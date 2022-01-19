MIB seeks comments from ZEEL following complaint against Zee Tamil's reality show

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a notice to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on a complaint filed against its Tamil GEC Zee Tamil for alleged obnoxious comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a reality show on the channel.

In a notice to ZEEL MD Punit Goenka, the MIB has asked the broadcaster to provide response within seven days on the complaint filed with the ministry against the show. The complaint was filed by Tamil Nadu BJP's State President of IT and Social Media Cell CTR Nirmal Kumar.



“I am directed to inform you that this Ministry has received a complaint against the telecast of a TV programme Junior Super Star Season 4 on 15.01.2022 (January 15) by Zee Tamil TV channel," the MIB order reads. "It is requested to provide comments on the complaint to this Ministry within a period of 7 days, failing which further action will be taken.”



In his complaint, Kumar has alleged that two child contestants performed a skit that was allegedly mocking PM Modi in a skit which aired on January 15. In the episode, the two child contestants took a dig at the PM through indirect references to the central government's failed demonetisation attempt, disinvestment and Modi's extravagant lifestyle.

Kumar also wrote a letter to ZEEL Chief Cluster Officer (Linear & OTT) Siju Prabhakaran to complaint against the show. In the letter, Kumar alleged that the children, aged around 10 years were deliberately asked to make comments against the PM.

“Scathing remarks were passed about demonetisation, his diplomatic travel to various countries, PM’s attire and disinvestment. For a child below the age of ten, it would have been impossible to even understand what these really mean. But, under the name of comedy, these topics were forced into the children,” Kumar said in the letter.

“It is evident that the channel made no effort to curtail this blatant misinformation passed casually and that too through young children. In an effort to outrun their fellow participants, these children just do what it is told to them. What was being spoken is beyond their reasonable understanding and the guardians of these minors and the channel have to be held legally and morally accountable for this act,” he added.

