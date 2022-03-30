Zee Zest launches new show – ‘Shonar Bengal’

Following the successful season of Mast Maharashtra, which explored the region's myriad delights, Zee Zest is gearing up to extend the tale to the country's 'rare gem' – West Bengal. Ready to raise audience's expectations even higher, Zee Zest has launched a new show titled ‘Shonar Bengal’ with actor Sumona Chakravarti as she sets out to explore the rich state of Bengal and discover its lesser-known stories and experiences. Throughout the show, she also offers viewers a glimpse into the diverse cultural destinations across literature, art, music, and community, via a 10-part travelogue that’s sure to make one say ‘Abar Korbo’.

The wondrous landscape of Bengal is a recollection of different cultures, unique culinary stories, art forms and tribes including international influences like Jewish & European that when blended together, add a beautiful flavour to its vibrant culture & lifestyle.

Shonar Bengal, hosted by Sumona Chakravarti, will travel the length and breadth of the state of West Bengal as she goes on to discover the hidden gems at every destination covered via the show such as Darjeeling – a destination renowned for its tea estates and toy train, The City of Joy – Kolkata, the popular Tiger reserve and mangrove located at the confluence of the Padma, Brahmaputra & Meghna River – Sundarbans, and more. Shining new light on these renowned cities, towns & villages of Bengal, she will also take viewers through a captivating itinerary as she identifies a unique attraction at every step in her journey.

A real myriad melting pot of literature, culture, architecture, festivals, religions, and food, the 10-part travelogue is a platter offering diverse landscapes, history, and human stories that are yet to be discovered and explored within the land of the Bengal Tiger. Shonar Bengal aims to capture the off-beat, the road less travelled and showcase hidden gems and more via this travelogue. The host will also be seen adorning different kinds of Sarees that Bengal is popular for such as the Murshidabad Silk Saree, the authentic Kantha Work Saree and more.

On the launch of the new show, Amit Nair, Business Head, Zee Zest said, “Travel and Culture are key elements of our content pillars, and Shonar Bengal is the perfect amalgamation of the two worlds to bring together an exciting new look at Bengal. I am sure our viewers will enjoy Zest’s continued exploration of India’s rich and varied culture, people and places.”

Actor Sumona Chakravarti, with her roots in Bengal, is the ideal fit to host the show with her love for travel, exploring the unexplored, and her affinity towards Bengali food, festivals & culture. Excited to be part of this cultural adventure, host Sumona Chakravarti says, “I was brought up in Lucknow & Mumbai. With Zee Zest’s Shonar Bengal, it gave me a first-hand experience to discover my roots from a different lens. I got a chance to explore the state and unravel the stories that have been a part of my childhood, but from a distance. While this show, gave me a chance to get up close & personal and experience them for the first time. Being able to interact with people from diverse cultural backgrounds has been surreal and a great learning experience for me. The magnificent beauty of Bengal never fails to surprise me. I feel extremely honoured to be a part of the show and hope that with Zee Zest, we are able to yet again UNLIMIT experiences for the viewers.”

