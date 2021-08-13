Zee Tamil issues note on Independence Day celebrations

As the nation gears up to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day, Zee Tamil announces a power-packed line-up for their ardent fans and loyal audience. Keeping the spirit high and taking the patriotic fervor higher, Zee Tamil is all set to showcase a marathon of blockbuster films and audience-favorite shows throughout the day on 15th August.

The highlight of the day is the World Television Premiere of 2021’s most talked movie Dhanush starrer ‘Karnan’. Featuring Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, and introducing debutant Rajisha Vijayan, the critically acclaimed movie will air at 6 pm. The film follows the life of an angry young villager who is eagerly waiting for his job appointment in the military. From undergoing several hardships to standing up against the authorities to get the basic rights of his oppressed people, Karnan is determined and relentless in his fight against a system that's deliberately and cruelly stacked against them.

Starting the day on an aspirational and patriotic note is the Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel starrer ‘En Peru Surya En Veedu India’ at 8 am. The movie narrates a young man's journey of discovering himself and achieving his goal of serving the country. This will be followed by the intriguing action thriller ‘Mirugaa’ at 10.30 am. The popular debate show, ‘Tamizha Tamizha- Stars Special’ will air a 2-hour special episode and features two groups of people showcasing two contradicting sides on the *Stars & Their Families* at 1 pm.

Bringing in the celebrations is one of the highest budgeted shows during its launch in 2017, ‘Yaaradi Nee Mohini-Vetri Vizha’ at 3 PM. Celebrating 1250 episodes, the show will not only honor and felicitate the artists and the entire crew but also bring forward nostalgic moments, experiences, and excitements, dating back to the launch of the show in April 2017.

Witness the Grand launch of a new prime-time show - ‘Ninaithale Inikum’, where RJ Vijay and Kiki Vijay will introduce the cast of the show and engage with the viewers giving a glimpse of the concept of the new show.

