IPL 2022 Auction: BCCI trims list to 590 players

48 players chose to place themselves in the auction list with the highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore, say media reports

Updated: Feb 1, 2022 5:08 PM
IPL

BCCI has released the list of IPL 2022 players to go under the hammer in two-day mega auction to be held in Bangalore on February 12 and February 13.

The final list has been trimmed to 590 from the original 1214 players. Of 590 players registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to the Associate Nations.

As per the media reports, 48 players chose to place themselves in the auction list with the highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore, 20 players are in Rs 1.5 crore bracket and 34 are in the list with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

Some of the names from the list include Ashwin (IND), Trent Boult (NZ), Pat Cummins (AUS), Quinton de Kock (SA), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Faf du Plessis (SA), and Shreyas Iyer (IND)

