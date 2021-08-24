ZEE Tamil unveils Survivor trailer

Followed by the first look trailer unveil of Survivor by beloved actor Siva Karthikeyan, ZEE Tamil has now unveiled the trailer with confirmed contestants on 22nd August 2021 by actor Arya. The promo not only gave fans a glimpse of the grandness of the Survivor’s format but also discloses the names of some of the contestants. Fans to mark their calendars as the massive show is all set to hit the television screens and enthrall audiences from 12th September onwards daily at 9.30 PM.

Actors Nandha and Vikranth, popular actress and television personality Vijayalakshmi who has gained immense fame since her debut in Chennai – 28, Besant Ravi who has worked as stunt choreographer in multiple successful films across Tamil and other language films, renowned model and actress Gayathri Reddy, Actress Srusti Dange, Comedian Thambi Ramaiah’s son Umapathi Ramaiah, who is an actor & aspiring director predominantly known for his Tamil films will be seen on the show in addition to Video jockey and YouTube personality VJ Parvathy.

The transcendent promo shows host Action King Arjun’s stunning looks, scintillating action and gives the audience a sneak-peak into the adventures and challenges the contestants will face during their 90-day journey. Right from the inspiring lyrics of the promo 'Vizzhundhalumae yezhundhoduvaen' which brings out the extraordinary resilience and spirit of humans to the magnificent visuals, the audience is sure to be in glued to their television screens of Zee Tamil channel from 12th September.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)