Zee Zest to air 'Junior Masterchef Australia - Season 3'

Zee Zest brings to you the much-awaited and applauded third season of Junior Masterchef Australia. A spin-off of the wildly popular cooking reality-show MasterChef Australia, the third season features contestants aged 9-14 years creating culinary wonders and dreaming bigger than ever as they battle it out to achieve their dream of becoming champion!

The show, with 14 contestants who beat almost 2,000 aspiring and inspiring young cooks, will now air on Zee Zest starting August 16th every Monday and Tuesday at 11 am. Furthermore, fresh from their rather successful previous season on the franchise, Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen are back as judges to motivate these young stars as they work towards putting their best food forward.

With children raising the bar and reaching never seen beforeculinary milestones, Junior Masterchef Australia is a delectable blend of suspenseful tension, camaraderie and above all, food that’ll make you wish you had something more exciting from your kitchen. Talented little chefs achieve unimaginable targets with the ultimate goal of materialising their big dream – all while leaving viewers, especially adults awestruck with their cooking abilities. Contestants aspire to inspire as they showcase the best of food to judging talent from across the globe.

Commenting on the launch of this globally renowned show, Amit Nair - Business Head, Zee Zest said, “We are elated to air Junior Masterchef Australia - a show that is an adequate representation of ‘age is just a number.’ The dishes and meticulous plating by the kids will leave viewers awestruck and wanting for more! With contestants from diverse backgrounds and skill sets that match up to established culinary legends, the show is set to keep viewers on their toes as one winner emerges as the champion.”

Junior Masterchef Australia will raise the bar even further, with exhilarating tasks, challenges and young home cooks that make Gourmet look like child’s play. The show will bring to you their small size yet tall talent that will be enhanced under the guidance and mentorship of some of the world's most iconic culinary experts.

Tune in to Junior Masterchef Australia Season 3 every Monday and Tuesday at 11 am only on Zee Zest