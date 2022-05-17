Count of advertisers & brands highest in 7th week of IPL 15

As per TAM advertising report, while the number of categories in the seventh week of IPL 15 increased by 9%, advertisers’ count went up by 11% & no. of brands by 16% compared to the previous season

The average ad volume per channel increased by 6% over the previous season during the first 57 matches of IPL 15, shows data released in the TAM advertising report. The count of advertisers and brands was highest in the seventh week of IPL 15.

While the number of categories in the seventh week increased by 9%, advertisers’ count also went up by 11%. The count of brands saw a 16% jump.

During the first 57 matches, the top five categories' list had four categories from e-commerce, including gaming, e-wallets, education and online shopping, with a 32% share of ad volumes in IPL 15. As per the report, four out of top five categories were common between IPL 14 and 15 in 57 matches. Additionally, the top five categories together had nearly 40% share of ad volumes in IPL 15 as compared to the previous season when it stood at 36%.

Meanwhile, Sporta Technologies, Think & Learn and K P Pan Foods were the three common advertisers among the top five advertisers during the two seasons. The top five advertisers contributed to a 24% share of ad volumes with Tata Digital and Vini Products being among the top five advertisers.

Century Ply was the top exclusive brand on Hindi+English language Sports channels, whereas Asian Paints Apex Ultima Protek leads the exclusive brands on regional sports channels. On Hindi + English language sports channels, Jaquar Bath+light, Panasonic Smart Ac, Google Search Engine and Paisabazaar.com were among the top five brands. On regional sports channels, 7 UP, Havells Super Speed 400, Realman Deodorant and Postpe were among the top five.

Meanwhile, brands like Tata Neu, Cred, Meesho and Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi were among the top common brands, both on Hindi + English and Regional channels. Dream11 was on top among the common brands.

Also, a total of 146 brands advertised on both Regional and Hindi+English sports channels during the 57 matches of IPL 15.

