iThrive shines light on the gift of life in new campaign

On the occasion of Diwali, iThrive rolled out a new campaign ”Gift the light of life” shining light on a revolutionary way of healing and bringing awareness of optimal health through functional nutrition.

iThrive, a health and wellness startup that focuses on reversing chronic health conditions and lifestyle diseases through Functional Nutrition unveiled a new campaign #giftthelightoflife. The campaign has a message that focuses on educating people about Functional Nutrition and its power in reversing chronic lifestyle diseases.

In the one-minute brand film, iThrive inspires people to be more aware that there are several other options available than taking drugs to suppress their symptoms. Functional Nutrition works on the concept that can help any person counter the effects of disease without relying on heavy medication that isn't sustainable. The team at iThrive have tried to bring awareness about this profound knowledge that has changed many lives and given them a quality life.

Commenting on the campaign, Mugdha Pradhan, Founder and CEO, iThrive says, “Although many people have heard that diseases can be reversed, many do not sincerely believe it. They believe they have been given a life sentence after being diagnosed with an illness. With this campaign, we want to present them with an option to address their issues with simple diet interventions, lifestyle changes and other modalities. The solution is permanent and has almost no side effects compared to medicines.”

The campaign is solely conceptualized by the iThrive’s team as another means of bringing awareness about better health to society. As Diwali is when our community spirit is at its height, the team, through this campaign, hopes to introduce functional nutrition to more and more people to achieve their vision of creating healthier, happier, lifestyle-disease free communities every single day. iThrive urges people to gift themselves and their loved ones an optimal disease-free life.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)