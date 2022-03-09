Sathya Stores consumer conversions up 72% with EYWA MEDIA & O2O omnichannel stack

The online electronics & home appliance shop took to digital transformation and obtained 58% boost on revenue through online and offline via multi-channel engagement

Sathya Store, the mobiles, electronics and home appliances chain in south India, has enabled a simple and safe way to shop products from home by building a seamless aisle offline to online especially during the COVID lockdowns.

To understand the impact of customer experience and satisfaction, we should look up to the improved metrics of customer satisfaction rate from 5.7 to 8.2 on a scale of 10. With an aim of valuing the existing customers and driving new customers inside the store, Sathya took to digital transformation and has generated high sales and 58% boost on revenue through online and offline via multi-channel engagement.

Challenges

-Traditional marketing, Print and TV with falling TV viewership and Low CPR, footfalls decreased

-No Ecommerce presence to cater to mobile first millennials and COVID disruption

-Lack of customer engagement across Multiple channels Offline and Online

-Traditional marketing failing to bring footfalls increase due to change in Customer trends and behavior

-Rapid growth of Ecommerce affecting business and Lack of deep customer engagement/loyalty to reward, increase revisit of trusted and patronizing customers



Solution



-Digital Transformation using ADTARBOTM CX CLOUD



-Customer journey mapping across touch points



-Omni channel with Seamless Aisle (offline to online integration)



-Multichannel campaigns and service support (Call, SMS, Email, Chat, RCS, Notifications, Social, Digital, QR code etc.)



-Personalized conversations with consumers – high acquisition, high upsell, acquire, cross sell, customer satisfaction



-Content Creation for indirect and influencer marketing



-Physical Footfall tracking



-Integration to SAP ERP and POS via API for total 360 degree data view

Results

It has successfully achieved a 21% increase in revenue with a 22% increase in footfalls, 42% increase in calls of which 72% were conversions and 40% reduction in marketing cost (2.05 to 1.15 CPM). Multiple campaigns were done to target the new customers and retarget existing customers based on their needs, frequency of visits and preference/previous order patterns.

Sathya has bagged 16% sales in E-Commerce within 1 month of launch and got a massive 58% boost in website visits. With an extensive product portfolio that enabled a holistic shopping experience, the customers keep returning. The customer lifecycle from acquisition to nurturing to upsell/cross sell/recommendations to service excellence across channels have been used successfully.

Johnson Asariah, MD, Sathya Group, says, “The cost of acquiring and retaining the right customer can be very high. As a high growth consumer durables business with presence across 160 stores and online storefront, it is imperative for us at Sathya to nurture loyalty and repeat purchases from our customers. Working with EYWAMEDIA and using a personalized lifecycle management approach with customers, we’ve built a model that lets us communicate and engage with our users effectively across campaigns and support. This has been integral to our growth and helped us seamlessly manage various levers like new launches, exclusivity, brand story etc and also enable cross-selling between category and brands. Across the past 4 years EYWAMEDIA has powered our digital transformation to form a seamless aisle across offline and online touchpoints.”

According to Gandhi Rajan, Head of Marketing, Sathya Stores, “We now look at customers from a personalised data lens instead of a ‘one size fits all’ approach. We intend to split the base into different look-alike groups based on their events with us and then personalize communications and offerings for each group. To achieve this, we’ll be using various EYWAMEDIA features like deep learning between offline and online data, journey mapping, headless commerce, multichannel engagements (voice, SMS, chat, commerce, notifications, email etc.) that will assist Sathya in reaching the next phase of growth and ROI.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)