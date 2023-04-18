Humans of Bombay becomes the official storytelling partner for Rajasthan Royals
HOB’s collaboration with RR uncover inspiring stories of the players’ struggles, unwavering determination, perseverance, and triumphs
Humans of Bombay has collaborated with cricket franchise Rajasthan Royals, as their storytelling partner for the ongoing season of India’s premier T20 league, with a special emphasis on sharing the awe-inspiring narratives of the Rajasthan Royals heroes. This collaboration aims to shine a spotlight on the RR players' enthralling life journeys, stemming from their diverse backgrounds and cities, which have contributed significantly to their individuality and remarkable success stories.
Established in 2014, Humans of Bombay is known to celebrate the raw, inspiring and extraordinary stories of ordinary people, highlighting human emotions endowed with love, joy, disappointments, tragedies and achievements through their dedicated social media platforms. The collaboration with Rajasthan Royals is an ode to its legacy of celebrating life journeys through the power of vivid and interesting storytelling. The collaborative effort will highlight the experiences of the Rajasthan Royals players that have played a pivotal role in shaping their paths, leading them all the way to the biggest T20 platform. These will be shared through a series of captivating posts that will be doled out systematically throughout the cricketing season, read a release.
The collaboration's mission is to showcase the human side of cricket, offering intimate glimpses into the journey of Rajasthan Royals players through heartwarming anecdotes and powerful narratives. The team's unique ethos, focused on teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship, will be highlighted, showcasing how these players tackle hallenges as public figures on and off the field. Through genuine and original storytelling, the aim is to create empathy for the players, foster a closer bond between them and their fans, and magnify the journey of each team member, read a release.
Humans Of Bombay has begun rolling out the stories of the heroes in Pink, on their social media platforms, with the first static post being of RR player – Riyan Parag. The post was made live for HOB’s 4.5+ million community a day prior to the match. The match took place in Guwahati, Assam, which coincidentally happened to be Riyan Parag’s hometown, and was a win for Rajasthan Royals. The post has garnered a tremendous 1M+ impressions, a 800K+ reach and an engagement of 140K+ on HOB’s social media handles.
Riyan Parag is a role model and local hero in Guwahati, Assam with a mammoth fan base, and his journey of more than 5 years, and 50 matches with the RR team, is a true accomplishment for a man, who paved his way to the top, despite the struggles that were associated with someone who came from a small town. Riyan Parag’s story speaks of his childhood memories, passion for the sport, challenges, and success story that transformed him from a ‘kid from Assam’ to ‘Riyan Parag – a Hero in Pink’. Riyan Parag was quoted reminiscing about the time he got his shot in the league’s 2019 auction, which was unfolding on live TV. He remembers being glued to the television for 2 days, and losing hope to the point that he switched off the television when his name did not appear. At that juncture, his mother came running into his room and broke the news of his selection in the team. Riyan believes that moments like these make the struggle worthwhile.
The next post that went live featured UP’s very own Dhruv Jurel, who joined the league and Rajasthan Royals only last year, after his exemplary performance in U-19 cricket. The post garnered a resounding 900K+ impressions, a 680K+ reach and an engagement of 130K+ on HOB’s social media handles. Following the post, Rajasthan Royals enjoyed a glorious win in Ahmedabad on Sunday night where Dhruv ended up playing a crucial cameo to help the Royals defeat Gujarat.
Dhurv Jurel’s journey is a true example of grit and believing in the impossible. Coming from a humble background in Agra, he credits the support of his family as the reason behind his success. He also spoke about getting the chance to share the field with his idol, MS Dhoni, and the advice that was given to him by Captain Cool, which was to ‘just believe in himself and start hitting’.
Fans can look forward to the stories of players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen and more. The posts will predominantly revolve around their upbringing, their unwavering commitment to the game, and their encounters with success. Additionally, it will also impart valuable life lessons on how the RR players manage to maintain a balance between their professional commitments and family life. It will highlight how they handle criticism on social media and manage to stay grounded despite their mounting success.
Karishma Mehta, The Founder and CEO of Humans Of Bombay was quoted saying, “Everyone possesses a distinct tale that is worth sharing with the world, whether they are a well-known celebrity, a renowned cricketer, or a humble chaiwala. What makes these stories truly endearing is that each story has valuable life lessons to offer. As someone who has been an ardent cricket fan from a young age, this collaboration feels like a momentous occasion that will forever hold a special place in my heart. Through this collaboration, we bring stories of the Rajasthan Royals team to the fore – revealing their human side through discerned narratives of the RR players, delving into the journey that has shaped them into the acclaimed team that they are today.”
Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, stated, “At the Royals, we’ve always taken huge pride in unearthing young talent and providing them with a platform to excel, which consequently brings these players into the limelight. We are constantly trying to curate ways through which we are able to tell the powerful individual and collective stories of our talented squad, and this collaboration with Humans of Bombay is one such step in that direction. We believe our supporters around the world will love reading these stories which are captured and portrayed with a unique perspective and highlight the grind that goes into reaching the very top level.”
CSK-Rajasthan Royals match breaks record with 2.2 cr in concurrent viewership: JioCinema
The platform says that the free streaming of the tournament has resulted in a record-breaking number of views till now – over 550 Cr
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:08 PM | 1 min read
The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals TATA IPL 2023 match on JioCinema clocked the highest-ever concurrent viewership.
JioCinema broke all previous records as the concurrent viewership touched 2.2 crore when CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes.
But Rajasthan Royals seamer Sandeep Sharma nailed a couple of perfect block-hole deliveries to earn a three-run victory for Rajasthan Royals over Chennai Super Kings in a close IPL encounter at Chepauk on Wednesday. The nail-biting second innings garnered the highest viewership recorded ever in this season of the Indian Premier League
Viacom18's streaming app has stated that it has been adding millions of new viewers for IPL on daily basis.
JioCinema’s free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views till now – over 550 Cr. This followed a robust first weekend which amassed 147 Cr. views, yet another record for being the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital. Additionally, JioCinema has registered highest ever number for any apps installed.
IPL 2023 ads that hit it out of the park
Here is our roundup of the most interesting ad campaigns so far for the tournament
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 8:52 AM | 3 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly the king of “cricketainment” in the country and a big draw for brands due to its mass connection. Advertisers benefit from the millions of eyes that stay glued to the television and OTT screens for close to two months. Like the years prior, brands have leveraged their big marketing budgets to crank out some eye-catching campaigns this year.
As we complete a fortnight of IPL 2023, we take stock of some of the interesting ads this year. They have been listed alphabetically.
Dream11
Gaming platform Dream11’s 3 Idiots campaign titled #SabKhelenge has been winning all kinds of accolades this season. The multi-starrer ads can be best described as the meeting of India’s two biggest obsessions – Bollywood and cricket. After releasing the initial ad, the brand also launched a series of ads where th3 3 Idiots actors and cricketers are seen engaging in hilarious banters. This one’s definitely for the books.
Fevicol
Adhesive brand Fevicol revisited the age-old acrimony between brothers-in-law in India for its jija-saala ad. The campaign by Ogilvy India titled “No Chindichori” showcases the consequences of skimping on good quality adhesives. The ad, in trademark Fevicol style, is humorous but departs from the usual exaggerated style of the brand where the focus is on the glue’s godlike adhesion.
Frooti
Basking in RRR’s Oscar success, actors Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt are the flavours of the season. Parle Agro’s Frooti ad for IPL leveraged their twin star power to appeal to the audience at a pan-India level. The campaign has been conceptualised by &Walsh, showcasing a quirky debate between the two stars over Frooti. The ads are refreshingly quirky and follow the same colourful aesthetics of &Walsh’s previous Frooti campaigns.
JioCinema
JioCinema has launched a slew of fan-friendly features to make IPL viewing on OTT more enjoyable for the cricket-loving nation. To demonstrate these features, the platform teamed up with Ogilvy for a quirky ad with actors Shweta Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee and cricketers MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav. The spot, according to JioCinema, is a satire on the redundancy of appointment viewing. The ad combines the magic of a song-dance routine with a rustic appeal to highlight the new features of the platform for IPL.
JioMart
The age of e-comm may have ushered in convenience but at the cost of the human element of transactions. The underlying thought behind JioMart’s latest campaign is the relationship between shopkeepers and customers that often go beyond business. The each of the four films of the campaign focuses on a different aspect of customer-shopkeeper equation in India.
RuPay
Undoubtedly one of the most memorable ads of the season belongs to RuPay. The payment app brought in cricketer Dinesh Karthik for a hilarious ad that demonstrates the importance of linking RuPay credit card to UPI. The campaign has een conceptualised by DDB Mudra.
Gaming continues to be top spender on TV during IPL 2023: TAM report
14 new categories and 53 new brands advertised in 16 matches of IPL this season compared to the same number of matches in IPL 15
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 15, 2023 8:45 AM | 2 min read
The e-commerce gaming category maintained its top position on TV during IPL 16 as it was for IPL 15, according to the TAM advertising report on the ongoing Tata IPL 16.
According to the report, 14 new categories and 53 new brands advertised in 16 matches of IPL this season compared to the same number of matches in IPL 15. Overall new categories consisted of three e-commerce categories during IPL 16.
IPL 16 also saw a growth of 15 per cent and 11.11 per cent in the count of categories and advertisers, respectively, compared to IPL 15.
Among the 53 new brands, Airtel 5G Plus was the leading brand followed by Parle Platina Hide and Seek Bourbon. Out of the top five new brands, two of them belonged to the food and beverage (F&B) sector and two from the Telecom sector, the report said.
Top five new brands include – Airtel 5G Plus, Parle Platina Hide and Seek Bourbon, Vivo V27 Series, Thums Up Charged, Joy Hello Sun Sunblock Anti-Tan Lotion.
Top five new categories include biscuits, moisturising lotions/creams, luggage, tyres and Ecom-auto products and services.
25 categories which were in IPL 15 did not make their way in IPL 16.
eCommerce-gaming and Pan Masala retained their 1st and 2nd position in IPL 16. These two were the only common categories between IPL 15 and 16.
As per the report, the top five categories, out of which three are from F&B sector, together had 57 % share in the Ad volumes in IPL 16.
It said that the top five advertisers contributed 38 % share of ad volumes during 16 matches of this IPL.
Top advertisers for IPL 15 were Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com), K P Pan Foods, Dreamplug Technologies (Cred), Bundi Technologies (Swiggy) and PepsiCo.
Top advertisers for this year’s IPL are Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com), K P Pan Foods, Coca Cola India, Bharti Airtel and Vishnu Packaging.
The percentage share (based on Ad Volumes) of Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com) and K P Pan Foods, increased from 7% and 4%, respectively in IPL 15 to 11 % and 8% in IPL 16.
HSM records highest viewership in IPL history, up 30% from last year: Disney Star
The broadcaster said that 20.4 crore fans tuned in for the first 10 matches of the series
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 5:06 PM | 3 min read
Disney Star, the official television broadcaster of TATA IPL 2023, has witnessed a massive growth in regional viewership of the marquee tournament. The Hindi Speaking Markets (HSM) have recorded the highest viewership in IPL history with 20.4 crore fans tuning in for the first 10 matches, 29.5% increase in comparison to the last edition. HSM also clocked a massive 4380 crore minutes of watch time, 25% increase in comparison to last year. Significant centers for growth in HSM markets are UP, Bihar, MP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana. Apart from HSM, the South markets have also witnessed a substantial growth of 21% compared to the last edition, with AP/Telangana witnessing a 33% consumption growth and Karnataka recording a 30% growth, clocking 680 crore minutes for the first 10 matches, highest ever consumption (other than covid years) in IPL history.
Star Sports Spokesperson, said, “We are thrilled with the response we have received for our regional feeds. The Hindi speaking market has broken all viewership records to register the highest ever reach for the first 10 games in the history of IPL. Our feeds have been designed to bring fans closer to the game and provide an engaging experience. We have created surround programming for each language, keeping their unique culture in mind and this has helped us connect with fans in different parts of the country and provide them with an experience that is tailored to their needs.”
Star Sports roped Bollywood superstar and sports aficionado Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. Ranveer, in his role as 'sutradhaar' for the Incredible League is involved in creating a stream of immersive and entertaining content which brings alive compelling narratives from the marquee tournament. The innovative Hindi feed boasts some of the finest former cricketers as experts such as Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, and more allows fans to deep dive into all the action in real-time. Additionally, exclusive association with Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings for their new shows ‘Halla Bol’ and ‘Chak De’ has increased consumption by 53% in Rajasthan, and 37% in Punjab & Haryana. Similarly, Star Sports has witnessed a growth of 58% in consumption in UP by delivering engaging surround programming through an exclusive association with KL Rahul for ‘Stars on Star’ and Lucknow Super Giants for a new show ‘LSG Junction’ along with LIVE telecast of IPL 2023 on Star Utsav Movies (FTA) channel.
The increase in consumption for the South Markets can be attributed to the region-specific themes and the vast range of in-house experts like Gundappa Vishwanath, MSK Prasad, K Srikkanth, L Balaji, S Badrinath, Murali Vijay and S Sreesanth among others bringing fans closer to the game. The launch of Star Sports Telugu HD along with the association with legendary actor & cricket enthusiast Nandamuri Balakrishna - has helped fans in AP/Telangana markets to connect further with the tournament. Adding to the fan fervor were special initiatives like the IPL trophy tour, #MySocietyStadium, and Fan Buses organized by Star Sports, making it an engaging and unforgettable experience for cricket enthusiasts across the country.
Star Sports has been at the forefront of fuelling fandom for sports. The ‘Shor On, Game On!’ campaign by the broadcaster generated significant excitement and support before the tournament. The campaign captured the true essence of fans' passion, excitement, and togetherness while watching the Incredible League LIVE on television sets. Disney Star clocked 6230 crore minutes of watch time for the opening 10 matches with a cumulative reach of 30.7 crore viewers for the first 10 matches, both of which are the 2nd highest across IPL History*.
Glance launches T20 Fan Fest for cricket lovers during IPL season
Users can access T20 live scores, real-time match updates, live shows, exclusive games and shopping deals
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 1:29 PM | 1 min read
Glance has unveiled Glance T20 Fan Fest to offer users real-time match updates on the cricketing actions both on and off the field. The feature will provide audience with exclusive cricket related games, and even shopping deals, right on their smart lock screens every day.
Glance has over 200 million active users in India while the company is also present in Southeast Asia including Indonesia.
Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer at Glance, said: “As the name suggests, Glance T20 Fan Fest offers the cricket lovers much more than just the live cricket updates. Given the scale and reach of Glance and the unparalleled experience it brings because of the unique nature of its smart lock screen platform, we expect Glance lock screen to become one of the most sought-after destinations for everything related to T20 and cricket, with enthusiastic participation of cricket lovers from across the country."
During this IPL season, Glance is offering the users a daily live show in which sports journalist and commentator Jamie Alter takes users on a trip down memory lane as he discusses the most recent games and players in the news.
In T20 Fan Wars, creator Nachiket Pardeshi and news reporters Rohit Juglan, and Shashank Yagnik interact with the cricket fans across cities during matches to bring their emotions and actions to life, on the lock screen.
Penetration of Star Sports channels across country is at its highest level: Sanjog Gupta
Gupta, Head - Sports, Disney Star, spoke about the factors that are contributing to the IPL 2023 viewership, airing matches on FTA channel for the first time, issues with DPOs, and more
By Sonam Saini | Apr 14, 2023 8:31 AM | 6 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has entered the third week, and according to official broadcaster Disney Star, the 16th edition of the tournament is turning out to be quite a success. Star Sports has clocked 6230 crore minutes of watch time for the opening 10 matches. With a cumulative reach of 30.7 crore viewers for the first 10 matches, the broadcaster has garnered 23% more viewers compared to the previous IPL edition. According to the network, this reach happens to be the second-highest ever in IPL history. The TVR among affluent male urban sports audiences has grown by more than 25% in comparison to the last edition. Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports at Disney Star, attributes this growth to several factors. According to him, this year, consumers are less fatigued, normalcy has returned and community viewing is back. In addition, the IPL ecosystem has recovered in terms of the itinerary as teams are playing at home.
In conversation with exchange4media, Gupta explains these factors and market conditions that have contributed to the viewership growth, issues with DPOs, airing matches first time on FTA and much more.
Edited Excerpts
The viewership figures indicate that IPL 16 has had a successful season thus far. What factors have aided this growth?
There are four big factors. First is that the IPL fatigue has worn off. Before this, four IPLs were held within 18 months so there was fatigue. But now IPL has returned to its original window and there has been a year’s gap, so there is immense demand.
Secondly, the IPL ecosystem itself is more robust this time. The matches are being played at 12 locations throughout the nation, which essentially means that more cities and regions are becoming active. People are clamouring for tickets and are eager to visit the stadium to watch their favourite teams play, which has increased the excitement and buzz surrounding the IPL.
The third factor, which I think is related to the first, is that our marketing campaign, which essentially encouraged and promoted community viewing, has been successful. People have realised that the central idea we worked with—that sport is best experienced in community—is true.
Lastly, the BCCI, the participating teams and Star Sports deserve praise for the spectacular coverage of the tournament. The opening ceremony and the programming around it was watched by 20 crore people, and this was even before the IPL began. The quality of the games has been very good. In terms of fan engagement, the teams and franchises excel. All of that has contributed significantly to the IPL's booming surround sound, which is drawing in viewers.
Which markets and regions are contributing most to the viewership?
Our marketing campaign was actually centred on a few key markets. And, while we haven't analysed all of the data, early indications suggest that Gujarat has done exceptionally well, which is a testament to our strategy. We signed up Hardik Pandya as our brand ambassador to really drive up the feeling of pride in supporting the Gujarat team. We introduced Gujarati feed last year, and we scaled it up this year, which has contributed to the growth.
The second market that has done particularly well is UP, where we are seeing significant growth as a result of a partnership with Lucknow Super Giants. We are marketing Lucknow Super Giants as a brand and a franchise. Also, we have signed KL Rahul, who also happens to be their captain, as a brand ambassador with the goal of driving fandom for the franchise and fandom for IPL in that market.
Karnataka is the third market which is growing as well.
This is the first time that Disney Star has aired IPL on its free-to-air (FTA) channel, Star Utsav Movies. What kind of traffic are you getting from that channel?
The first game was on FTA and then we've had two more games after that. So three matches have been aired on Star Utsav Movies. We haven't crunched data by channels yet, but it won't be that significant because it's only three games out of 10.
The network has also experienced some issues with DPOs in the recent weeks. How has this affected the viewership of the game? Is the problem now resolved?
Most of those issues got resolved before the IPL even started. So it has had limited impact in maybe a few cities but nothing that has been significant enough to affect the ratings.
After the recent order relevant to Kerala, I think most of these issues are sorted. The penetration of the Star Sports channels across the country is at its highest level ever. So, more viewers have an opportunity to watch IPL today than they've ever had. Our availability and penetration is at its highest level and that's primarily because the distribution team has done a fantastic job of closing all the deals that needed to be closed with the operators before the IPL even started.
Given that the IPL is already a well-established property, what was the focus of this year's marketing and promotional campaign?
The fact that we had to come up with an insight and a proposition that would compel viewers to come and watch IPL on Star Sports was a unique aspect of our campaigns this time. That's a big difference. When we promoted IPL in the past, we were largely brand-agnostic, but this time we wanted to focus on building IPL on Star as a concept.
We wanted to maximize the visibility and leverage the equity we enjoy. The campaign needed to skew Star Sports actively and aggressively.
The second was that we wanted to drive consideration for the bigger screen, because ultimately, our insight was that if a fan truly wants to experience IPL in its full glory, he or she should be watching on the big screen.
The third and final facet of it was that we wanted to deepen our association with key heroes of the game, and which is why we signed up Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and others and, worked closely with Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants to make sure that our association with sport and our association with IPL is deeper and more corporate.
JioCinema to live-stream IPL matches at fan parks
The fan parks will be opened across more than 35 cities in 13 states, stated a release
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 4:09 PM | 2 min read
JioCinema, the digital rights holder of Tata Indian Premier League, has announced that it will organise Tata IPL Fan Parks across more than 35 cities and towns. Extending their digital-first offerings, JioCinema plans to make out-of-home sports viewing omnipresent across 13 states, for the first time on digital, the company said.
Access to the Tata IPL Fan Parks will be free of cost and fans can enjoy the games live-streamed via the JioCinema app on giant LED screens. The Fan Parks will be a great family experience to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air along with an array of exciting offerings for people of all ages including a dedicated Family Zone, Kids Zone, Food & Beverages, and the JioCinema Experience Zone, it added.
JioCinema will invite viewers to Tata IPL Fan Parks in Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, and Rohtak on April 15 for the live-streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match followed by Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings fixture. Fans from Nashik, Ajmer, and Kochi will experience the double-header on the 16th as Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders first and Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in the second match. TATA IPL Fan Park gates will open from 1:30 PM onwards.
“Even as fans and viewers continue to get a world-class sports viewing experience at their convenience, we want our offerings to be ubiquitous across the country, whether it be from the comfort of home or outdoors with friends and family,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “Our record TATA IPL viewership on JioCinema since the opening game is a testament to shifting consumer preference for digital when viewing live sports and we are now taking it to the next level by bringing in the community viewing dimension.”
