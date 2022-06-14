BCCI has sold IPL media rights for Rs 48,390 crore: Jay Shah

The Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights for the 2023-27 cycle has been sold for Rs 48,390 crore, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. He also confirmed that Disney Star India has won TV rights while Viacom18 has secured digital rights for the Indian sub-continent. Further, Viacom18 has won media rights for Australia, South Africa, UK while Times Internet got MENA & US, and the Rest of the World media rights.

"Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 cr value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value!" Shah said in a series of tweets.



"I am thrilled to announce that STAR INDIA wins India TV rights with their bid of Rs 23,575 crores. The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI’s organizational capabilities despite two pandemic years," he added.



"Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision," he noted.



He also congratulated Viacom18 and Times Internet for winning international media rights. "I congratulate Viacom18 for winning Aus, SA, UK, Times have got MENA & US, who win the Rest of the World Rights. The IPL is as popular outside India as it is here and the viewers will be able to enjoy top-class cricket," he said.



Shah thanked all the bidders for their active interest in securing the IPL Media Rights. "As a key stakeholder, the BCCI will do everything possible to help you realise the full value of your investments," he added.



BCCI, he said, will utilize the revenue generated from IPL to strengthen the domestic cricket structure starting from the grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India, and enrich the overall cricket-watching experience.



"Now, it’s time for our state associations, IPL Franchises to work together with the IPL to enhance the fan experience and ensure that our biggest stakeholder – ‘the cricket fan’ is well looked after and enjoys high-quality cricket in world-class facilities," he concluded.

