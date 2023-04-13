Maybelline ropes in Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla & Eksha Subba as ambassadors
The brand has extended the association with PV Sindhu
Maybelline New York has appointed three new brand ambassadors for India. The brand has roped in Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla and Eksha Subba and has extended its erstwhile brand purpose association with sportsperson PV Sindhu.
Speaking about the new brand ambassadors, Zeenia Bastani, Brand General Manager – Maybelline New York, L’Oréal India, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla, and Eksha Subba in addition to PV Sindhu, to Maybelline New York! Our mission is to give everyone the self-confidence to express themselves and their beauty - their way, and these four talented young women embody the spirit of our brand and what we stand for. They perfectly represent Maybelline New York women who are ambitious, confident in their self-expression, diverse and ready to make change.”
Ananya Birla, known for her voice and charisma shares, “I am absolutely honoured and delighted to represent Maybelline New York. Maybelline creates makeup made for all and stands strongly for diversity and inclusion. I’m also proud to be the voice for a brand that has a purpose in ‘Brave Together’ which aims to destigmatize the conversation around mental health and encourages young people to seek the help they need. I am personally very invested in the mental health crisis in India and I’m looking forward to working with Maybelline on this cause.”
Suhana Khan, sharing her thoughts on being a part of the Maybelline New York family, said, “It is very exciting to be associated with an iconic brand like Maybelline New York. This collaboration is closer to my heart as I have lived in New York as a student and the brand captures the style and essence of the city. I look forward to being a part of Maybelline’s journey in India, connecting with young consumers and being the voice of the brand that gives young women everywhere the confidence to express themselves."
Eksha Subba also shared her thoughts on the new association stating, “Maybelline New York is the No 1 makeup brand in the world and being associated with this brand is a dream come true. Some of their iconic products have been part of my makeup kit while growing up and it's an honour for me to be representing this brand today.”
PV Sindhu, shared her excitement about this extended association with the brand, saying, "I have always been proud to be associated with Maybelline New York and their mental health initiative, Brave Together. The brand stands for strength and confidence, values that I strongly identify with. I look forward to inspiring young women to be the best versions of themselves and be Brave Together, always."
The new brand ambassadors will be featured in advertising campaigns of Maybelline New York and will also participate in brand events and initiatives. The first campaign featuring the new brand ambassadors is set to launch in April 2023.
WebEngage and Liferay partner for providing customer engagement solutions
WebEngage’s retention stack will enable enterprise brands to establish unique customer experience across multiple channels
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 10:45 AM | 2 min read
WebEngage has partnered with Liferay Inc., which develops an enterprise-level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), to create a unique customer experience solution.
The two organizations will work together to offer a tailored, 360-degree, digital transformation solution to enterprise businesses in India through the joint implementation of WebEngage’s and Liferay's technologies.
Through WebEngage’s robust tech stack, organizations have access to a robust customer data and analytics platform, personalization engine, and omnichannel campaign orchestration capabilities, allowing them to break down silos and improve on their customer journey.
Furthermore, through the Liferay platform, they are able to deliver tailored solutions like modern websites, secure portals for customers, employees, partners, or suppliers, with reduced time-to-market, to meet their customers' needs.
This means that businesses will get complementary capabilities to help them better serve and retain customers.
Commenting on the partnership, Avlesh Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, WebEngage said, "As we partner with Liferay, we are excited to bring together two powerful platforms that share a common goal - helping businesses effectively engage and retain their customers. Our joint effort aims to create a seamless customer engagement experience and enhance customer journey through personalisation and omnichannel engagement. We will enable brands to connect with their audience in a more meaningful and impactful way. Together, we strive to empower enterprises to build deeper relationships with their customers, and achieve their growth and revenue goals."
"We are excited to have WebEngage join us in delivering digital solutions to help companies face great challenges such as improving customer experience, streamlining processes and generating revenue. Through this collaboration, we want to provide businesses with the advantage they need to thrive on meeting customers’ expectations," said Manish Gupta, Director for India and SAARC at Liferay.
Business optimism improves, remains significantly positive: TRA’s Marketing Decision Index
Marketing Budgets in Q3 2023 set to increase, but digital spends indicated to be lower
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 2:52 PM | 2 min read
TRA has released its Marketing Decision Index (MDI) Q2 2023 report. The report is a quarterly benchmark report, the second in its series, and a global first that provides leading indicators through primary research conducted with 757 Marketing Decision Makers (MDMs) across 16 Indian cities between January and March 2023. In Q2 2023, India's business optimism improves and remains significantly positive, with TRA's MDI improving slightly to 89.37 in Q2 2023 from 88.2 in Q1 2023. Marketing budgets for the next quarter are set to increase considerably, from 80.5 in Q1 2023 to 85.1 in Q2 2023, a jump of 5.7%, reiterating the optimism in the quarter.
In Q2 2023, Radio Advertising showed the highest improvement (ranked 11th in Q1), with a strength of 68.60, followed by National TV (61.94) moving up three positions, Social Media (60.59) rising by one rank, and Digital Search (60.47) maintaining its fourth place. Digital Advertising dropped four ranks (60.09) to fifth place, Public Relations saw a significant decline in ranking (46.39) from Q1 to Q2, Local TV Advertising had a slight decline (44.67) to seventh place, and OOH witnessed a small decrease (40.08) to eighth place.
In comparing marketing medium strengths across four zones, Radio Advertising and Digital Advertising have shown higher levels of strength gains across all zones, while National TV Advertising has shown mixed results with higher strength in the West zone and lower strength in the South zone. Local TV Advertising has experienced lower levels of strength, particularly in the South zone. Fluctuations in strength have also been observed in Print Advertising, Out-of-Home (OOH), and Public Relations across different zones. The trends emphasize the need for companies to regularly modify their marketing approaches to maintain a competitive edge.
The report is meant to provide MDMs with timely, relevant, factual data to help in making applied marketing spend decisions using national, zonal, and city benchmarks.
Key points of TRA’s Marketing Decision Index Q2 2023
- India's Business Optimism remains significantly positive with TRA's Marketing Decision Index (MDI) improving slightly to 89.37 in Q2 2023 from 88.2 in Q1 2023.
- Online mediums lose strength with Radio Advertising (68.60) being the strongest medium in Q2, followed by National TV (61.94), Social Media Advertising (60.59), Digital Search (60.47), and Digital Advertising (60.09).
- Local TV Advertising (14%) is set to receive the highest share of marketing budget in Q3 2023, followed by Regional Print Advertising (11%), Public Relations and Radio Advertising (10% each), while Social Media is indicated to receive the smallest allocation at 6%.
- Radio Advertising showed the highest strength (68.60) among all mediums in Q2, while social media (60.59) maintained the third position, and national TV (61.94) took the second slot.
LG reveals new brand identity
In the digital space, the company’s symbol will ‘engage with customers’
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 2:53 PM | 2 min read
LG Electronics has unveiled a new brand direction and visual identity.
The Brand Communication Guidelines reiterate LG’s core values of ‘Uncompromising Customer Experience,’ ‘Human-centered Innovation’ and ‘Warmth to Power a Smile.’
The brand slogan, Life’s Good, encompasses the message of how the company enables its customers to enjoy a quality life and indulge in precious moments via LG products, services and communication. And, as the brand mission, the company has pursued Innovation for a Better Life, contributing to the shaping of a better life and future for the planet.
The newly established brand direction includes a revamp of LG’s visual identity, reinterpreting the existing warmth and sense of togetherness of the brand. The company aims to boost interaction with more customers through a new visual identity that adds vitality and interactive elements while putting a new spin on the existing brand image.
In the digital space, the company’s symbol will come to life, engaging customers with a new level of expressiveness. The brand symbol, composed of the letters ‘L’ and ‘G,’ can perform eight unique motions, including nodding, spinning and winking. With its new capabilities, the brand symbol can greet customers with a friendly smile or move along with background music on digital platforms in a variety of witty ways.
In addition to its signature LG Red color, the company will be using the more energetic LG Active Red across all customer contact points. Also, various gradient elements in LG Active Red, white and black were also introduced, offering a variety as they can be applied according to the unique character of each product or service.
The company also designed a new typeface for its Life’s Good brand slogan, which will be used more widely as a brand asset in product packaging.
LG’s new brand strategy not only strengthens the company’s unique identity but signals its willingness and capacity to evolve with generations, along with its unmatched commitment to innovating customer experiences all around the globe. The company plans to utilize its one-of-a-kind brand asset at all customer contact points globally throughout the year.
“Having a strong, consistent brand strategy enables us to better communicate our value proposition and unique identity, which harmonically blends innovation and warmth,” said William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics. “Implementing the new brand strategy, LG aims to become an iconic brand that resonates with consumers transcending generations and locations.”
On the road to Karnataka: What’s in store for Amul
Experts say there will be initial hurdles for Amul because of the social divide between north and south brands, but co-existing is possible
By Nilanjana Basu | Apr 12, 2023 9:10 AM | 5 min read
A huge political outburst occurred when Amul last week announced that it is planning to enter Bengaluru market where Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) Nandini has been ruling for decades. The slugfest began as soon as Amul tweeted about its plan, “A new wave of freshness with milk and curd is coming to Bengaluru. More information coming soon. #LaunchAlert. From Kengeri to Whitefield, wishing everyone a Taaza day." Opposition Congress accused BJP of trying to bring Amul to Karnataka to destroy the state’s dairy brand. The people of Karnataka also came out in support of Nandini and #gobackAMUL soon started trending on Twitter. Hashtags like '#SaveKMF' were also used to show support to Nandini.
The backlash that Amul is facing has left many wondering what does the future hold for the brand in Karnataka? Experts, however, believe Amul’s entry into the market isn’t a threat for Nandini but a healthy competition.
Just a polling plank?
Karnataka legislative elections are due in May and the entire Amul vs Nandini controversy seems to have been fueled up by contesting parties. Ever since Amul tweeted about its plan to enter the state on April 5, politicians took to social media and television to condemn the move.
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah asked PM Narendra Modi on twitter, "Is your purpose of coming to Karnataka to give to Karnataka or to loot from Karnataka? You have already stolen banks, ports and airports from Kannadigas. Are you now trying to steal Nandini (KMF) from us?"
Current CM of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai denied these allegations and said “Nandini is a national brand. It's not restricted to Karnataka.”
This shows how the Amul vs Nandini saga is turning into a polling plank right before elections in the state. Speaking on this, Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Independent Director, says, “I think it's not really a controversy. It's a bit of a manufactured controversy, given that elections in Karnataka are around the corner and politicians need something to rabble rouse and create an atmosphere. I think Amul is a very strong brand when it comes to processed dairy. They are market leaders in products such as butter and cheese. They are very strongly placed in the tetra pack category also.”
“But this is obviously a controversy and may get triggered in other states as well. Because Amul is from Gujarat, there is a political angle to it. So, I think that's really the issue,” he added.
Tough road ahead but co-existing possible
Nandini is reportedly one of the cheapest milk brands in the country and is extremely popular in Karnataka. Although Nandini has been the main milk producer in Karnataka, experts believe little bit of healthy competition will actually boost the category in the market.
Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, says that there will be initial hurdles because of the social divide between North and South brands, but co-existing is possible for both Amul and Nandini.
“Despite large-scale inter-state migration, the socio-cultural divide between North and South India is real, whether it is to do with entertainment celebrities or brands. There are many strong brands in the southern states of India that most North Indians would be unaware of, and vice versa. It is only cricket and cricket stars that seem to cross over seamlessly. Having said that, Amul, the much-loved brand in the rest of the country, is likely to struggle in the southern markets, at least initially. But there’s no reason why it will not be able to co-exist with the Nandini, eventually,” opines Sinha.
Lloyd Mathias feels more choices mean better products for consumers. “For the consumer, it means better choice, better products. It's really not a threat. Today you go to any supermarket anywhere, you can see a range of brands, a lot of private labels. There isn’t just one choice. Secondly, in Karnataka, Amul is planning to just sell its products directly through the e-commerce segment, and maybe in some instances, they will also go to modern trade, which is a large supermarket where you'd have tetra pack products. They're not going to go into the neighborhood store where Nandini has its parlours.”
Ashish Bhasin, Co- Founder and Chairman RD&X Network, mentions that brands have emotions attached to them.
“For legacy brands like Nandini, there is trust developed over generations. In that position, for another brand to come and penetrate, can be challenging. However, it can be possible and competition helps in the growth of the category,” he shares.
“These things take a lot of time and it's not going to be an easy entry, but eventually, good competition, healthy competition actually grows the category in some way. So, it will probably benefit both the brands, provided it is done with a positive spirit of a healthy competition. It shouldn't deteriorate into a bickering scenario, because that actually will work negatively for the entire category and both the players. It is going to be something that will take months, years and perhaps decades. It's not something that you will see an immediate kind of flip over.”
The key challenge that Amul faces is winning the hearts of the Karnataka consumers. Amul will have to think what is it that they're going to give the people that is different and will appeal them to try the brand.”
Health influencers asked to display qualification: Wellness sector lauds move
This is likely to lead to an increased demand for qualified healthcare influencers with most being more mindful of the content they post
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 11, 2023 1:38 PM | 4 min read
The Department of Consumer Affairs has recently said that the government is putting out guidelines for influencers promoting health and wellness products and services. It will become mandatory for influencers in this category to display their qualifications to the department as well as their audiences in order to build credibility for advising on health issues.
Earlier this year, the government along with ASCI came out with guidelines for influencers to clearly state their relationship with the brand and describe the nature of the promotional content. The consumer affairs department said the move was necessary as health and wellness influencers directly influence the health decisions of consumers.
Influencer marketing has become a core part of marketing budgets for the health, wellness and fitness sector. According to the e4m INCA Influencer report, the influencer marketing industry is currently valued at about Rs 1275 crore and is going to grow at a CAGR of 25% for the next 5 years.
Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of Department of Consumer Affairs, said in a recent interview, “We don’t want to interfere with the model. What we are wary of is the consumer being taken for a ride.”
e4m reached out to experts to understand how this decision would impact the influencer economy and what will the strategy now be for influencers. According to Dhruv Modwil, Founder, Nocturnal Media, that the move will surely impact the industry and bring influencers under scrutiny. “The recent move by the Department of Consumer Affairs to scrutinise the qualifications of Health and Wellness influencers is likely to have a significant impact on the industry. Influencer marketing in this field typically involves the promotion of products such as supplements and fitness items, and the scrutiny of qualifications is a necessary step towards ensuring that audiences can trust both the influencer and the brand they are promoting. By requiring influencers to meet certain standards, the DOCA is taking a strong step towards providing audiences with the best and most accurate sources of knowledge in the Health and Wellness industry.”
“In light of recent developments, influencers need to be mindful of the content they post, particularly when making claims about health and fitness benefits. It is crucial for influencers to conduct thorough research and due diligence to ensure that their posts are responsible and accurate,” he added.
As for Sumit Gupta, Founder, Viral Pitch, said, “This development is crucial in ensuring that the healthcare industry is not misused for profit, as it could have serious consequences on the health and well-being of consumers. Regarding influencer marketing, this development means that brands and marketers will need to carefully consider the qualifications of influencers before engaging in promotional activities related to medical products or practices. Additionally, it may lead to an increased demand for qualified healthcare influencers, as they will be the only ones allowed to promote such products or practices.”
“I think these regulations will help to ensure that influencer marketing in the health and wellness industry is done responsibly and ethically, promoting the safety and well-being of consumers. Influencers must disclose their qualifications and credentials when promoting health and wellness products or practices. If they are not qualified experts, they should be transparent with their audience about the source of their information and disclose any potential conflicts of interest, including compensation or other benefits they may receive for promoting specific products,” Gupta added.
Wellness influencer Garima Bhandari also supported the move, saying people have been very concerned about their health after Covid-19. “I feel it’s good to have certain guidelines and regulating policies to monitor everything that is advised on social media Not sure about the qualification but years of experience in the related field definitely counts to give out a considerable segment of health and wellness advice basis personal experience.”
“Increased consumption of social media and digital content during the pandemic has definitely catalysed the market for instant advice on health, wellness, and fitness on social media from people sometimes whose core competency isn’t fitness or wellness related at all,” she added.
7UP is ‘Official Refreshment Partner’ for Royal Challengers Bangalore
The partnership intends to strengthen connections with sports enthusiasts across the country
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 12:59 PM | 1 min read
7UP has joined hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore as its ‘Official Refreshment Partner’.
The partnership intends to strengthen connections with sports enthusiasts across the country and establish 7UP as the season's must-have refreshment.
Speaking on the announcement, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the most watched squad. As a super-duper refresher of the super duper RCB fans, our goal is to give fans an even more refreshing experience this summer as they cheer their team this cricketing season.”
Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are glad to partner with 7UP for the 2023 season. Fans can enjoy their favorite 7UP while watching the team play bold on the field.”
Blending tech & creativity: The new winning formula in marketing
Industry observers note brands need to balance technology with creative marketing solutions while roping in data-driven insights
By Nilanjana Basu | Apr 11, 2023 9:04 AM | 6 min read
The digital media and marketing is increasingly ruling the roost. A recent report – TheCMOSurvey – says that marketers currently spend 17 per cent of their marketing budget on social media and this is predicted to increase to 20.3 per cent within a year, and 26.4 per cent in five years.
A number of experts in the industry too are batting for a synergy between creative and digital marketing methods and believe it is the key to growing brands now.
The majority say that it isn’t a single digital or creative solution that makes for a great marketing campaign but an integration between them that works.
However, with a dozen of technology solutions available in the market – Generative AI, Augmented Reality and many more – the question now is how do you stand apart and keep a balance between creativity and technology?
Integration between social media & creative world
According to Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO of Mirum India, “I don’t think creative and digital sit on the opposite side of the spectrum. ‘Creative’ is building a compelling story around the brand that addresses either a consumer aspiration or a pain point. ‘Digital’ is a channel that is used to communicate this story to the audience.”
Sharing an example of a media campaign that has successfully integrated both the solutions, Tibrewala says: “AMFI is a brilliant example of a great advertising campaign (Mutual Fund Sahi Hai), which has helped to create category confidence with a potential investor. And using a series of focused digital videos and blogs, this narrative has been bought to life, to address very specific investor queries and concerns. This is a great example of an umbrella narrative being bought to life by digital.”
As for Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues, influencer marketing and social media have helped in balancing the creative and digital marketing world. “Social media platforms, influencer marketing, and emerging technologies have significantly impacted the balance between creative and digital marketing techniques. These elements have provided new and innovative ways for brands to reach their target audience and convey their brand story. In order to leverage these elements, brands need to keep up with the ever-evolving digital landscape.”
Anand further says that emerging technologies such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse can be used by brands to create immersive virtual experiences. “For instance, Patrón Spirits created a virtual pop-up event in the metaverse for a summer campaign that allowed users to visit three pop-up events dedicated to the brand’s three summer cocktails. This strategy not only helped to promote the brand, but also created a memorable experience for customers.”
Partnering with influencers is another way to leverage social media platforms for innovative advertising experiences, Anand added. Influencer marketing has proven to be effective in driving brand awareness and sales, particularly when working with influencers that align with the brand's values and target audience, he said illustrating with an example: Dunkin’ Donuts partnered with Charli D’Amelio, the #1 most followed TikTok creator, for a long-term sponsorship to promote their products through TikTok content.
Creative use of data
Viren Razdan, Managing director at Brand-nomics, explains how marketers can take data and use it in creative marketing campaigns. “Data-driven insights are a goldmine to tap into behavioral patterns that could trigger conversations and conversions. The challenge is to weave the brand-idea down to these digital bites of engagement. Take Coca-Cola, an idea while at an overall platform could be about happiness, moments and occasions build the timing of fun moments with friends or food, simplistically put. So, a fintech brand can have an overarching philosophy to put the wind in your sails but closer to conversions the conversations have to be about real-time needs and simplicity. The insights begin to take sharper tones and pitch.”
Neeraj Bassi, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil India, says data alone can’t bring the ROI but it needs a creative insight for it to become a powerful tool for advertisers. “Today, we have access to a number of data points across the customer journey, including post purchase interaction. And we use tools to do deep analysis of these data points to generate insights – the story behind the numbers. It has been my belief across the 25+ years that I have been in the industry, that it is not the data per se, but the story behind the data that leads to great communication. Data can tell us that more women are coming to test drive a certain brand of car, but unless we understand why they are and use it in an interesting way to weave a connect with that audience, that data is just good to know information.
In sum, data is a great resource to cull insights, not just for campaign development, but also to optimize elements in the campaign. What we need to focus on is creative layering on top of the data to convert insights into engaging stories, which we will then tell in the most engaging way on platforms that are relevant to contemporary consumers.”
Striking the balance
Karan Anand tells us what brands can do to create an impact through the balance between digital and creative ways of marketing. “To create engaging and memorable advertising campaigns, brands need to integrate storytelling, creative content, and data-driven insights in a balanced way. However, there is no set formula to achieve this balance. The most important ingredient for brands is simplicity. Brands often end up with a complex approach, using all the data, tech, and creativity. To overcome this challenge, brands should break down complex structures and simplify the execution for consumers. Brands need to make the most powerful personalized experiences for consumers while keeping it simple.”
Sharing another example, Razdan says: “Once in a while comes a CRED and breaks clutter with its disruptive creativity and ammo on air, creating a buzz about the brand…and then? An idea must work like an umbrella opening up with multiple tech-points as seek one-on-one relevance. Digital mediums help trigger activating the idea, bring sharper nuances into connecting with our audiences. Take the example of a food brand - it would have multiple consumer segments with their respective triggers of consumption and media habits. Influencers would work at one level while the other aspects would demand attention in their own right.”
“We have to acknowledge the rise of individualism in consumption and the power of interactivity. The drivers of demand have altered remarkably and an idea must have the power to traverse across mediums fluidly,” Razdan asserted.
