ZEEL to launch HD feeds of Zee Thirai & Zee Picchar

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 8:27 AM
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) plans to launch HD feeds for its Tamil and Kannada movie channels- Zee Thirai and Zee Picchar. The network has revised its Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for the new channels which are priced at Rs 12 each. 

The company, on its official website, has mentioned that the revised RIO will be effective from September 5, 2021.

“The change in this RIO has been mandated due to the launch of two pay high-definition channels of ZEEL namely, Zee Thirai HD and Zee Picchar HD,” stated the RIO document.

The network hasn’t made an official announcement yet. 

Zee Thirai and Zee Picchar were launched in December 2019.

