ZEE5 to launch knowledge series ‘ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor’

ZEE5 will launch an industry-first fortnightly knowledge series ‘ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor’ to decrypt the latest and imminent consumption trends, consumer preferences and discover new insights across various product and service categories in its commitment to add incremental value to its range of advertisers.

ZEE5 has a strong pulse on consumer trends owing to its hyper engaged users. With its audience spread across the country, the ‘ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor’ will track the transformative consumer behaviour across industry verticals, spanning diverse categories ranging from auto, beauty, health and wellness to smartphones, gaming, cryptocurrency and more. This model aims at bringing together renowned industry leaders for expert viewpoints especially pertaining to the “new-normal” accelerated by the rapid adoption of Internet and technology. Furthermore, in line with ZEE’s customer centricity mission to add value to its advertisers, it will share its deep comprehension of “what today drives the consumer”!

Announcing the launch of ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor, Rajiv Bakshi, Chief Operations Officer - Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “With the ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor we intend to deep dive into the ever-evolving consumer behaviour and to bring actionable business insights for advertisers across various industries.” He added, “This knowledge series will bring on board the brand custodians and product leaders from diverse industries to analyse and examine the deep implications of the emerging and imminent trends, consumer perceptions and outlooks, and further discuss how each product category can take maximum advantage of these disruptive transformations. Our objective is to offer our advertiser partners a multidimensional understanding to traditional and emerging product categories, coupled with insights into the minds of consumers and to effectively drive targeted engagement, combat ambiguity and boost smarter business decisions.”

Commenting on this initiative, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, said, “It is intriguing and exciting to hear about the imminent launch of the ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor. We all read category analyses from different forums, but I believe this is the first time an Entertainment Major is publishing perspectives on emerging and established categories. It’s a wonderful initiative from ZEE5.”

ZEE5 enjoys global MAUs and DAUs of 80.2 million and 7.1 million, respectively, as of June 2021. The platform continues to be an entertainment hub for consumers and is home to over 2 lakhs+ hours of ondemand content and 100+ live TV channels. With a rich library of over 140+ original shows, ZEE5 offers content in 12 Indian languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi.

