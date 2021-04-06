boAt becomes official audio partner for 6 IPL teams in IPL 2021

Consumer audio & lifestyle brand boAt has been partnering with Indian Premier League (IPL) teams since 2018, and this year the brand continues to further strengthen its association by becoming the official audio partner for six IPL T20 teams this year -Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

boAt will also be launching a limited edition of TWS Airdopes inspired by the insignia and colours of the teams, to cater to the fans of the respective teams. The IPL is going to be louder this year and the TWS earbuds will add to the team festivities, giving fans a chance to enjoy team memorabilia.

To further strengthen its association with IPL, the brand has also launched a digital campaign #SoundOfChampions. The campaign will celebrate the winning moments and the brand’s love for cricket. The brand’s very own boAtheads (brand ambassadors) Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will also be playing with their respective teams. The campaign motto – “Sound of Champions” draws a parallel between boAt and cricket. Specifically, the emotion and the passion that cricket and sounds evoke in us.

Taking a step further the boAt logo will also be present and displayed on the helmets and team caps of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Aman Gupta, Co-founder, boAt said, “IPL is back to India and in its original summer window. Cricket has always been a religion in our country and the league will boost overall consumer confidence. We want to welcome the IPL teams back to India by launching TWS earbuds with the teams’ insignia.”

RISE Worldwide Ltd. has been working closely with boAt on all their sports partnerships. Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales at RISE Worldwide commented, "We have been working with boAt for five years and witnessed their growth trajectory. It is intriguing to see them continue to expand their partnerships with IPL teams and grow in the cricket sponsorship space. boAt's large appetite to come up with new and exciting products has helped them connect with millennials and become market leaders. I can't wait to see their new merchandise for this year's IPL."

