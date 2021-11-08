Sun TV Network Q2 revenue up 10% to Rs 828.67 crore

Sun TV Network has reported 9.59% growth in revenue at Rs 828.67 crore for the quarter ended 30th September as against Rs 756.16 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Ad revenue was up 39.84% at Rs 341.77 crore from Rs 245 crore a year ago.



Total income for the quarter was up by 10.77% at Rs 894.66 crore, as against Rs 807.71 crore. Total expenses jumped 6% to Rs 367.08 crore from Rs 346.97 crore. EBITDA increased 3.69% to Rs 520.58 crore from Rs 502.03 crore. Net profit rose 13.71% at Rs 393.32 crore against Rs 345.91 crore.



Sun TV Network operates TV channels across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bangla, airs FM radio stations across India and owns the Sun Risers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

