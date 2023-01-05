Lowe Lintas wins Lifestyle’s creative mandate

Fashion retail brand Lifestyle has appointed Lowe Lintas to manage its creative duties. As a part of the partnership, Lowe Lintas Bangalore will be responsible for the brand building mandate of the parent brand Lifestyle and its in-house brands (Ginger, Melange, Code, Forca, Fame Forever, IKSU, Kappa, Bossini, Smiley and Juniors). The account has been won after a competitive multi-agency pitch.

Lowe Lintas was awarded the mandate on the back of its inspiring strategy to infuse the Lifestyle brand with a higher order purpose and the distinct creative expressions that will help it to stand out and apart from other retail chains, the agency said.

Speaking on the partnership, Rohini Haldea, AVP & Head, Marketing - Lifestyle said: “We are delighted to onboard Lowe Lintas as our new brand building and creative partner. Their sound strategic thinking and path-breaking creative capabilities, combined with fashion expertise make them the perfect partner to lead Lifestyle. With this partnership, we look forward to creating inspiring, and impactful work that lead the consumer and take Lifestyle to the next level of engagement and growth.”

The world of fashion is evolving faster than ever, with every brand constantly aiming to stay relevant and establish a unique space in the consumer's mind. Through this collaboration, Lowe Lintas will play an integral role in positioning Lifestyle as the go-to fashion destination in the minds of these shoppers and pave the way to drive long-term growth for the brand.

Commenting on the win, Sonali Khanna, President and Head of Office - South, Lowe Lintas said: "While online shopping ruled during the pandemic, people are keen to return to a more visceral in-shop experience. But the plethora of choices available today, both offline and online, has made it imperative for brands to go beyond the obvious. Merely providing on-trend products or a captivating shopping experience is just not enough; brands have to connect with customers through a deeper meaning by taking a powerful stand that is both inspirational and aspirational at the same time.

