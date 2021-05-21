Zee Telugu introduces 7-day Facebook Live series with Dr. Kalyan Chakravarthy

The global COVID-19 pandemic has jolted us out of our comfort zones. Along with the emphasis on building immunity and physical wellbeing, there are now increasing calls not to ignore mental health. To address some burning topics, Zee Telugu, a popular channel in the Telugu market is introducing a Facebook LIVE with the renowned psychologist Dr Kalyan Chakravarthy MBBS, M.D. (Psychiatry); MRC Psych (London), Senior Consultant Psychiatrist & Relationship Counsellor who would be part of the 7-day LIVE series from 21st May – 27th May 2021.

Dr Kalyan who is a household name in the hearts of Telugu viewers through Bathuku Jatka Bandi will be discussing Managing Mental Health during the coronavirus pandemic every day at 5:00 PM starting from 21st May on Zee Telugu’s Facebook page. Doctor will discuss curial topics such as anxiety - sudden news of the death of near & dear ones; Work From Home stress; if ignorance bliss or dangerous; productivity anxiety & claustrophobia (lockdown/ Fear of Missing Out etc.); parental anxiety - with children spending their childhood in the pandemic lockdown; how to stay motivated in these tough and challenging times; and self-help therapy at home.

