India Today’s Chaiti Narula moves on

Chaiti Narula, Anchor & Editor at India Today has quit. She was associated with the channel for close to five years.
“My next move is going to be in the Lifestyle space itself where I would create content in that space with a social commentary given my background as a lifestyle, political and business journalist for 16 years and also have one foot in news", Narula told e4m.
Narula has over 16 years of experience in print, digital and television. She started her career with Times of India and moved on to reporting with the Daily News & Analysis. She has worked with leading TV networks and has been the face of channels like CNBC, CNN News18 and ET Now.
IIM-Bangalore’s retd & current faculty members ask corp India to ‘de-fund hate speech’
In an open letter, the members have appealed for de-funding spread of misinformation and hate speech through news channels and social media
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 3:29 PM | 3 min read
A group of current and retired faculty members at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore have written an open letter to the leaders of corporate India about the “fragile state of internal security with an increasing risk of violent conflicts in the country”.
In the letter the faculty members have appealed for de-funding the spread of misinformation and hate speech through news channels and social media.
The letter reads:
Over the past few years, an open and public exhibit of hatred towards minorities in public discourse has become common practice in India: in political discourse, television news, as well as on social media.
The usage of othering, dehumanizing and demonizing language while referring to minorities has reached alarming levels, and acts of violent hate crimes, often by organized and radicalized groups, against minorities have seen a rise. The inaction of police and security forces during recent communal riots as well as the acquittal or pardoning of culprits involved in rape and mass murder during previous instances of riots, coupled with the silence of authorities has signalled a glaring level of complacency in place of urgency by the government.
These trends concern corporate India, as they point towards an increasing risk of violent conflicts in the country. In the worst case, such acts of violence could culminate into a genocide, which would annihilate the social fabric as well as the economy of the country, casting a long dark shadow over India’s future. Corporate India, which hopes to reach new frontiers of international growth and innovation in the 21st century, cannot afford to live with even a small possibility of such a scenario.
India has a long history of tolerance and peaceful coexistence of different faiths, and we would like to believe that the risk of large-scale violent conflicts or genocide in India is still small. However, this risk is no longer close to zero, as the rapidly increasing levels of radicalization of citizens are fermenting an atmosphere conducive to large-scale violence being triggered due to unexpected disturbances. Even if India does evade such a risk, it is certain that the deteriorating social fabric in the country, due to increasing hate and dehumanizing speech and radicalization, shall inevitably lead to escalating violence and socioeconomic uncertainty, permanently paralyzing the future of the country.
We believe that maintaining peace, stability and cohesion in the country is of paramount importance to corporate India without which India cannot become an economic powerhouse. The leaders of corporate India have an important and substantial role to play in curbing the spread of hate and misinformation.
We appeal to corporate India to:
- STOP FUNDING HATE: Stop funding any and all news and social media organizations that publicly air hateful or genocidal content against a community of people.
- SUPPORT RESPONSIBLE STAKEHOLDERS: Conduct an internal audit to ensure that their funds, in forms like advertising or donations, go to only such stakeholders, like news and social media organizations that conduct themselves responsibly, and not fan the flames of hate and misinformation.
- CURATE A WELCOMING WORK CULTURE: Mandatorily conduct timely diversity and inclusion sensitization events within their organizations to ensure their work culture remains welcoming to people of a variety of faiths and social backgrounds.
- USE YOUR VOICE FOR FRATERNITY: Vocally ensure that India’s diverse social fabric, public discourse, and democratic institutions remain strong.
India TV introduces exclusive CTV news channels
The network has become the first news group to have two dedicated CTV channels along with the main channel stream
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 11:20 AM | 3 min read
In the last few years, if one device has exponentially grown to the point of becoming a necessity, it is connected TV. As per the FICCI-EY report 2022, CTVs have increased to 10 million in India and are predicted to increase to 40 million by 2025. The CTV market size is building on the same lines as smartphone penetration has in the past.
Hence, recognizing this growth opportunity, India TV, which is one of the leading Hindi news channels in India, has now become the only news group to have two dedicated CTV channels along with the main channel stream at CTV devices. The group has introduced India TV Live, India TV Speed News and India TV Aap ki Adalat. Additionally, it is planning to launch a few more soon in future.
The decision is in line with the notion that CTV is changing the news landscape. CTV has emerged as a touchpoint of interest due to its unique ability to bring together the large screen TV experience. Additionally, it has the targeting/measurement capabilities of digital. It also gives access to affluent urban households. And lastly, it allows viewers to consume content as per parameters such as: nature of content, convenience, and consistency. Hence, India TV believes that there is an opportunity to go beyond the 24-hour barrier of providing content and facilitating structured information to the viewer.
Elaborating on the launch, Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, and CEO of India TV said, “Considering the exponential growth of the CTV market, it has become imperative to expand our content offerings on this platform. By launching these channels, we want to cement our position as a leader in the CTV space. We also want to show that value to our viewers by providing them contextualized, nuanced, and relevant information in multiple formats, themes, and devices on this platform.”
CTV value proposition is not just limited to content creators. CTV provides new ways for targeted advertising. Advertisers can reach specific audiences with relevant user-based ads, leading to more effective advertising campaigns.
Regarding ad dynamics in the CTV space, Ritu Dhawan further added that, “The way digital advertising has increased its market penetration across the ad industry and advertiser verticals, CTV is becoming a preferred medium for advertisers. As CTV is enabled with the power of the internet, ad opportunities and ad formats have increased for advertisers.”
The CTV ecosystem is forever evolving, thanks to rapid technological advancements. Keeping this in mind, India TV believes that it is essential to present content in the viewer’s familiar navigation and content styles. “We believe this approach has helped us maintain our position as India’s Most Engaged News Video Publisher,” Dhawan further stated. Moving forward, digital-first, localization, explainers, user-generated content will define content consumption in the future.
Rhea Bakshi’s docu ‘India’s Treasures’ awarded at New York International Film Awards
It was the only film from India to be awarded the Finalist Laurel
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 11:17 AM | 2 min read
A 17-year-old Class XII economics student Rhea Bakshi’s first documentary “India’s Treasures” has been awarded at the New York International Film Awards, in the best student film category. It was the only film from India to be awarded with the Finalist Laurel.
"India’s Treasures" captures the world of one of India’s centuries-old traditional art forms - handmade silver jewellery - adorned by royalties across all continents. Directed and presented by Rhea Bakshi, student of The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, Gurugram; the documentary travels through the magical Rajasthan, Jharkhand and narrow lanes of old Delhi to embrace artisans’ lives and showcase their pride, fears, sacrifice and passion while creating and preserving India’s distinct identity.
On the Finalist Laurel awarded by New York International Film Awards Rhea Bakshi said, “India’s Treasures highlights the irreplaceable value of Indian craftsmanship and the need to celebrate it on a global scale, and moreover its significance for India’s cultural, societal and economic growth. I am overjoyed and grateful to the New York International Film Awards jury for this distinguished honour. This will trigger a wider audience for the documentary and viewers will witness the impact and contribution of the talented self-employed Indian artists, especially women.”
“The focal point for this film was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of inclusive economic growth, which I believe is critical to realise the vision of making India the world's third-largest economy. For the last four years, I have been engaged with Nai Disha, a NGO providing education for underprivileged children, which sensitised me to the aspiration and challenges of the vulnerable sections of our society. I would like to share this award with all my students at Nai Disha who have immensely enriched my perspective and imminent career path,” Rhea added.
Firstpost’s YouTube channel crosses 100 million+ views
The achievement comes on the heels of surge in popularity fuelled by its video pivot earlier this year
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 6:47 PM | 1 min read
The YouTube channel of Firstpost has crossed 100 million+ views in just a little over six months. With a total of 123 million+ views and counting.
The journey from 11 million views in January to 123 million views in July represents an awe-inspiring growth trajectory of over 1000%, reinforcing the platform's ability to consistently produce engaging video content, resonate with diverse audiences and deliver news that surpass cultural and regional differences.
Firstpost’s achievement comes on the heels of surge in popularity fuelled by its video pivot earlier this year. It was driven by the launch of its flagship show 'Vantage,' hosted by the Managing Editor Palki Sharma. The show has taken the digital news landscape by storm, captivating global audiences with its compelling content and unique style.
Speaking on Firstpost's success, Managing Editor Palki Sharma said, "Crossing the 100 million views mark proves the incredible power of compelling storytelling. Our focus has always been on sharing thought-provoking news from all over the world in a way that resonates with our audience and maximizes their understanding. This milestone fuels our determination to keep pushing our boundaries, delivering value for the time spent by our global audience."
In addition to the resounding success of 'Vantage,' FirstPost’s other shows such as ‘Flashback’ and ‘Between The Lines’ have also contributed to the platform’s growth with their unique narrative and packaging style.
Zee News re-launches its prime time show DNA
The re-launch promises a lineup of episodes that delve into the heart of key issues
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 5:10 PM | 1 min read
Zee News has announced the return of the show "Daily News & Analysis" (DNA).
The re-launch of DNA on Zee News promises a lineup of episodes that delve into the heart of key issues, offering viewers not just headlines, but a comprehensive understanding of the news that shapes our world. From political developments to social issues, DNA is set to engage, inform, and spark meaningful conversations among its audience.
The slot between 9-10.30 PM has proven to be a golden day part on Zee News, where viewers eagerly tune in to catch the latest news, analysis, and discussions that matter.
Between 31st July and 4th August 2023, during the prime-time slot of 9-10:30 PM, the show achieved an impressive average concurrent view count of 137,610 (source Chrome Digi Track, Smart TVs - Cloud TV, Tizen, Vidaa, Roku, WebOS, Android, iOS & Linux, YouTube, browsers etc. and Smartphones - YouTube, OTT, native apps, browsers etc..).
"We are thrilled to witness the remarkable incremental audience across devices & platforms. This data reaffirms our strategic approach to delivering content that resonates with a wide spectrum of viewers across multiple platforms. As we continue to leverage cutting-edge technology and robust data analytics, we remain committed to enhancing our viewers' experience while delivering unmatched value to our advertisers and partners", said Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer of Zee Media Corporation. Limited
‘Response to Radio City’s ‘Made In Kerala’ has been extremely encouraging’
Rachna Kanwar, COO - Digital Media, Radio City & Mid-Day, speaks to exchange4media about the podcast’s upcoming second season
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 4:36 PM | 6 min read
Rachna Kanwar, COO - Digital Media, Radio City & Mid-Day, speaks to exchange4media about Radio City’s Malayalam podcast ‘Made In Kerala’ & more
Excerpts:
How is season 2 of Made in Kerala podcast different from season 1?
Radio City’s only Malayalam podcast ‘Made In Kerala’ with Sanish Bhaskaran is focused on indulging in deep unhindered conversations with its guests. With an average show time of 45 minutes, celebrities featured in the podcast talk about their personal journey, struggles, close-to-heart moments and also about their connection with Kerala. The fact that no other media has covered their Kerala side of the story makes every interview special and first-of-its-kind for the listeners. While Made In Kerala - Season 2 will continue to follow the much preferred slow-brewing conversation pattern, a whole new fleet of guests will be featured this season. We will interview celebrities who are incredibly known for their body of work not just in cinema but across multiple genres. We also plan to conduct live and direct interview sessions for the new season.
What genres does this podcast typically cover?
The show features leading Malayali celebrities known across India as well as globally for their talent and achievements in the fields of cinema, fashion, music, and media. The common link for the celebrities would be their connection to their motherland- Kerala and their lesser-known Malayali identity.
Can you share the interview line-up of this season?
So far, our host and producer Sanish Bhaskaran has interviewed Viji Venkatesh who made her debut at the age of 71 in Mollywood (Malayalam cinema). Known for the ‘Chai for Cancer’ initiative, she is the Region Head of Max Foundation. Besides that, we have received a confirmation from Ashish Vidyarthi's team about his participation and we are working on finalizing the date for his interview. We have also reached out to quite a few leading Bollywood celebrities who have a Kerala connection. In the inaugural season, we had well-known personalities such as Benny Dayal, Remo D’Souza, Suchitra Pillai, Abish Mathew, Bejoy Nambiar and others who shared interesting insights on our show. We are working towards having some great names associate with us this season too.
What is the objective of Radio City in launching a Kerala specific podcast?
Radio City has always been at the forefront of offering relevant content strategies in various regional languages and genres to engage with the audience. As the company has embarked on its Radigitalization journey, Radio City has been developing innovative digital podcasts and Made in Kerala is one of them. Made in Kerala with Sanish Bhaskaran is Radio City’s first Malayalam podcast that brings on board Malayalee celebrities, achievers, and change-makers from different walks of life. This podcast traverses through their lives and shares their experiences and stories in an interview fashion. As the first season received an overwhelming response from the audience, Radio City is back with the second season.
How has been the audience response for the inaugural season?
The launch of season two is a testimonial to the love and admiration Radio City’s Made in Kerala podcast with Sanish Bhaskaran received in the first edition. The response has been extremely encouraging and supportive. It has come as a surprise to our listeners to know details about celebrities and discover their never discussed before Malayali connection. For instance, not many were aware that the original name of the rapper-singer Raftaar is Kalathil Kuzhiyil Devadasan Dilin Nair. Similarly, the Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer opened up about his true name Ramesh Gopi on the show and shared his pride of being a Keralite. Made In Kerala - Season 1 was blessed with such unfiltered moments that surprised leading media channels in Kerala too. Prakash Kurup, Editor of Brahmastra was interviewed by a leading Kerala media house post the release of his interview on Radio City’s Made In Kerala podcast. It is only then many learned that he is from Kerala.
Made in Kerala podcast has been ranked no.1 in the Film & Interview Category on Apple Podcasts. What would you like to say about this?
It is truly gratifying to see the podcast getting abundant traction and preference among listeners on all platforms, especially on Apple Podcast. We were ranked number 5 in the month of May in the Film & Interview category on Apple Podcast. However, jumping to position 1 recently is the demonstration to the rich quality of content Radio City’s Made in Kerala podcast is producing. We are quite ecstatic about our ranking and are working harder to continue meeting the expectations of the loyal listeners in the second season.
About the host, Sanish Bhaskaran
Sanish Bhaskaran has been working as a communications professional since 2005. He began his career as a copywriter working purely on advertising concepts, creative ideation, sales-driven content creation, and video production. Later he switched his role to corporate communications post completing MBA from the School Of Management Studies, Cochin University. Being a ‘Malayali’ Sanish would always desire to watch shows and read content that brought Kerala to the center stage and feature the nuances of the region without being stereotypical. A Malayali/ Keralite is often projected only as a coconut lover, lungi wearer, one with faulty English conversing skills, and more. Thanks to OTT platforms, today Malayalam films are being recognized and revered for their superior content by a global audience. It was his love for Kerala that pushed him to conceive a show like ‘Made In Kerala’ in a podcast format which is ideal for today’s audience who like to consume content on the go. Since Sanish has lived in Kerala for most of his life, understanding the nuances of a true blue Malayali culture comes to him naturally. This has helped him converse with the guests with personal touches. It’s a delight to see them share their childhood times and connections with Kerala. At times even delivered popular Malayalam film dialogues and songs during interactions.
Radio City’s ‘Made In Kerala’ podcast with Sanish Bhaskaran features up-close conversations with celebrities you knew but have never heard them talking about themselves as Malayalees. And that makes the show unique and endearing to the listeners.
Meta shares insights to help marketers drive festive growth
According to the study, 66% of Diwali shoppers are more likely to consider purchasing from a business if they can contact them via instant messaging
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 5:32 PM | 2 min read
At the Meta Marketing Summit held in Mumbai on Thursday, the tech giant shared insights for this festive season, based on a study by YouGov commissioned by them. Among others, insights show how personalized content through ads on social channels is becoming more important for shoppers, how they seek online content in their local language and how engagement with online video is happening increasingly through our platforms.
The study* gives an understanding on how consumers are discovering products and services, shopping, and celebrating festivals like Diwali and beyond. Ahead of this year's festivities, we share this report for marketers to take into consideration, while working on their campaigns. Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of the Ads business, Facebook India (Meta), shares more context, “The festive season is always a time when businesses are gearing up for heightened consumer demand and marketers are looking at effective ways to tap this demand. Our festive insights will help in this regard, along with the reach of our platforms, the highly engaged audience on it and our ongoing investments in Reels, Business Messaging and in technology like AI.”
Key insights from the Meta commissioned study by YouGov:
- Personalized content through ads on social channels is becoming more important for Diwali shoppers, with 69% agreeing that it was easier to complete their Diwali shopping with personalized products and gift suggestions on Facebook and Instagram.
- Diwali shoppers seek online content in their local language. 76% of Diwali shoppers prefer to see advertising in the local language, growing significantly year-on-year.
- Engagement with online video happens on Meta technologies. 8 in 10 Diwali shoppers use Meta technologies to watch videos. Meta technologies is the most important channel for short form videos (87%) and creator content (79%).
- Influencer and creator content influences purchases, as 66 % of Diwali shoppers agree that creators influence their purchase decisions.
- Business Messaging continues to grow in India during Diwali. 8 in 10 shoppers used WhatsApp (64%), Instagram (39%) and Messenger (38%) to engage with a business during Diwali. 66% of Diwali shoppers are more likely to consider purchasing from a business if they can contact them via instant messaging.
- VR & AR are valuedduring Diwali. There is a noticeable increase in the proportion of Diwali shoppers likely to use AR/VR tools to explore products. 3 out of 5 shoppers feel AR experiences help get them into the Diwali spirit, and ultimately help their purchase decisions
- Raksha Bandhan and Dussehra offer sales potential that nearly match Diwali.In addition to Diwali, almost 8 in 10 also shopped for Raksha Bandhan and Dussehra in 2022.
