Kasthuri airs 5 mega Kannada serials across genres

The all-new Kasthuri channel with its brand new form and logo is set to bring out a wide range of series covering various genres —- Family dramas, Mythological stories, chronicles of historical to reality shows and infotainment.

From August 16, Kasthuri Entertainment will air 5 mega serials across various genres —- Suryaputra Karna, Hridaya Geethe, Aruna Raaga , Aahat and Crime Patrol.

SURYAPUTRA KARNA

The character of Karna in the Mahabharata is seen as one who has faced several complexities in life. From a person who has suffered possible misfortunes and even disgraced at every possible step in life to one who exhibits willpower and perseverance in winning hearts. We present to our blockbuster biographical serial Surya Putra Karna.

HRUDAYA GEETE

A beautifully told family drama that empathises on love, affection, trust, jealousy anger and respect. The narrative is about a the coming together of two individuals, Ram kapoor hailing from a wealthy business family and Priya Sharma, a teacher who comes from a middle class background. Through the serial several antagonists are introduced . The twists and turns in the life of Ram and Priya embodies love, respect and fortitude.



ARUNA RAAGA

A classical television drama narrating the lives of two doctors who find themselves entwined in love. This love story is between Dr Ashutosh and Dr Nidhi Verma who have a substantial age gap. While the two forge a connection both on the personal and professional front.



CRIME PATROL

This blockbuster spine chilling series takes us through the dark alleys of the criminal world. The use of technology, crime detection , mystery , suspense and noir make this brilliant television series Crime Patrol, a must watch.



AA RATRI

Sitting at home with a horror series has its own thrill. Aa Ratri is one of Kasthuri Group’s offering for the Kannada viewers. From whodunnit crime thrillers to supernatural stories, this gripping television series is set to keep all riveted to their seats.

