IPL 2021: BCCI mulls picking Hyderabad as backup venue amid COVID spikes in Mumbai

With the teams in bio-bubbles and the event being closed-door, the board is confident that there won't be any change in venue unless the situation goes 'out of hand'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is reportedly considering Hyderabad as a backup venue for IPL matches as cases of COVID continues to climb in Mumbai. With the tournament only a few days away, the Board is nevertheless confident that matches will be conducted as per schedule, say media reports.

In Mumbai, despite announcing a weekend lockdown, the government reportedly assured BCCI that it won't affect the match schedules. The IPL teams have already reached Mumbai and have been reportedly put up at secure locations.

A BCCI official told a sports portal that even if there's a lockdown, the teams are in bio bubbles, and the event itself is closed-door. Hyderabad has been named as a backup only if the situation "goes out of hand."

