Filmmaker Prakash Jha implores everyone to take mental health seriously
Jha was addressing the audience at the fourth edition of The Restore Awards
Filmmaker Prakash Jha came out in support of mental health warriors at the fourth edition of The Restore Awards™️ held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Jha stated, “It's time to treat mental health at par with physical health. When you have an accident, or heart attack, you run to the doctor. But when we have an emotional breakdown, we hush it. Unmute yourself.”
The Restore Awards™️ are an annual event that began in 2019, to help people come out with their physical and emotional suffering rather than hush it up. Other leaders who attended the awards ceremony as special guests were Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Industries who was also the first chief guest in 2019 for these awards; Dr Jawahar Panjwani, senior orthopaedic surgeon, who supports mind-body healing instead of just prescriptions and surgeries, actor Vivek Mushran who came out in support for the cause, and other senior corporate business leaders who have over the last four years, consistently demonstrated their solidarity for the awards.
While lighting the inauguration lamp at the awards ceremony, which recognises and celebrates mental health warriors, healers, doctors, and sustainability entrepreneurs, Jha explained his presence by saying, “These awards are the catalyst between those struggling with emotional health issues, often without family support, and therapists, doctors who are doing impactful work in the space of mental wellbeing. With my presence, I support and applaud these on-ground angels impacting their communities." His films – many reaching blockbuster status - push society and the system to confront issues of bonded labour, caste, class, power, politics, policing, corruption, patriarchy, and resistance. And now, it seems like he is challenging society to open up about the trauma of mental health issues.
“It just took one email from us for him to agree to stand for this cause and be our chief guest at the awards,” said Rachna Chhachhi, cancer nutrition expert and founder, The Restore Awards™️. “He didn’t even pause. Normally, we have been told celebrities charge but Prakashji immediately agreed because the cause is bigger than any of us.”
Instituted by four women health experts under the banner of Shuddha™️, The Restore Awards™️ have a global esteemed independent jury to pick out the winners every year. Presented by Ageas Federal Life Insurance, and with sponsor partners like Tetley, House of Abhinandan Lodha and Metropolis labs, who have made this non-profit cause possible, the number of global nominations this year crossed 2000 and the jury had a tough task in deciding only 11 winners. “It was so difficult for us to see all the deserving nominees and choose winners because each one deserves that their story is told,” said Dr Mickey Mehta, one of the jury members. “These awards ensure that people working at the grassroots level who impact mental health are heard via this large-scale initiative.” The awards are broadcast to 300,000 people live across various social media platforms, giving mental health nominees and winners a platform for their impactful work.
Some of the winners include Karan Shah, a 24-year-old wheelchair-bound muscular dystrophy patient, who is pushing BMC to make wheelchair-friendly toilets in public places; Dr. Deepti Pinto Rosario, a gynaecologist who, after hospital and clinical hours, works hard to spread awareness and dispel myths for women's health - sexual health, puberty, adolescent health, reproductive years, postpartum, and menopause; and Chaise Freidman, Los Angeles-based warrior who became paralysed neck downwards and within a span of two years, and defied the diagnosis of his doctors that he would never be able to walk again.
FAB Market launches FAB Creators’ Network
It is a service studio specializing in Demand Generation Content Solutions (video + audio), Live-Streamed Video Creation and Radio Show Creation
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 29, 2022 4:07 PM | 2 min read
FAB Market has launched FAB Creators’ Network, a service studio specializing in Demand Generation Content Solutions (video + audio), Live-Streamed Video Creation and Radio Show Creation. Backed by HT Media, FAB Creators’ Network- a large pool of creators, producers and artists are going to create quality and exclusive content for various brands and platforms.
FAB Market is a B2B content platform from HT Media that hosts an e-commerce website which is a unique and first-of-a-kind content and services marketplace. With a large pool of talented multi-lingual creators from all over the country, FAB Market produces and curates content for Indian and global audio and video platforms. Having delivered 1500+ hours of content across 4 continents in 8 countries, its portfolio of services and products includes an enormous bank of stock audio content, radio shows, live-stream and short-form videos, podcasts, audio services, etc.
According to Yatin Naik, Business Head- Digital & In-store Radio (Fever FM), said, “Short format videos have the highest ROIs of any social media platforms and brands are looking to invest in it!”
The FAB Creators Network caters to the digital content and ad film requirement of brands and platforms by working from conceptualising and scripting of the content, finding the right creator fit to end-to- end production. Online videos are an important part of the digital content strategy of brands and are apt for all stages of sales funnel. These can be developed into different formats to engage, convince, and inspire the customers. Brands can maximum their reach, leverage content across platforms and convert brand value into revenue by being able to track every lead. Coming to the short video apps, they are not only about user generated content but also digital advertising which is likely to be around 10-20% of the average spend and is going to be 6 billion by 2030. The FAB Creator base is about choicest and premium content creators who can feature in these videos to win an audience and build trust for the brands.
RED FM announces season 3 of The Kavi Collective
The initiative brings legends of Hindi poetry along with the contemporary poets together
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 7:08 PM | 2 min read
93.5 RED FM has announced the third season of The Kavi Collective, a poetry festival happening in Delhi at JLN weightlifting auditorium on Saturday, December 17th, 2022.
The Kavi Collective is a Red FM initiative that brings legends of Hindi poetry along with the contemporary poets together. After two digital editions, Red FM’s ‘kavi sammelan’ with a modern twist is finally happening on ground. The third season of The Kavi Collective will be hosted by the stalwart Hindi poet, and lecturer Dr. Kumar Vishwas. Sharing the stage with the maestro will be Shikha Awadhesh, Dinesh Bawra, Sudeep Bhola and Rohit Sharma. RJ Raunac will be opening the evening for the poetry lovers to enjoy the unique setting bringing poetry to new light.
Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “Continuing with our unwavering belief in building communities and experiential festivals, we are back with the strongest tool at our disposal, spoken word. We are absolutely convinced that poetry is an innate talent that can be used to make an impact. The delight in the freedom of expression, coming on stage and performing for all you know you are contributing to someone’s life is empowering. With Kavi Collective our objective has been to bring together veterans of Hindi poetry and the upcoming poets, all on one platform. The third season of The Kavi Collective will be hosted by the maestro Dr Kumar Vishwas. We hope that you will join us and continue supporting us.”
B4U Network launches Hindi movie channel Dhamaka Movies
This is the network’s fifth channel and third Hindi movie offering
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 4:51 PM | 2 min read
B4U Network has launched a Hindi movie channel named Dhamaka Movies. This is the network’s fifth channel and third Hindi movie offering.
“Dhamaka Movies offers high quality, aspirational, stylish, contemporary, and blockbuster content across action, comedy, horror & romance genres. It brings to life best of live-action cinema across Bollywood and South India (Hindi dubbed) with top stars from these industries. It will showcase popular titles including Ghajini, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Vicky Donor, Munna Michael, Tanu Weds Manu, Tere Naam, Sarfarosh, Housefull, Vijay the Master and many other blockbusters on the channel,” the company said in a statement.
"B4U is an iconic brand and a significant player in Movies, Music and Regional genres. As a Mass Speciality Entertainment Network, we have been entertaining our viewers for over 2 decades with our rich repository of contemporary as well as classic content. Our current brands – B4U Movies, B4U Kadak, B4U Music and B4U Bhopuri have stood tall on their content promise and we will be infusing fresh content to up the ante on superior engagement quality for our viewers across platforms. We are delighted to add our third Hindi Movies channel – Dhamaka Movies and our fifth television channel overall that further strengthens our footprint amongst both our audiences as well as advertisers. We are sure Dhamaka Movies with its rich & differentiated content will delight our viewers," said COO Mandeep Singh.
The channel is available on all major DTH players & cable operators including Free Dish.
The channel can be viewed on these platforms & LCN Nos:Tata Sky-382, Dish Tv-409, DD Free Dish-14, Hathway -140, Den -184, Digi-225, Fastway-204.
Faballey launches party collection in collaboration with designer Rimzim Dadu
The capsule consists of 30 party-ready separates and sets
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 24, 2022 6:43 PM | 3 min read
Stepping into the season of holidays and celebrations, high street western wear brand, Faballey, has launched a party collection in collaboration with acclaimed designer Rimzim Dadu. Known as a progressive texurist, Dadu brings forth her signature stellar techniques to this collection that is a unique coming together of clean cuts, sharp silhouettes and statement surfaces.
The capsule consists of 30 party-ready separates and sets including high octane dresses, statement co-ords, flattering tops and effortlessly cool jumpsuits, overhauled with glamorous details like shoulder-baring necklines, risqué slits, body-hugging fits and asymmetric hems. The colour palette echoes the megawatt mood of the season with electric blues, an evocative crimson red, deep purple, molten metallics and classic black and navy. Amped up with striking finishes like sharp pleats, reflective foil prints, sweeps of shimmer, and edgy metal embellishments, the clothes are crafted to follow the disco dress code.
Speaking about the collaboration, Shivani Poddar, Co-founder, Faballey, said, “We at Faballey have always strived to challenge the status quo. From breaking the clutter of western wear brands that don’t cater to Indian body types to now democratizing designerwear- it is our constant endeavour to push the envelope and bring to our audience everything that is now, trendy and relevant at the same time. Our collaboration with Rimzim further strengthens this tenet.
This collaborative capsule is unlike anything we’ve done before. Rimzim’s experimental aesthetics and exciting surface play fires up classic cuts to present a reinvented party line-up.
My favourite piece from the collection is a blue shimmery crop top and skirt set. It beautifully hugs and flatters the body and has a sexy slit that adds that extra oomph. All in all the collection is extremely glam, current, and it’s everything you want your party wardrobe to be.”
Designer Rimzim Dadu added, “The idea of this collection is to create something that goes beyond what we are used to as a couture designer. It’s exciting to make something for a larger & mainstream audience and make it accessible to them with Faballey which is known to be a quality fashion brand for larger demographics. This collaboration with Faballey has given us a great opportunity to diversify our products, create something new & young.”
The collection is priced between INR 1500-5200 and will be retailed from the brand’s website, www.faballey.com, Faballey’s exclusive brand stores, key large format stores like Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle, and leading online marketplaces, Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Ajio, Flipkart and Amazon.
Aval Vikatan successfully hosts 5th edition of Aval Awards in Chennai
Aval Awards, instituted in 2017, celebrates and recognizes the role and contributions of women in various walks of life
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 23, 2022 12:50 PM | 3 min read
Aval Vikatan has recently organized the 5th edition of Aval Awards in Chennai.
Aval Awards, instituted in the year 2017, celebrates and recognizes the role and contributions of women in various walks of life.
The award categories include Social Work, Civil Service, Healthcare, Public service, Eco Warriors, Farming enthusiast, Entrepreneurship and Acting. Some awardees are well recognized in the civic society, while many others had trodden their path but were relatively unknown beyond their fields.
The Aval Vikatan team had done extensive research to identify such personalities and not only recognized their unsung contribution but also celebrated their success and showcased them as a role model to the larger audience.
The awardees included Padma Subrahmanyam, awarded with “Thamizh Annai” (Mother of Tamil), an Indian classical Bharatanatyam dancer andalso a research scholar, choreographer, teacher, Indologist and author. Dr. Renuka Ramakrishnan was awarded “Sevai Devadhai” (Service Angel Award) -A selfless, humble, dedicated doctor who is revered by her patients and referred to as an angel in disguise, a dermatologist based in Chennai who has been treating leprosy patients over the last 30 years.
Similarly, an Indian Playback Singer, Vani Jairam, who was awarded as “Kalai Nayagi”, who had started her carrer in 1971 and has spanned over five decades. She has sung in 18 Indian languages.
Dr. Sudha Seshayyan, who was awarded with “Manbumigu Adhigari” (Most Eminent and Respected Officer) who a Doctor, Professor, Religious/Spiritual orator, Writer/Editor. “Pasumai Pen” was awarded to Ms. Geethalakshmi , who is the Vice chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural university, Coimbatore, is a specialist in Agricultural Meteorology and an internationally acclaimed climatologist, served in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for more than 32 years in various capacities including Professor and Head, Agro Climate Research Centre and Director, Crop Management.
The versatile actor Meena, who has a huge fan following, was awarded with “Evergreen Naayagi” (Evergreen Actress) for her contributions in Cinema, TV Anchor, social work, and support to the women’s empowerment and freedom of expression. Ms.Indhira Gandhi & Sunitha awarded as “Super Woman” for untiringly working towards getting a job in Government who is from the Nomadic tribal community, who has always been rejected for opportunities may it be education, profession, job opportunities.
These two have managed to get into Government based job. Indhira Gandhi works as a Monitoring officer in Tamil Nadu Forest Department and Suntiha works as an Assistant Engineer in Electricity department.
There are over 19 categories where women of such exemplary qualities and outstanding contributions in various fields were awarded by Aval Vikatan. The other awardees are Kanya Babu as “Seyal Puyal”, Dr.Srimathy Kesanas as “Kalvi Thaaragai”, Revathy & Subha as “Singapenn”, Nagamani as “Best Mom”, Poojitha as “Little Champion”, Anjana Jayaprakash as “Youth Star”, Sivaangi Krishnakumar as ”Viral Star”, Santhala as “Illam Nambikai ”, Trans Kitchen as “Vettri Padai” and Bhama as “Ilakkiya Aalumai
This year’s star-studded award show was anchored and conceptualized by Vikatan crew which comprised of journalists, photographers, researchers, marketing and ad sales, event managers and other support staff is the key highlight of Aval Awards 2021.
The ‘Presenting Sponsor’ was Prithvi Inner Wears, a lingerie brand from TN, while Himalaya Ayurveda Glow Soap, new launch of their Sandalwood soap & Poorvika Mobiles, a premium mobile retail brand in India was the ‘Powered-By Sponsors’ for Aval Awards 2021 , also Special partner as Tamil Matrimony , Wellness Partner as Amrutanjan Comfy, Aval Awards 2021 is scheduled for telecast on Zee Tamil, on Dec 18, Sunday, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.
Rivaah by Tanishq joins hands with Disney+ Hotstar
The show features five real brides and their stories
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 18, 2022 7:08 PM | 2 min read
With the onset of the Indian wedding season, Tanishq and Disney+ Hotstar have come together for an all-new show The Great Indian Bride.
The series featuring five Real Brides has been conceptualised and created by Disney+ Hotstar CreativeWorks (the branded content & creative studio of Disney+ Hotstar) and Rivaah by Tanishq (the dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq).
This series features 5 Great Indian Brides, handpicked from different communities and regions of India and Rivaah by Tanishq adorns them in stunning wedding jewellery as they share their awe-inspiring journeys and powerful stories with actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, and get styled and shot by a team of India’s ace Bollywood artists led by Ami Patel.
The Great Indian Bride shines upon a light on the emotional and personal transition experienced on their big day. The Great Indian Bride showcases a unique emotional connection as it explores the idea of the Big Indian wedding.
The show brings before viewers the massive efforts that go into making their D-day special. From their make-up, styling, jewellery to the quintessential photography, the show cinematically captures how each element is interpreted in a community. From the Maharashtrian “Nath” to the Gujarati “Chandanhaar” to other regional and community-specific motifs, a bride’s wedding trousseau and its elements are demystified in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘The Great Indian Bride’. In this show Rivaah by Tanishq brings forth the significance of each piece of jewellery in the bridal trousseau and presents fascinating details about the origin of these jewellery pieces.
Speaking on the launch of the show, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM- Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited, said, “#TheGreatIndianBride captures the beautiful, powerful, and real stories of the brides of today. Confident, poised, graceful, spirited these young women share their stories as they embark on their chosen journeys of togetherness. Their stories celebrate the richness of culture, the beauty of the jewellery that adorns this culture and our resplendent bride herself who consciously curates her signature style on her special day.
Sharing further details about the show, a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, "At Disney+ Hotstar, we believe in working alongside brands to build a special bond with their consumers through effective storytelling. Our upcoming show, The Great Indian Bride, will help Rivaah by Tanishq build a deeper brand connection. It is a very relatable show that’ll strike a personal cord with potential consumers as it features the journey of real brides from across the country before their special day.”
FIFA World Cup 2022 campaigns excite fans, give them a taste of euphoria: Industry heads
Prominent names from the Indian ad fraternity talk welcome the high-quality campaigns crafted by brands to capture the interest of sports fans
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 18, 2022 10:19 AM | 3 min read
With merely a few days until the much-awaited sporting event--the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022--kicks off, soccer fans across the globe as well as in India are buzzing with excitement. India's football fan base is undoubtedly on the rise and is perhaps the largest among non-competing nations. To showcase the heightened excitement and interest of the desi football fans for the upcoming season of the global sporting event, campaigns around the event have been released by multiple brands.
The high-quality advertising campaigns are an ode to the football craze among Indians--cutting across age and gender. The campaigns aim to excite the viewers giving them a taste of the euphoria and the carnival-like atmosphere that the FIFA World Cup brings with itself.
Top industry heads have welcomed the manner in which these campaigns connect Indian fans to the excitement around the game. Dilip Cherian, founding partner of Perfect Relations said although the insertion of the Indic theme is not new, the attempt that the campaigns make to connect the Indian audience to the global excitement is a good effort. “The energy of the game, its sheer diversity and the universal appeal comes through these campaigns. From the spectator point of view, the campaign has tried to slightly Indianize a sport in which India still doesn't figure," he said. "While the attempt is to create a feel for the sport which is hugely popular in India, the message to me is that we are still at the cutputli (puppet) stage and we have a long way to go,” said Cherian. He, however, added that the campaigns are effective in terms of making people watch the game.
Veteran adman Prahlad Kakkar said, "I think it is cute, but could have been funnier," he said.
Commenting on the heightened fan craze in India around FIFA World Cup, Varun Duggirala, co-founder of The Glitch, an independent creative agency said, “Football is one of the defining global sports and is especially one which brings a lot of connect with a younger audience who follow a broader realm of players across their favourite teams in the football leagues across the world. This along with the passion that exudes from each World Cup is why events like these are always attractive for a wide range of audiences”
Josy Paul, Chairman & CCO, BBDO India that he believes that the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be the most watched football World Cup in Indian history. “It’s partly a reaction to the pandemic. After Covid, people want to maximize every possible experience. Like revenge travel, it’s ‘revenge experience’! There’s going to be greater football viewing with friends, family and colleagues. It’s happening for me too. I’ve been getting calls for community and group viewing,”said Paul. He also added that the second reason for the heightened interest is the accessibility factor. “A lot of viewers will stream matches online on their smartphones. This will create added excitement and spread the game. Lastly, India losing in the cricket world cup semi-final will get more Indians to pause on cricket for a bit and move over to other sports. The Football World Cup is timely. It’ll take our mind off cricket and help heal the wound,” said Paul.
