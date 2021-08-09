Zee Thirai to air blockbuster movies from August 9

Zee Thirai has announced three movies which will have their ‘Zee Thirai Premiere’ - ‘Ghazi’ on Thursday, 12th August at 4:30 pm, followed by ‘Marma Bhoomi’ on Friday, 13th August at 7:00 pm and last but not the least ‘Oh My Kadavulae’ on Sunday, 15th August at 7:00 pm. Ghazi features Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles and is a war film that captures the mysterious happenings during the Indo – Pakistani war of 1971. ‘Marma Bhoomi’ starring Sumanth in the lead role is the story of an atheist unfolding the series of mysteries surrounding a temple. Lastly, ‘Oh My Kadavulae’, is the story of two friends set on the journey of getting married without having any romantic feelings for each other.

In addition to this, the week starts off on an eerie note with ‘Bhaagamathie’ an edge–of–the–seat thriller starring Anushka Shetty, Unni Mukundhan and Jayaram on Monday, 9th August at 7:00 pm. Balancing it out is exceptional love - drama ‘Pyaar Prema Kadhal’ on 10th August at 10:00 am starring Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson. Up next is ‘Dhilluku Dhuttu 2’ on 11th August at 7:00 pm which is a horror comedy film that features Santhanam and Shritha Sivadas in the lead. Ending the high action-packed week is the story of a cop who is caught in between his duties and sinking marital life on Saturday, 14th August at 7:00 pm with ‘Kalidas’.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)