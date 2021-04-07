MasterChef Australia Season 10 to air from April 12

Dive into the epic tenth series of MasterChef Australia promising a season full of surprises only on Zee Zest -a lifestyle channel. Conceptualized on contestants being tested by the biggest international and local culinary legends to create delicious home cooked meals, this ultimate cook-off begins on 12th April.

Instrumental to its success, the show’s favourite hosts and judges Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris return for the tenth year, to encourage and share their insights with the new bunch of talented chefs. This season will also see winners of the nine previous seasons at the auditions to mentor the twenty-four home cooks who will have the privilege of donning the MasterChef apron.

Excited to bring to viewers the iconic milestone season of the ultimate cook-off, Amit Nair, Business Head, Zee Zest said “MasterChef Australia is a globally renowned series that exemplifies all that Zee Zest stands for. With our core tenet to UNLIMIT experiences for our viewers, this intriguing show brings forth in a unique manner how home chefs of diverse backgrounds and skill sets unlimit their potential and express themselves through a common love - Food! Encompassing a gamut of emotions and thrills - from interesting cooking styles, presentations and unique challenges and tests, the show makes for an exhilarating watch.”

Through a decade, MasterChef Australia has showcased that when people truly believe in themselves, they can continue to UNLIMIT their experience and hone their creativity even under immense pressure with the toughest competition.

MasterChef Australia 10 is geared up to raise the bar, by not only intensifying tasks but also by drawing the world’s outstanding culinary icons who are becoming a beacon of inspiration to millions of people around the globe. The series welcomes back some of the most respected chefs in Australia and the world including Adriano Zumbo, Curtis Stone and domestic goddess Nigella Lawson. And for the first time in the show’s history, globally renowned, Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay makes an appearance, giving contestants unique challenges for an entire week! Viewers will also get the chance to witness the magic of Indian chef Saransh Goila who is known for his revolutionary butter chicken recipes.

Another surprise to look forward to, one lucky group of contestants will have the opportunity to cook for His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales in Darwin, with insight from Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, in a never seen before challenge.

Tune into Zee Zest every Monday at 4.30 pm to watch MasterChef Australia Season 10 - the ultimate cook-off filled with edge-of-the seat surprises!

