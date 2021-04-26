Zee Kannada marks 100 episode milestone for Sathya

Directed by Swapna Krishna along with RR Production House, the show reached its 100th episode on April 26

Zee Kannada has completed 100 successful episodes of Sathya on 26th April 2021.

Directed by Swapna Krishna along with RR Production House recreated a show fine-tuned to the Kannada audience to provide them with this unique content experience. The show is centred on the idea 'Bayasid'dha Bāgilu Tegiyōṇa', which translates to “Open Doors to Possibilities."

The show is aired every weekday at 9:00 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

