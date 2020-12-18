Zee Thirai announces special segment '1 Mani Thirai Arangam'

Zee Thirai, in the true spirit of its brand tag line “Rathathil Kalandhadu Cinema”, is set to dazzle ardent movie buffs with yet another special segment – “1 – Mani Thirai Arangam”’. The uniqueness of this segment offering is that every week, the channel will curate seven of Tamil cinema’s finest based on a special theme.

The first of the themes called “Mersal Heroines”, will showcase an eclectic mix of women-centric movies. Tamil Cinema is a land full of stories and genres, with a strong collection of women-led films that have set a benchmark for fresh and unique storytelling. Reflecting the nature of strong Tamil women, the films being telecasted next week bring out stories of strong-willed, independent, yet every-day women. It is sure to keep ardent fans enthralled for a week starting 21st December 2020, at 1:00 pm every day. Beyond this, week on week, the audiences will be served with a fresh buffet of unique and carefully curated thematic movies which will keep them coming back for more.

The below movies will be screened on Zee Thirai during the week of December 21st – December 27th at 1:00 pm.

21st December – Devi 2

22nd December – Lisaa 3D

23rd December – Nadigaiyar Thilagam

24th December – Dora

25th December – Kanaa

26th December – Baagamathie

27th December – Mohini

“Devi 2” is a horror comedy-drama starring Tamannah Bhatia in the lead role, and Prabhu Deva, Nandita Swetha, Jagan, and Kovai Sarala n supporting roles and is a sequel to the 2016 movie Devi. “Lisaa 3D” is also a horror flick and India’s first-ever stereoscopic 3D horror film that stars Anjali, Sam Jones, Makarand Deshpande and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. “Nadigaiyar Thilagam”, a critically acclaimed 2018 biography of the veteran yesteryear south Indian heroine, Savithri is the story of her journey from humble beginnings to extraordinary fame. The movie stars Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salman, Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda in pivotal roles. “Dora” is a 2017 action horror-thriller movie at the centre of which is a woman – Pavalakkodi, played by Nayanthara – and a haunted car. This movie is definitely worth a watch for fans of spooky thrillers!

The Sivakarthikeyan, Sathyaraj and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer, ‘Kanaa’ is an inspiring sports drama about Kowsi (Aishwarya Rajesh) and Murugesan (Sathyaraj) and their shared dream of carving a place for Kowsi in the Indian women’s cricket team. The 2018 thriller-horror film, ‘Bhaagamathie’ stars Anushka Shetty and Jayaram in the lead roles, and Unni Mukundan, Murali Sharma, and Asha Sarath in other pivotal roles. “Mohini” is a Tamil horror film directed by Ramana Madhesh, starring Trisha and Jackky Bhagnani in the lead roles.