbai-based fantasy sports brand, founded back in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, hopes that the campaigns will help it to widen its gamer base by leveraging the nationwide appeal of actors and cricketers.
Dream11 is the first Indian gaming company to enter the unicorn club and currently has a user base of more than 100 million.
Experts speak:
The advertising experts, who weigh these campaigns in terms of creativity, entertainment and impact, expressed mixed reactions.
Veteran ad expert and MD of Rediffusion Dr Sandeep Goyal calls them ordinary. “Double star power that is used by both cricketers and bollywood is nice but its variations have been tried before. These ads will at best evince a chuckle,” Goyal opines.
Titus Uputturu, founder of Titus Upputuru Company, echoes the sentiments. “Players and bollywood actors have played cricket matches for many decades. This was like a mini version of the same with the first film being an activation and then the nice follow-ups,” says Upputuru, who liked the use of ‘all is well’ in the ad as a spin off from one of Aamir’s most memorable film songs.”
Dream 11 ads have always used cricketers interestingly. This time as well, it was refreshing to watch the banter between team cricketers and team actors, says Subodh Chaubey, Creative Director at Infectious Advertising. "However, I feel it doesn't exactly land very sharply on the #SabKhelenge campaign line. The earlier campaigns made a much more compelling case to play the fantasy league,” he stated.
But being a household name, they can afford it now. All in all, it's a nice break from nail-biting action and I'm glad they're having fun with the brand, Chaubey adds.
Aalap Desai, CCO Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience India, has a different opinion though. Desai loved the series and gave it full marks on all measurables.
“I feel that the series has managed to get the two things we love the most together (bollywood and cricket) in one entertaining package. The scripts are nicely written and directed and the short duration adds to the charm. Because they are snappy, they are more fun. On a scale of 1 to 5, where 5 is the best, I would rate it 5,” Desai smiles.
Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, Managing Partner and Founder, Bright Angles Consulting, also lauded the series. “It is one of the best uses of film stars I have seen this year. It will really click with people who are so jaded by celeb endorsements. Aamir has a history of doing good ads. He did an amazing one for Innova and Coke also,” Sampath explained.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqccPjeJVu2/
The ad series is getting good feedback from the Instagram users, especially from actors. Kareina Kapoor, writes, “Toooo much fun to watch this banter @rohitsharma45, #Aamir ”
Javed Jaffery jokes, “Asli Rancho ki tarah, asli Hitman bhi bahar nikal ke aayega. Naam mein ‘hit’ hona kaafi nahi All will be well, you just watch @imRo45 #TeamActors.”
Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11 said in a statement earlier, “With Sab Khelenge, we wanted to shine a spotlight on the ubiquity of cricket and how it can be enjoyed by anybody, similar to Dream11. It is meant to inspire fans to evolve from being passive viewers to actively engage with the sport they love. We are celebrating India’s passion for both cricket and cinema this IPL, which is a tournament at the confluence of sports and entertainment in India.”
(With inputs from Tanzila Shaikh)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL 2023: Zed Black is ‘Official Prayer Partner’ for Delhi Capitals
The Zed Black logo features prominently on the match and training trouser of the Delhi Capitals uniform
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 6:40 PM | 3 min read
Zed Black, the flagship incense sticks brand from MP based FMCG conglomerate Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), has partnered with Delhi Capitals as their 'Official Prayer Partner' for the T20 League 2023 edition. With this c partnership with Delhi Capitals, Zed Black becomes the first incense sticks brand to join forces with a popular T20 League team and also the first FMCG brand from Madhya Pradesh to partner with a team in an Indian T20 League.
With the brand tagline 'Prarthna hogi Sweekar’ , the company has shot an anthem that featuring three players of Delhi Capitals team, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma & Manish Pandey. The Zed Black logo features prominently on the match and training trouser of the Delhi Capitals uniform. Additionally, the collaboration will involve giving away special signed team merchandise and memorabilia to winners of contests run by the brand across its social media handles.
Commenting on this collaboration, Ankit Agrawal, Partner & Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black shares, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Delhi Capitals. Cricket is a religion in India and the T20 League is one of the most eagerly awaited sporting extravaganzas amongst fans across the globe. We believe, Zed Black resonates well with Delhi Capitals as both brands, are bringing India together. Just like the tournament offers high voltage entertainment to cricket lovers, Zed Black offers prayers through its immense Prayer & Puja Essentials like Agarbatti, Dhoop, Dhoop Sticks, Dhoop Cones etc across the globe".
Anshul Agrawal, Partner & Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black further adds, "With Zed Black's venture into IPL as the Official Prayer Partner for Delhi Capitals we feel it is one of the best mediums to spread the power of prayers amongst millions of hearts. With our anthem, 'Prarthna Hogi Sweekar', we want to be the catalysts of victory with prayers. Our association with cricket isn't new as we have had Veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as our brand ambassador since last six years for our flagship product Zed Black 3-in-1 Premium Agarbatti. We are a global brand and Delhi is a big consumer market for us in India for Dhoop & Dhoopsticks. Considering the popularity of Delhi Capitals, our sponsorship will allow us to penetrate in deeper markets with our innovative fragrance offerings”
Delhi Capitals, CEO, Dhiraj Malhotra shares, “Our team features in India’s biggest sporting festival that is received with an unrivalled and unmatched experience. The tournament holds the power to create strong emotional connections across India. We are excited to sign a partnership with Zed Black as our ‘Official Prayer Partner’ which adds a wonderful dimension of spirituality to an otherwise high-octane sporting event. Delhi Capitals has been an extremely consistent team and we look forward to witnessing some exciting cricket this T20 season".
The association will also be amplified by way of a 360-degree campaign across the offline, digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL 2023: Medulance associates with Delhi Capitals as Official Medical Partner
Medulance will provide medical care and emergency response at all the seven matches being played by the Delhi Capitals team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from April 4 to May 20, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 4:57 PM | 2 min read
Medulance Healthcare has associated with Delhi Capitals as the Official Medical Partner for the Indian T20 League matches to be held in the national capital in April and May 2023.
As part of its responsibilities, Medulance will provide medical care and emergency response at all the seven matches being played by the Delhi Capitals team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from April 4 to May 20, 2023. The company will station Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulances along with doctors, paramedics, and nurses at the venue to effectively deal with any kind of injuries and other health emergencies during the matches.
Speaking about the association, Medulance Co-founder Ravjot Singh Arora said, “We are more than happy to be appointed as the Official Medical Partner of Delhi Capitals for this Indian T20 League season. We have made elaborate arrangements to provide world-class emergency medical services at every match that the Delhi Capitals play in Delhi. Our ambulances and a highly trained medical team comprising of doctors, paramedics, and nurses would be on standby at the venue to cater to any emergency health need of the players and spectators. We have been successfully providing emergency medical services for several other big events around the country too. Delhi Capitals is one of the leading teams in the Indian T20 League and we wish them all the very best for the 2023 season.”
Meanwhile, Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals said, “Severe injuries can happen at anytime in top level sport and therefore it’s crucial for us to have a medical staff stationed at the stadium. Our players are certainly in good hands with Medulance Healthcare’s state-of-the-art ambulances and superbly trained medical staff at the ground. With the country’s leading emergency response provider on board, we are assured of quality medical services throughout the 2023 season.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL 2023: Hindware partners with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore
The company will get an opportunity to create engagement activities for fans along with players such as Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Shikhar Dhawan
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 3:47 PM | 2 min read
Hindware Limited, a bathroom solutions company, has announced its partnership with two of the teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming 2023 season. This strategic partnership will enable Hindware to strengthen its brand visibility and engagement with cricket fans across the country, the company said.
Speaking about the partnership Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited said “Cricket is a sport that unites the entire country with thrilling sporting action that is a feast for Indians around the world. We are delighted to be associated with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Through this synergic partnership, we look forward to engaging with our audience. We are confident that this partnership will help us strengthen our brand presence and drive growth in the highly competitive bathroom solutions market.”
Charu Malhotra, Vice-President, Marketing, Hindware Limited further added, “We are extremely thrilled to partner with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023. This partnership presents a unique opportunity for Hindware to connect with millions of cricket fans across the country. We are proud to have partnered with Punjab Kings and RCB and wish both the teams all the very best for the season ahead.”
Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited said, “It’s always a pleasure when a partner reaffirms their faith by extending the relationship. Especially a partner like Hindware Limited, as a trusted brand across the country they echo our commitment to our fans, and we are confident of expanding this successful partnership.”
Through the partnership Hindware Limited will also get an opportunity to create exciting engagement activities for fans along with stars Virat Kohli, Mohd Siraj, Glenn Maxwell from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar from Punjab Kings. There is more in store from Hindware in terms of contests, giveaways, and social media campaigns with the players.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube