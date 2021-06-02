Manish Agarvwal elevated as VP & Head Marketing of Zee Zest

Agarvwal has been associated with the channel for over seven years. He was the Head of Marketing in his last role

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has promoted Manish Agarvwal as VP and Head Marketing of its lifestyle channel Zee Zest.

Agarvwal reports directly to the Business Head and CMO Marketing in his current role, as he is handling Marketing & Branding verticals for Zee Zest TV channel, Social Media assets, Events and Website.

Agarvwal has been associated with ZEEL for over seven years and was the head of marketing for the channel in his previous role.

He joined ZEEL in February 2014 as brand head of Zee Cinema, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Anmol Cinema and Zee Cine Awards

Prior to ZEEL, he has worked with the Times Network as content and digital marketing manager of Movies Now & Movies Now HD. He also worked with media companies like Star TV Network and Sony Pictures Network India.

