IPL 2022 to be played in India from March to May

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in India from last week of March to end of May. According to reports, the tournament will tentatively kick off on March 27.



"I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end. A majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.



Shah also said that the BCCI's key priority is to hold the IPL 2022 in India. "The BCCI was always keen on staging the 2022 edition that will see two new teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – in India. I can tell you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that IPL stays in India," Shah said.



That said, the BCCI has kept UAE and South Africa as back-up options, as per reports. "The BCCI has not compromised on the health and safety of its stakeholders in the past and will concurrently work on Plan B since the COVID-19 situation with new variants remains fluid," Shah noted.



He also said that the mega IPL Auction will take place on 12th and 13th February. The BCCI will lock in venues before that.



Meanwhile, the IPL Player Registration closed on January 20th 2022. A total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2022 Player Auction. The two-day Mega Auction will see 10 Teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket. The players list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped and 41 Associate players.

A total of 33 players have been retained/picked ahead of the Player Auction. The existing 8 IPL Franchises have retained a total of 27 players while the 2 new IPL teams have picked 6 players ahead of the auction.

