Celebrity-endorsed advertising up 6% in IPL 15: TAM report
Shahrukh Khan most visible celebrity, followed by Ranveer Singh
The volume of celebrity-endorsed advertising jumped up by 6% in IPL 15 over IPL 14, according to a report released by measurement company TAM Sports. Celebrity-endorsed advertising accounted for 54% of total ad volume in IPL 15.
Among all professions, film actors led in brand endorsements with had almost 50% share of ad volumes, followed by sports persons with 34% share during IPL 15. Share of TV actors & actress-endorsed ads contribute only 3% share of ad volumes in IPL 15.
In IPL 15, Shahrukh Khan was the most visible celebrity followed by Ranveer Singh. Among sportsperson, M S Dhoni was the most visible, followed by Rohit Sharma.
In comparison to IPL 14, the overall number of celebrities endorsing ads in IPL 15 reduced by 12%, from 85+ to 75+.
Top 5 categories and advertisers accounted for 64% and 44% share of Celebrity ad volumes respectively in IPL 15. Pan Masala, Ecom-Gaming, Ecom-Wallets, Ecom-Education and
Ecom-Online Shopping were the top five categories.Four out of Top 5 categories endorsed by celebrity belonged to e-Commerce sector during IPL 15.
