'Nothing is more powerful than a micro-community'
Experts spoke on 'Built Thriving Communities Through Digital & Creative Media', at the e4m iDAC 2023
At the e4m iDAC 2023, Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder & CEO, White Rivers Media chaired a panel discussion on “Built Thriving Communities Through Digital & Creative Media”. The panellists were Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga; Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-Founder & CEO, Buffalo Soldiers; and Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder & Director, Social Beat.
Gandhi started the session by inviting the panellists to talk about the right intersection between culture and commerce. To this, Arora replied, “Culture is built by what kind of work you are doing. The merit of the work also defines a culture to a larger extent. So all the organizations, all the companies, global setups are defined by the products they have built.”
“All of us as an organization aligned to that one goal is what defines culture in a nutshell. The goal could be anything. It could be service excellence, it could be customer-first approach, or whatever it is. You pick up Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, they are defined by that one goal. Everybody in the organization thinks about that goal and then you define your mission, vision and add pieces to it. When everybody is aligned to that one goal, it kind of moves in a community space.”
Agreeing with Arora, Chawla said, “I think it's really about creating value. People need to feel connected to the users over time. To build a community, we need to feel connected. That is really at the heart of building those communities and that means the brand that creates it needs to add value, needs to be able to be authentic and allow others in the community to be authentic.”
“For me, building communities starts right at home. Himanshu was talking about culture and I agree with him because I think when we start off, we all call ourselves startups and if we call ourselves startups we need to start behaving like startups. One of the things that we enabled at Buffalo Soldiers is that we give equity to each and every member. That for me is something that is non-negotiable,” Chakrabarti added.
Gandhi took the session forward by discussing GenZ consumers. He asked, “Have you been building GenZ first communities and what has your experience been dealing with them?
Arora answered, “For my parents, roti kapda makan was big stuff. For us, we moved to the next level where convenience was that. Uber, Ola came into the picture. Zomato and all came into the picture. Now that is by default. What is next for them (GenZ)? I always believe that two things are going to define the next 10-15 years of our journey. One is GenZ, the second is luxury. If a product or a community could build on top of it, they will prosper in the next 10-15 years.”
Chawla explained, “For brands that we work with, often it is about the kind of content we create because they (GenZ) have a lot more options, they have less patience than many of us have. They get distracted very quickly. The kind of communication we would create for a brand that's targeting that audience would be very different and frankly building a community for GenZ is not easy, because they have a zillion options.”
“Hence it is really about ‘can you still connect with them and can you build that brand love?’ That is something that we probably are still trying to achieve. Building a community where they really feel connected, is still probably a work in progress in some sense.”
Talking about targeting GenZ and the contradictions that the GenZ population brings in their behaviour, Chakrabarti said, “When we are working for brands like. say Fastrack, it is very important that we let some of our very young folks including somebody who joined 2 months back lead that conversation because you know they kind of understand. They bring those contradictions together beautifully. As we move forward, we will understand how the generation of GenZ settles in. It should be an ongoing process.”
Moving the conversation forward, Gandhi said, “A lot of things within the digital ecosystem are maturing enough where the original subconscious strategy was expanding the network, now the strategy is to narrow it down to relevance. There are so many of these new-age Telegram groups or new-age Reddit groups, Discord groups and whatnot. Have you seen some initial success or some success in communities beyond your traditional social media as I call it?”
Chawla responded, “We have done some of it on Quora, some of it on Reddit. What we realized over time is authenticity on these platforms is very important. You want to be participating both as a brand as well as maybe consumers that love you and have that connection with you. But if that conversation or what you're saying doesn't feel real and authentic, that starts breaking apart. The other part is consistency because brands obviously want to do everything. So you have to find what is the second or third channel that you really want to go deeper into.”
“Often brands that have succeeded are the ones that have consistently built that with the right kind of content and value, found the right influencers and real consumers to be part of those communities. That is when that flywheel starts working because otherwise, you do it for a few months and it doesn't work. Building a community is a journey over many many quarters to make that really come to life.”
Talking about micro-communities, Chakrabarti said, “Nothing is more powerful than a micro-community. A lot of people go to social media and think about what are kind of followers they want. We work with Udaan and one of the things we guided them to do was the people who have their apps and order from their apps, the retailers, the Kirana Wallas, we ensured that those Kirana Wallas are actually following them on social media whether it is Facebook or Instagram or wherever they are present. ‘Can you also follow them on social media? Because you are using this app as the lifeline of your business.’ So, I think micro-communities are the way to go.”
Sharing his closing remarks on fostering a culture-first community within his organization, Arora said, “If a first-time manager Is treating his mentees or subordinates the way the founder is treating everybody, that clearly defines culture because it comes from top to the first of managers. There is no rocket science around it if that is the good way to look at it.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Hrithik Roshan dons director's hat for Arrow
The actor has directed his first ad campaign for the menswear brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 10:14 AM | 2 min read
Hrithik Roshan, the brand ambassador for Arrow, has directed his first ad campaign - an engaging new commercial for the renowned premium menswear brand. The new ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow’ campaign encourages men to celebrate every occasion and milestone, whether personal or professional, in style with Arrow’s excellent menswear range.
Hrithik donned the director’s hat for this ad and talks about his experience in the film, explaining how he believes that ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow’. The brand’s message has always been to help customers feel on top of the world with Arrow. The latest film directed by the Bollywood star builds on this inspiring message and emphasizes the fact that every special moment from an office convention or the day you propose to your child’s convocation or your directorial debut, deserves to be celebrated in style with Arrow.
The campaign talks about how every special moment deserves an Arrow, for Hrithik, his directorial debut acts as a milestone and a very special moment, and he is having this special moment with Arrow. This campaign also marks the launch of a new collection of versatile wardrobe staples that are elegant, fashionable, and perfect for any celebratory occasion. It comprises a range of elevated formals like wrinkle-resistant autopress formal shirts, autoflex trousers with a flexible waistband, knit blazers, checked shirts, sporty business casuals, ceremonial wear, and modern workwear in terms of the New York collection.
A well-known American professional wear brand, Arrow has been instrumental in shaping menswear since 1851. It was launched in India in 1993 as one of the first premium international brands in the country. Arrow currently has over 200 exclusive stores and is available in over 2000 multi-brand outlets in 109 cities across India.
“I love how Arrow celebrates every special occasion in our lives with its versatile collection of menswear. I am thrilled to be a part of the new Arrow Campaign, in which I celebrate my milestone moment. From 25 years of being in front of the camera, I have stepped behind it for the Arrow campaign.” says Hrithik Roshan.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Barbenheimer blows up, brands rush in
Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer have spawned a cultural phenomenon that refuses to die down, and brands want in on it
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 10:02 AM | 2 min read
Two blockbuster movies, with two diametrically different themes, brought together by fate and a joint release date. We are talking about perhaps the biggest head-to-head collisions in the history of cinema -- Barbie vs Oppenheimer, which has spawned a cultural chimera called the "Barbenheimer."
Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are as different as night and day, which makes Barbenheimer all the more diverting for netizens. Barbie is more light-hearted while Oppenheimer is more sombre centred on the eponymous American theoretical physicist named the country's "father of the atomic bomb." Even the colour schemes of both movies are contrasting with candy shades dominating Barbie's colour palette and a sea of blue, grey and brown in Oppenheimer.
The whole idea started out as a joke initially with the internet spawning memes centred on the differences between the two. Today, it has into such a big cultural phenomenon that even brands are vying to be a part of it.
Here's how brands like Swiggy, Zomato and Uber tried to hitch their wagon to the Barbenheimer train.
Ajio
2 tickets for the Barbie and Oppenheimer movie please pic.twitter.com/JtZo7ypxMG— AJIO (@AJIOLife) July 21, 2023
Blinkit
1 ticket for 1 ticket for— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) July 19, 2023
Barbie Oppenheimer
please please pic.twitter.com/pMXcgdWZkf
Bumble India
View this post on Instagram
Coca Cola
View this post on Instagram
Durex
View this post on Instagram
McDowells
View this post on Instagram
Tinder
y'all might wanna take notes ?? pic.twitter.com/c9149bUjsr— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) July 20, 2023
Swiggy
which side are you on? ? pic.twitter.com/Q71DeZLoOj— Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 21, 2023
Uber
Petition to declare 21st July a holiday for celebrating #Barbenheimer ?#BarbieTheMovie #Barbie #OppenheimerFilm #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/a6xZ5YFtjA— Uber India (@Uber_India) July 20, 2023
Times Prime
View this post on Instagram
McCain
Happy #Barbenheimer weekend! ??— McCain Foods India (@McCainFoodsInd) July 22, 2023
Satisfy your hunger pangs with McCain French Fries & get ready to watch the films! ?#McCain #Barbie #Oppenheimer #Fries #MovieSnacks #FrenchFries #McCainFries #Marketing #MovieTime pic.twitter.com/BFjFa2Q2gC
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TCM Sports appoints Sudip Roy as Executive Vice President
Roy comes with an experience of over two decades in sales and marketing roles
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 22, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
TCM Sports has appointed Sudip Roy as Executive Vice President. Prior to this Roy was Cluster National Head at ZMCL.
This will be his second stint at TCM Sports.
Roy comes with an experience of over two decades in sales and marketing roles, with a specific emphasis on strategic planning, business development, advertising sales and customer relationship management, across leading media houses.
He has also served stint as Executive Vice President with Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd., where he headed the revenue function of the Hindi cluster during different phases of his 6-year tenure.
Before Network 18, Roy worked with Neo Sports and Neo Prime channels as Senior Vice President & Revenue Head. He also worked in various leadership positions at ABP News Network for 8 years and Zee Network for 7 years.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ShareChat & Moj City Connects arrives in Ahmedabad
The event, powered by e4m, will feature industry leaders and brand custodians sharing insights on Bharat and Young India’s consumer behaviour
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 6:05 PM | 3 min read
With evolving consumer behaviour and preferences, the Indian market is subject to rapid changes due to its dynamic nature. Marketers are now finding ways to tap a wider section of the audience, implement innovative and impactful marketing strategies, and adopt newer mediums like short-format videos to gain an edge over their competitors. ShareChat & Moj, in association with exchange4media Group, have rolled out the next phase of City Connects across Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.
Ahmedabad will be the inaugural city to host the next phase of the event on July 21, where agency leaders, brand custodians, and business owners will address key behaviour themes for consumers from Bharat and young India and unlock the untapped potential of Short Format Videos (SFV).
As the next clusters of social media users emerge from the regional markets of Bharat, there has been an increasing emphasis on regional marketing, posing a challenge for marketers. The new set of users prefer regional languages as their main language on social media, and hence marketers need to find ways to decode and devise suitable marketing strategies for such an audience. To understand the cultural nuances and connect with their target audience, it is the need of the hour for marketers to have a partner on board to help them tailor their marketing approach to suit the unique needs and preferences of their audience.
In a bid to help marketers tap into this opportunity, Sharechat and Moj are organising City Connects. This is a unique opportunity for marketers to find out how Bharat and young India shop, what mediums they use, and their purchasing patterns. The one-of-a-kind initiative will facilitate meaningful conversations and equip leaders with consumer behaviour trends and cultural references to win over audiences.
Sharechat & Moj City Connects is an excellent opportunity for marketers to learn how Sharechat and Moj’s language-first capabilities can help them become relatable and relevant to consumers from Bharat and young India. This initiative will help marketers understand how content creation and Short-Format Video (SFV) could pave the pathway for brands to effectively reach India’s diverse demography and will help them derive actionable insights and a blueprint to drive growth.
Our enthralling line-up of speakers includes:
- Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Business, ShareChat & Moj
- Seema Walia, Director Scaled Business, ShareChat & Moj
- Chirag Dagli, Founder & Director, Communication Crafts
- Khushboo Sharma, Founder and CEO, Zero Gravity Communications
- Rishabh Verma, Head of Marketing, Havmor
- Anuj Arora, Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony Limited
- Mitul Shah, Founder and CCO, Calculated Chaos
- Sanjay Adesara, Head of Marketing, Adani Wilmar
- Hemaang Gandhi, Founder & CEO, Rioconn Interactive Pvt. Ltd
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Buffalo Soldiers is Rising e4m Maverick Agency of the Year
e4m Maverick Awards 2023 celebrates independent agencies of India for their remarkable and outstanding works
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 8:56 PM | 1 min read
Advertising agency Buffalo Soldiers has bagged the 'Rising e4m Maverick Agency of the Year’ title at the e4m Maverick Awards 2023. The awards night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the OTT and advertising domain. The agency has won gold for its #BridgeTheGap Hackathon for Women (2022) campaign for its client NLB Services.
Apart from Buffalo Soldiers, several independent media agencies won gold for their outstanding work. The other media agencies that won gold across categories for their outstanding work include Howl Digital, Internet Moguls, Sociowash Media Pvt Ltd, Hansa Cequity & Mahindra Auto, Xerxes By Xapads Media, Applabs MediaTrivayu Media Works, SRV Media, ITC Sixth Sense, Alliance Advertising, DViO Digital Pvt Ltd and Dainik Jagran-inext.
The e4m Maverick Awards celebrate the independent agencies of India for their remarkable work and out-of-the-box marketing strategies and impressive innovations. The awards recognise and acknowledge the marketing marvels of the media, digital and creative agencies who have shown exemplary performance and made a significant contribution to the industry.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'It is not easy to enter omnichannel, but it is more rewarding'
A panel at the recently-held D2C summit delved into the subject of changing D2C trends
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 4:09 PM | 5 min read
Of the numerous panel discussions held at the day-long D2C Revolution Summit, one was on 'Decoding the speeding trends and what the future holds for the D2C industry'. Moderated by Gaurav Dhawan, CRO, Times Network, the panel comprised Arjun Vaidya, Co-Founder, V3 Ventures; Vishal Jindal, Founder & CEO, Biryani By Kilo; Abhinav Mathur, Founder, Something’s Brewing; Rohit Chawla, Founder & CEO, Innovis and Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-Founder & CMO, Mivi.
Speaking on some of the trends in the D2C market that people are encashing on, Vaidya said, "I consider myself one of those experienced D2C founders because we started in 2016 when the perm D2C did not exist. At that time people thought we were crazy to go online. All consumption was mostly happening offline. So, it was a big step forward to go D2C. Over the years, more brands started to build and investors started supporting other brands and consumers started consuming online, the term D2C got coined. In 2019, we grew even further and became mainstream. Then in 2020, the world changed but for our industry, it was a watershed moment. My parents, who had never operated online, were active in the space - placing orders and making online payments. Behaviours started to change. People like us started to believe that offline is dead. We obviously got proven wrong when around mid-2022, everything started reopening and people went back to their old habits and offline came back. So, overall, if you look at that journey, while D2C is now much larger than it was pre-pandemic, offline is back. So, there is much more competition in D2C. And we have some fundamental things that we need to keep in mind in 2023 - one, CAC is at an all-time-high; two, consumers understand products; three, as my dad says, he wants quick delivery, and four, at some scale, offline becomes an important conversation to have for the next leg of scale."
Mathur said, "Discovery is what D2C brands effectively get first and this has only become more accentuated. So, for a lot of brands like us, during Covid transactions were happening online. Now, the discovery has stayed online, but the actual transaction remains online and has also moved to physical spaces. So, that I would say is a big change."
When asked about how omnichannel has shaped his business thoughts, Chawla said, "We are actually not very omnichannel. We are mostly online; 95 per cent of our business is online right now. We do experiment with the concept of offline, but what we have realised is that it is a little expensive to build that channel as well. It seems easy and probably the right thing to do but it takes a lot of time and patience to build that network. Because D2C is very simple, comparatively. You can run an ad and get a transaction very quickly and get instant feedback. But retail and the omnichannel part is a little difficult."
Speaking on omnichannel, Devabhaktuni said, "We were a bootstrapped brand when we started in 2016, so we were very clear going the omnichannel route during the initial years was not for us, especially with electronics. When you walk into a store and you are not an established brand, you are fighting with international brands. You would not get the space that you would need and the promotion that you would need. So, definitely, the online platforms have tremendously helped us in the journey and then D2C we have built after two years. Once we started to establish a brand, we have built an amazing customer experience with our own website and we have only started venturing omnichannel this year because now we see customers walking into the store and asking for MIVI. Now, that is an easy entrant and would help you to get that leverage to maintain or grow in the channel. It is not easy to enter omnichannel but it is more rewarding."
On being asked whether he preferred to operate in the online or offline space for his brand, Jindal said, "Biryani By Kilo is primarily in the cloud kitchen and food delivery business. Having said that, we have always had a dine-in model since 2016-17. so, we do believe that consumer behaviour is different in different cities, like for Mumbai and Delhi where the rentals are higher and the customers do not have time. It does not make sense to have dine-ins. But let's say we are going to a city like Jaipur or Jalandhar or Kanpur or Mysuru, we do make our first outlet a dine-in one. So, it is not one size fits all. Because a customer in Jalandhar will have more time, and I am speaking in a very generalised fashion, than a Mumbai customer. We have 35-40 dine-in outlets in different cities, including Mumbai and Delhi. But having said that, only 10-15 per cent of our business come from dine-in and I think this is a continuous journey from online to offline and vice-versa, which the brands will have to keep taking all through their life cycle depending on which channel is ready and which channel is expensive at that point of time."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
White Rivers Media bags Maverick Agency of the Year title at e4m Maverick Awards 2023
The independent integrated digital marketing agency won 8 golds, 9 silver and 2 bronze metals in various categories
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 8:52 PM | 1 min read
White Rivers Media was honoured with the ‘Maverick Agency of the Year’ award at the e4m Maverick Awards 2023 held in Mumbai on Friday.
White Rivers Media, an independent integrated digital marketing agency, won 8 gold metals, 9 silver and 2 bronze metals in different categories.
The e4m Maverick Awards honours outstanding works done by regional, national, small-medium, and independent agencies for their excellence, innovation and creativity. The star-studded awards night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the advertising and media industry.
The awards recognise and acknowledge the marketing marvels of the media, digital and creative agencies who have shown exemplary performance, made a significant contribution to the industry and their organisations, and can prove their campaigns have had a measurable effect.
The entries were judged by eminent experts across seven different categories – Digital Marketing, MarTech, Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Traditional Marketing, Sectoral Marketing and Special Awards, which are further divided into sub-categories.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube