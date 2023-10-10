Mental health: Maybelline New York to train individuals on how to support those in need
Maybelline New York will provide the free training, Brave Talk, in association with The Jed Foundation
More than half of first-year college students (54%) frequently felt anxious since starting college – and 60% don’t turn to professionals for help* but turn to their friends instead. To encourage open conversation and ensure support is accessible to all, makeup brand Maybelline New York has partnered with The Jed Foundation (JED), to create Brave Talk, a free expert-developed training designed to equip individuals to handle delicate and often difficult conversations around mental health with a friend or peer who may need their support.
Speaking at the event, Zeenia Bastani, General Manager – Maybelline New York & NYX Professional Makeup, L’Oréal India, said, “Maybelline New York has been an ardent advocate for mental health. Since the launch of Maybelline Brave Together, our objective has been to destigmatize mental health conversations and make free support accessible to all through our 1:1 helpline. As part of this journey, through the Brave Talk training, we aim to equip people with the know-how and skills necessary to identify signs of anxiety or depression in their friends, family, or peers, navigate that often difficult conversation, offer support, and facilitate connections to appropriate resources. With Brave Talk, we believe more people will encourage open conversation on mental health, and those experiencing anxiety will feel heard, supported, and be brave together.”
For the launch, influential mental health advocates like Ananya Birla, Anshula Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, and Nikhil Taneja came together for an engaging panel discussion, each contributing unique insights to the conversation. Ananya Birla, the brand spokesperson and also the campaign ambassador, brought her valuable perspective to the discussion. The panel discussion was moderated by Varun Duggirala content creator and podcaster who guided the conversation toward meaningful discourse. In addition to this engaging dialogue, the event also provided attendees with workshops focused on the arts, dance, and listening circles, acknowledging the pivotal role these activities play in addressing mental health challenges.
Maybelline New York's Brand Ambassador Ananya Birla will also introduce 'The Brave Together' track, a tribute to mental health that underscores her steadfast dedication to increasing awareness about mental health concerns. Ananya's wholehearted commitment to this cause strikes a chord, as she utilizes her platform to motivate change and encourage candid discussions regarding mental well-being. Her actions serve as a poignant reminder of the significance of placing mental wellness at the forefront and offering support to those who require it.
Ananya Birla said, “I am incredibly thrilled to be launching a track for Maybelline New York's Brave Together campaign on World Mental Health Day. Mental well-being is a cause that resonates deeply with me, and I believe it's high time we prioritize it on a global scale. Through this track, I aim to put a spotlight on the pressing issue of mental health and contribute to the vital conversation surrounding it.”
Brave Talk is created with a memorable frame and includes “Brave Steps” to allow anyone to remember how to start and navigate a conversation with a friend.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Industry stalwarts come forward to make CEO-CHRO Conclave 2023 a massive success
The event hosted several industry visionaries who have made significant contributions in the areas of human resources and national economy
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 11:36 AM | 5 min read
The third edition of the BW People CEO CHRO Conclave 2023 was held on 30th September at The Imperial, New Delhi. The flagship event hosted several industry visionaries who have made significant contributions in the areas of human resources and contributed towards India’s national growth. The day-long summit brought together chief human resource officers, chief executive officers and HR professionals from across domains and renowned organisations to explore the power of human capital and the emerging trends and innovations in the field of human resources.
The speakers shed light upon advancing wise innovation, the importance of ethical leadership in fostering a value-driven workforce, the power of human capital and the importance of collaboration between HRs and educational institutions.
Investing in people is the shortest path in national progress: Raghupati Singhania
Acknowledging the value of HR professionals in nation-building, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of J K Tyres said, "Human resource is often viewed as the people management department and plays a very pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of growth. Human resources is not merely a function, but it is a philosophy and belief that investing in people is the shortest path in an organisation’s and nation’s progress."
An apt dialogue on the role of Human Resources in contemporary organisations followed Singhania’s opening address. The discussion delved into a wide range of issues from inclusive hiring practices to aligning personal aspirations with corporate objectives and even the integration of employee happiness as a measurable metric for sustainable growth.
HR intricate part of driving cultural alignment within the organisation: Raj Nayak
While every aspect of the HR dimension got expert attention during the day, top leaders also voiced their opinions on the value of cultural alignment within an organisation.
"Culture in an organisation is a trickle-down from the management and the leadership. And the belief in HR is a part of it”, said Raj Nayak, the Managing Director of House of Cheer Networks Pvt Ltd.
Concurring a similar view Antony J. Alex, founder and CEO of Rainmaker underscored the critical role of Human Resources (HR) in shaping an organization's culture and the importance of creating a strong brand identity based on shared values. He also advocated a commitment to leaving organisations better than they were found through continuous improvement driven by values.
Hitech and high touch workplaces to rule the next decade
While talks around leadership, and organisational culture formed the flavour of the day, industry veterans also gave their two cents on leveraging the technology of generative AI as HR functions move ahead towards imbibing automation in every sphere.
In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and HR process automation, leading CEOs and CHROs recognised the undeniable importance of technological advancements that are reshaping how work is getting done in organisations.
Talking specifically about the aspect of using AI in talent management, Prem Singh, President, of Group CHRO, JK Organisation, said " It is largely proven that tech involvement, especially artificial intelligence, certainly creates a lot of consistency and predictability of a right candidate around talent acquisition."
"It can also predict the likelihood of a talent in a particular environment. The ability to anticipate the risk of flight through algorithms designed to observe human behaviour", he added.
However, amidst this automation-driven transformation, a significant aspect that cannot be overlooked is the intrinsic value of human connection within the organizational setup. As Rakesh Prasad, AVP - HR (IFS) at Indigo, aptly emphasized, "what truly gets an employee engaged is the connection, so human connection is mandatory to get employees engaged at a certain level." While automation streamlines various HR processes, it is the human touch that fosters employee engagement and satisfaction.
Demand for speciallised skills on the rise
Industries are increasingly seeking employees with specific skill sets tailored to meet their organizational goals. This growing demand for specialized skills underscores the need for educational institutions to adapt their curriculum accordingly. Dr. Harsimran Sandhu, Professor of Finance and Area Chair Finance at IMT Ghaziabad, highlighted the potential for a skilled workforce to emerge directly from the academic sphere. To make this a reality, he suggested that companies should actively engage with educational institutions, with HR playing a pivotal role in bridging the gap between industry needs and academic programs.
Sharing her take on the talks around upskilling, Simin Askari, Senior Vice President - Corporate Human resource and Business Excellence, DS Group said,
“I think the role of upskilling and bringing about change management is extremely important as post covid there has been a lot of change and organisations have started using technology and have understood the importance of being agile and staying updated.”
In an era where human capital is increasingly recognised as the cornerstone of national progress, the role of human resources takes centre stage in shaping a brighter future for nations. The synergy between HR practices and national development has never been more critical. Summing up and identifying key factors influencing HR’s evolution, Yuvaraj Srivastava, Group Chief Human Resource Officer at MakeMyTrip, pointed out towards favourable government regulations related to industrialisation, the focus on education with the proliferation of management colleges, and the impact of different generations on the workforce.
While experts at the BW People CEO - CHRO Conclave 2023 were at a consensus that generative AI and HR Tech will redefine future workplaces, maintaining a balance between hitech and high touch will hold the key to prosperous organisations both in terms of a healthy bottom line and value-driven workforce.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
DistroTV partners with Love Stories TV
The partnership is to launch ‘Wedding TV by Love Stories TV’
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 9:36 AM | 2 min read
DistroScale, the driving force behind DistroTV, has announced the launch of ‘Wedding TV by Love Stories TV’ on its platform, with a special focus on Indian weddings. This launch is powered by the innovative DistroTV Platform Services, which offers a comprehensive solution for media brands to create, monetize, and distribute their own streaming TV channels.
‘Wedding TV by Love Stories TV’, known for its heartwarming and genuine love stories, will now be able to reach a wider audience with its unique content, thanks to the capabilities of DistroTV Platform Services. This collaboration will showcase the grandeur and beauty of Indian weddings, capturing the essence of love and commitment.
“Channel creation used to be a domain for content owners with expansive budgets and infrastructure. With the rapid evolution of streaming from a niche to a standard media consumption platform, we identified a need for a solution that would eliminate the perceived cost, complexity, and risk barriers. Building the ‘Wedding TV’ with DistroTV Platform Services is a realization of this vision.” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale.
‘Wedding TV by Love Stories TV’, with its focus on Indian weddings, will feature real, cinematic wedding films, capturing the essence of love and commitment. This partnership will provide viewers with a unique insight into the vibrant world of Indian wedding celebrations.
Rachel Silver, Founder of Love Stories TV, commented, "Our collaboration with DistroTV allows us to bring the magic of Indian weddings to a global audience. With the power of DistroTV Platform Services, we can seamlessly share these beautiful stories with viewers worldwide."
Vikas Khanchandani, DistroScale, APAC Head, added, “In today's digital age, it's imperative for brands to have a global and targeted reach. With DistroTV Platform Services, we're proud to offer ‘Wedding TV by Love Stories TV’ a solution for brands to connect with audiences around the world, celebrating the rich tapestry of Indian weddings."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Amazon puts $20.6 bn media account up for review
The account is currently with IPG’s Initiative
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 9:40 AM | 1 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
BW Sustainability World Conclave Bengaluru Chapter: Creating a sustainable future
The chief guest for the event was KJ George, Cabinet Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 9:29 AM | 2 min read
The 4th edition of BW Businessworld’s Sustainable World Conclave Bengaluru Chapter was held on September 21. The chief guest for the event was KJ George, Cabinet Minister of Energy Government of Karnataka.
In today’s fast-paced world, creating a sustainable future prioritising the well-being of humanity, society and the environment alongside economic progress is essential. Building upon the success of the previous edition in New Delhi in June this year, the reach of the Conclave has now been expanded to Bengaluru and Mumbai. This Conclave strives to foster engaging conversations and collaborative efforts that drive holistic sustainability. The platform explores innovative approaches, solutions, and best practices across various domains, including business, technology, urban development, education, and policymaking.
Following a series of enthralling sessions and thought-provoking discussions, the event witnessed the presence of Shri. K J George, Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka.
BW Businessworld is led by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld and founder of exchange4media Group - the fastest-growing business media house in India. With a network across 24 niche business communities and 8 magazines, BW Businessworld is proud to be entrenched in various verticals in the domestic as well as global business ecosystem.
With changing times BW now has a massive readership in the digital space as well. BW in its portfolio has 24 niche B2B communities that organize conferences and forums to facilitate interaction between sectoral business leaders and create a conducive environment for collaboration.
The partners for the Conclave were:
Energy Partner: REC, A Maharatna Company
Sustainability Partner: Bisleri
Sustainable Solutions Partner: Syngenta
Event Partner:
- The ThickShake Factory
- Joy Travels Pvt Ltd
- Realty+
- exchange4media
- IWM Buzz
- Impact
- Pitch
- Fandrum
- Beanly Coffee
- Justbaat.AI
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
BW Healthcare 30u30 Awards: Celebrating India's young healthcare trailblazers
The winners have showcased extraordinary dedication and innovation across healthcare's diverse domains
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 9:18 AM | 2 min read
In the dynamic realm of India's healthcare industry, anticipation and excitement permeate the atmosphere as it stands on the brink of transformation. Recent reports highlight a surge in the sector, with seven unicorns currently leading the way and two new startups joining their ranks. These unicorns not only symbolise financial success but also signify the impactful strides made in healthcare through technology.
Driving this growth are healthcare startups, at the forefront of the healthcare revolution in India. In recognition of these young trailblazers, BW Healthcare World conducted the "BW Healthcare 30u30" awards, celebrating 30 exceptional leaders under 30 who have left an indelible mark on India's healthcare sector. These individuals showcase extraordinary dedication and innovation across healthcare's diverse domains.
The industry's growth trajectory is remarkable, as per Statista, Revenue in the Health Care market is projected to reach USD 516.60 million in 2023. Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2027) of 10.36 per cent, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 766.40 million by 2027.
The BW Healthcare 30u30 initiative doesn't just honour accomplishments but also nurtures a new generation of healthcare visionaries. These leaders inspire innovation, collaboration, and meaningful contributions.
The selection process for the esteemed BW Healthcare 30u30 accolade was conducted by a distinguished panel of judges with profound healthcare insights. Nominees were meticulously evaluated based on various parameters. These included the originality and ingenuity of their healthcare initiatives, tangible and intangible impacts on healthcare advancement, financial viability, and project sustainability.
Additionally, their commitment to ensuring healthcare solutions remained affordable and accessible, extending innovations to diverse communities, stakeholder acceptance, competitive differentiation, and the long-term relevance of their initiatives were all carefully considered.
In conclusion, India's healthtech industry is on an upward trajectory, powered by innovative young leaders. The BW Healthcare 30u30 initiative celebrates these visionaries, fostering a brighter healthcare future. These leaders, recognised for their exceptional contributions, are catalysts for change, shaping healthcare in India and beyond. Their journey reflects boundless possibilities for those daring to innovate, collaborate, and make meaningful contributions to healthcare.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
e4m Urdu Journalism 40 Under 40 awards: Journalists from print, TV & digital honoured
The jury was chaired by Dr. SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 8:48 AM | 1 min read
The first edition of exchange4media’s Urdu Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit and awards was held at India International Centre in New Delhi on Friday. The 40 winners this year include journalists from print, TV and digital domains.
e4m’s Urdu Journalism 40 under 40 recognizes professionals across print, television and digital for their valuable contributions to the sector. The list includes editors, reporters, anchors, journalists, marketing & digital media professionals, videographers, news producers & video editors.
The inaugural jury was chaired by Dr. S.Y.Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India. Other esteemed jury members included: Dr. Annurag Batra Chairman and Editor-in-chief BW BusinessWorld and Founder, of exchange4media, Dr. Rakhshanda Jalil Writer, Translator, Literary Historian, Shahid Siddiqui Editor Nai Dunia, Muzaffar Ali, Filmmaker, Poet, Zafar Sareshwala, Former Chancellor, MANNU, Yusuf Jameel, Journalist, Columnist & Winner, CPJ International Press Freedom Award, Rajesh Raina Group Editor News18, Raj Babbar Actor and former MP, Dr. Shaikh Aquil Ahmad Director, NCPUL, Ministry of Education, GOI, Mir Alam Ali Zaidi, Journalist, Historian and Writer, Prof. Farhat Basir Khan Author, Strategist, Media Communication and Design Scholar, Suman Varma CMO Hamdard India, and Ambreen Khan Media Marketing Expert.
The inaugural edition attracted over 200 entries out of which 80 were shortlisted and presented before the jury.
Here is the full list of winners.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Saregama acquires 52% stake in Pocket Aces for Rs 174 crore
Saregama is also investing an additional Rs 15 crore through a primary purchase of 25,974 shares of Pocket Aces
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 6:43 PM | 2 min read
The company said the transaction will consist of Saregama acquiring 51.82% of the issued and paid-up share capital in the first tranche for Rs 174 Cr. The remaining 40.79% of the acquisition would be on the basis of the adjusted equity value of Saregama’s holdings or the enterprise value of PocketAces, whichever is higher. Overall, the company intends to buy as much as 92.6 percent in the future.The company has not stipulated the date for executing the full acquisition.
"This acquisition will further strengthen Saregama’s strategic ambition to take leadership positon in New Music across all Indian languages. Pocket Aces, a Youth-focussed digital content creator and publisher, boasts of an IP catalog of over 3000 content pieces ranging across web series, sketches, music videos and reels on its channels FilterCopy, Nutshell and Gobble, and releases over 30 new pieces of content every day. The company’s talent management arm, Clout, manages over 100+ digital influencers, and its long-form studio, Dice Media, has created relatable youth-centric web series across OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon," said Saregama.
"Acquiring Pocket Aces will add on a whole new dimension of IP and a distribution network of over 95 million followers, which Saregama will leverage to further popularize its music library among the 18-35 audience segment. It will also create synergies across the artiste & influencer management and long-format video creation businesses of the two companies," it added.
Avarna Jain, Vice Chairperson Saregama, said, "This acquisition signifies the confluence of tradition and innovation. While we have always been leaders in the realm of music and media, this partnership with Pocket Aces will add new dimensions to our business as we tap into the burgeoning young digital audiences."
The transaction is an all-cash deal.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp